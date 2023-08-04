Cellarmaker Berkeley
Gold Dust Lite Ale 4pk
Gold Dust is a crisp, modernly hopped ale that delivers svelte drinkability with elegant hop character. The aroma and flavor are unobtrusive yet alluring from a kiss of the sexiest Strata, Nelson, Motueka and Centennial hops. Glimmering with high effervescence, Gold Dust is an everyday beverage of understated beauty. At the ball game, backyard barbecue, or dinner table — this is a beer for all occasions
Abel Tasman NZ Pilsner 4pk
Abel Tasman National Park is located at the northernmost section of the southern island of New Zealand. During a trip to NZ in 2019, we were captivated by the park’s awe-inspiring beauty. While there, we spent crucial time selecting the best hops NZ has to offer. This 100% NZ hopped pilsner is the result of that time and inspiration. Hops: Freestyle Farms grown Nelson, Riwaka, NZ Cascade, Motueka
Hop Making Sense Pale Ale 4pk
Hopped with Nelson, Mosaic, Strata and Simcoe to create a pungent, but easy drinking beer. This brew will fill all of your West Coast needs with a clear appearance, citrus and piney dank aroma and a crisp hoppy bite. 5.7%
Duality: Citra & HBC 586 Pale Ale 4pk
For this version of our two-hop pale ale we used two of the sexiest American hops. Citra is well known and excels at delivering a wallop of tangy tangerine and juicy mango notes. HBC 586, the best American hop to recently be bred by the Hop Breeding Company has soft aromas of blackberry and marijuana as well as subtle hints of guava. Combined, these two hops make a tasty fruit-forward pale ale that we think you will be quite fond of. 5.7%
Pacific Dopeness IPA 4pk
Super dry and crisp with minimal malt and high minerality, and a laser focus on the hop aroma, flavor and bitterness. We desire a hoppy ale that has enticingly pungent aromas that remind us of tropical fruit and freshly cured ganja as well as a flavor that coats the tongue with alluring hop oils that triggers a dopamine response. Hops: Strata, Talus, Simcoe and Motueka 6.8%
Wild Gooseberry Chase IPA 4pk
We love New Zealand Nelson Sauvin. It is by far our favorite hop. No other hop has such a wide range of aromas and flavors so it’s perfect for a single hop beer like this. We used two of our favorite lots of Nelson from Freestyle Farm’s 2022 harvest. We think this is the perfect showcase of what Nelson can and should smell and taste like. 7.1%
Juice Kiosk IPA 4pk
Far away in the distance we saw what appeared to be a large rotating pineapple. That could only mean one thing, we'd found a kiosk, slangin' the freshest juice of all the land. This expressive yeast Hazy IPA Features a melange of hop varieties for a great offering of red fruit, white grape, grapefruit oil forward terpenes & a nice dusting of pine. Hopped with Strata, Nelson, Simcoe, Centennial & Motueka. 7%
Mo' Nectaron IPA 4pk
It isn’t often that New Zealand rolls out a new hop, let alone one with such fanfare. The word on the street is that Nectaron is a top level rookie from the Southern Hemisphere hop world and from our sensory we are excited to see what this hop does in our beer. From rubbing and sniffing Nectaron we picked up notes of peach, grape cotton candy, zippy lime and terpy cedar. Team that up with Mosaic’s dank tropical and ganja like characteristics and methinks we have a winning combo!
Terpene Station DIPA 4pk
What are terpenes? They are aromatic compounds found in hops and the cousin to the hop, marijuana. This beer is so pungent we just had to give it a heady name. Electric aromas from Galaxy, Mosaic, Citra, Centennial and Nelson meet sticky, mouth-coating pine and hop oil flavors enhanced by West Coast clarity and bitterness. It’s what Jerry drinks. 8.7%
Coffee & Cigarettes Smoked Porter 4pk
A lightly smoked coffee porter made with a touch of German beechwood smoked malt as well as high quality English malts to create a chocolaty, roasty, base beer. Then, add two pounds of Sightglass coffee per barrel for an intense but refined coffee character.
Bottle
Lost Wisdom 750ml Bottle
A singular fermenter in our brewery has been dedicated to a continuous fermentation for many years. This solera-style saison is the product of that fermentation. Lost Wisdom is the essence of the mixed culture program at Cellarmaker; it is the flavor of the house, as most funky beers are inoculated with the not so much longer wild yeast and bacteria that have taken residence in it. In fact, due to its identity and longevity there is probably not a more true Cellarmaker beer. Those of you who have not enjoyed its bright aromas and piquant flavor are in for a real treat that intrigues us still.
