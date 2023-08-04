Lost Wisdom 750ml Bottle

$18.00

A singular fermenter in our brewery has been dedicated to a continuous fermentation for many years. This solera-style saison is the product of that fermentation. Lost Wisdom is the essence of the mixed culture program at Cellarmaker; it is the flavor of the house, as most funky beers are inoculated with the not so much longer wild yeast and bacteria that have taken residence in it. In fact, due to its identity and longevity there is probably not a more true Cellarmaker beer. Those of you who have not enjoyed its bright aromas and piquant flavor are in for a real treat that intrigues us still.