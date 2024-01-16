Cambria Hotel Denver International Airport Cambria Hotel Denver International Airport
Dinner
Shareables
- Wings$12.00
6 wings tossed in your choice of chili-basil (with blue cheese crumbles), buffalo, or bbq, served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauces
- Hummus and Chips$10.00
red pepper hummus, homemade corn tortilla chips
- Loaded French Fries$8.00
spicy jack cheese sauce, jalapeño, tomato salsa
- Loaded Onion Rings$8.00
spicy jack cheese sauce, jalapeño, tomato salsa
- Sauteed Brussel Sprouts$8.00
topped with shaved parmesan and balsamic glaze
- Green Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
with shredded cheddar
Classic Favorites
- American Angus Burger$16.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, 1000 island, brioche bun
- Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger$18.00
with garlic mayo and lettuce
- Beyond Burger$19.00
plant-based burger patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, brioche bun
- Turkey Avocado Sandwich$15.00
red onion, tomato, black pepper mayo, lettuce
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
swiss cheese, avocado, black pepper mayo, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard
Sides Ala Cart
Entrees
- Seared Flatiron Steak$22.00
8oz steak served with mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts, topped with pesto and mushroom bordelaise sauce
- House-made Meatloaf$18.00
served with mashed potatoes, buttery corn, and mushroom gravy
- Cod Fish and Chips$16.00
beer battered and served with french fries, tartar sauce
- Penne Pasta Alfredo$14.00
penne noodles tossed in our delicious homemade alfredo sauce with parmesan and tomato