Midnight Sea BA Imperial Stout 22oz
Batten down the hatches and prepare yourself for a collaboration three years in the making. Toppling Goliath and Cellarmaker are releasing their own renditions of Midnight Sea, a blended bourbon-aged imperial stout. In February of 2020, the dark malt masters of Toppling Goliath visited our San Francisco brewery and devised a deeply rich stout recipe. This inky, oily magic was first aged in a variety of bourbon barrels including Weller, Early Times, Dickel, and Woodford Double Oaked. We then further aged Midnight Sea in a second set of Weller barrels. When it was time to bring the components together we worked closely with the crew from Toppling Goliath to create a profile that could stand on its own but also be half of a two-part blend with Toppling Goliath’s own version of Midnight Sea. 14%
Cosmic Dust 375ml Bottle
Golden sour beer aged in oak barrels with hibiscus. Cosmic Dust is an interstellar adventure through the never-ending void that is space and time. Bright citrus and sweet fruit punch notes resonate harmoniously with the cosmic vibrations of the mixed fermentation expression.
Kerfuffle 375ml Bottle
This blend of golden sour beers aged in oak barrels is fermented with a jumble of microorganisms and then re-fermented with raspberries and strawberries. A kerfuffle of sour and sweet, Kerfuffle showcases notes of tart, fresh raspberries, strawberry jam, lemon rind, and candied orange.
Map of the Sun 375ml Bottle
Golden sour beer aged in oak barrels with apricots.
Space Jellies 375ml Bottle
Mixed fermentation beer aged in Oak Barrels Wet Hopped with Strata.
Home Sour Home 375ml Bottle
Golden sour with peaches, vanilla beans, and cinnamon.
Feed The Monsters 375ml Bottle
Golden Sour Ale Aged In Oak Barrels with Blueberries
Fruitful Wasteland 375ml Bottle
Golden Sour Beer Aged in Oak Barrels with Pink Guavas and Tangerines. Loaded with Pink Guava and Tangerine, Fruitful Wasteland overflows with beautiful fruity aromatics and tart punchy flavors. A bright citrus character backed by bold tropical aromatics yields a harmonious medley of fruit expression. Fruitful Wasteland bursts with unexpected bounty, inundating the palate with deep waves of flavor.
Poptropica 375ml Bottle
Golden Sour Aged in Oak Barrels w/ Pineapple and Key Lime
Blurred Rose 750ml Bottle
Blurred Carbonic with Chenin Blanc Grapes utilizes whole cluster hand-harvested Chenin Blanc grapes from our friends at Heringer Estates in Northern California. Hundreds of pounds of whole cluster grapes were added directly to oak barrels (compared to prior BLURRED beers that utilized grape varietals that were crushed and destemmed) that were later filled with mixed fermentation beer and left to age for upwards of 9 months. Allowed to undergo carbonic macerations (their own steady natural fermentation), the Chenin Blanc grapes yielded soft notes of melon, quince, and bubblegum while the mixed fermentation beer provided a soft canvas of pear, dried hay, and honeysuckle.
Merch
Glassware
Shirts & Hoodies
Classic Maroon Shirt
Cellarmaker House of Pizza Classic Shirt
Classic Black Shirt
Classic Green Shirt
Classic Blue Shirt
Dank Williams Shirt
Best Fiends Shirt
Park Diagonally Shirt
Distorted Bliss Pullover
Classic Blue Zip-up
Cellarmaker Hoodie
Pullover Hoodie with our new logo!
Hats
Cellarmaker Hat - Black
Cellarmaker Branded Black Hat with Leather Patch
Goldenrod Corduroy Pale Ale Hat
Goldenrod Corduroy hat with leather Pale Ale patch. Cellarmaker embroidered on back.
Grey Corduroy Pale Ale Hat
Grey Corduroy hat with leather Pale Ale patch
Highway to the Dankerzone Hat
Blue Hat with Red Ribboning, Dankerzone Patch
Olive Green/Brown Unfiltered West Coast Snapback Hat
Olive Green/Brown hat with leather "Unfiltered West Coast" patch. Plastic Snapback. Cellarmaker Hop Logos under bill.
Burgundy Unfiltered West Coast Snapback Hat
Burgundy hat with blue "Unfiltered West Coast" patch. Plastic Snapback. Cellarmaker Hop Logos under bill.
Beanie
Cellarmaker Branded Brist MFG. Beanies
Merch
House of Pizza Pin
Custom House of Pizza Enamel Pin. 1.5"x1.5"
Cellarmaker Patch
Cellarmaker Cooler Bag
Insulated Carrier Bag, holds 2-4pks. 2 interior bottle holders, 2 exterior pockets. 8"x7"x14"
Cellarmaker Tote Bag
High quality tote bag – Reinforced shoulder straps One large main compartment Mid weight, 9.4 oz/yd2 100% cotton canvas One size 16-1/2″ x 16-1/2″ Artwork by: Rob Moss Wilson
Rolling Papers
Our new Dank Williams, Tiny Dankster or Highway to the Dankerzone rolling papers! Theres 32 organic hemp papes, paper tips and a nice magnet that keeps the pack shut.