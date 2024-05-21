The Co-Op Bakery and Bistro
Sandwiches
- Club$13.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
- Chicken Salad$12.99
- Brunch BLT$11.99
- Caprese$12.99
- Reuben$14.99
- Costa Rican$11.99
- Backyard Burger$13.99
- Patty Melt$14.49
- Breakfast Sandwich$11.99
- Bulk Chicken Salad (Quart)$18.00
- 2 slices of Quiche Meal$9.99
2 slices of quiche and a side
Salads
Sides
Breakfast
Bakery
- Biscoff Brownie$3.50
- Cinnamon Roll$3.50
- Focaccia (Full Pan)$16.00
- Lemon Bar$4.00
- Muffin$2.99
- Ooey Gooey Bar$3.50
- Scone$2.99
- Smores Bars$4.00
- Wheat Bread Loaf$12.00
- White Bread Loaf$8.00
- Keylime$4.00
- Banana Pudding$4.00
- Strawberry Shortcake$4.00
- Tarts$6.00
- Baguette$6.00
- Cookies plain$2.00
- Cookies w nuts$3.00
- Mini Pie$2.50
- Sourdough- Traditional$7.00
- Sourdough-Flavored$9.00
- Donut$4.00
- Donuts 1/2 dozen$20.00
- Kolachie$4.00
Drinks
The Co-Op Bakery and Bistro Location and Ordering Hours
(806) 993-5135
Open now • Closes at 8PM