Appetizer & Salad

Agedashi Tofu (apt)

$6.00

Ankimo (apt)

$12.00

Basil Chicken Karaage (apt)

$8.00

California Poppers (apt)

$8.00

Chicken Salad (apt)

$8.00

Deep-Fried Soft Shell Crab (apt)

$8.00

Ebi Sunomono (apt)

$8.00

Edamame (apt)

$5.00
Fried Oyster (apt)

$10.00

Grilled Squid (apt)

$13.00

Gyoza (apt)

$7.50

Hamachi Carpaccio (apt)

$14.00

Hamachi Kama (apt)

$16.00

Sesame Cucumber Salad (apt)

$6.00

House Salad (apt)

$4.00

Jalepeño Poppers (apt)

$8.00

Kara Wings (apt)

$8.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Salmon Kama (apt)

$12.00

Sashimi Salad (apt)

$10.00

Short Rib Beef (apt)

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura (apt)

$12.00

5 pieces shrimp

Spicy Garlic Edamame (apt)

$6.50

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Tako Sunomono (apt)

$8.00

Takoyaki (apt)

$6.00

Tempura Combo (apt)

$12.00

2 pieces shrimp and 6 pieces veggie

Veggie Tempura (apt)

$10.00

8 pieces veggie

Seaweed Salad (apt)

$6.00

Walu Katsu (apt)

$12.00
Fresh oysters 3pc

$9.00

Dinner

Chicken Katsu Curry Don

$16.00

Chicken Katsu (Dinner Plate)

$16.00

Chicken Katsu Udon

$15.00

Pork Katsu Curry Don

$16.00

Pork Katsu (Dinner Plate)

$16.00

Pork Katsu Udon

$15.00

Pork Ramen

$15.00

Tempura Udon

$15.00

Teriyaki Beef (Dinner Plate)

$16.00

Teriyaki Chicken (Dinner Plate)

$15.00

Teriyaki Salmon (Dinner Plate)

$16.00

Teriyaki Short Rib Beef (Dinner Plate)

$16.00

Teriyaki Tofu (Dinner Plate)

$14.00

Unagi Don

$23.00

Nigiri

Amaebi Nigiri

$10.00

Ankimo Nigiri

$10.00

Bluefin Maguro Nigiri

$8.00

Bluefin Toro Nigiri

$15.00

Ebi Nigiri

$6.00

Escolar Nigiri

$6.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.00

Hirame Nigiri

$8.00

Hotate Nigiri

$7.00

Ika Nigiri

$6.00

Ikura Nigiri

$10.00

Inari Nigiri

$5.00

Kani Nigiri

$8.00

Madai (Tai) Nigiri

$8.00

Saba nigiri

$8.00

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$6.00

Suzuki Nigiri

$6.00

Tako Nigiri

$6.00

Tamago Nigiri

$6.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$6.00

Unagi Nigiri

$6.00

Uni Nigiri

$15.00

Wakame Nigiri

$5.00

Kurudai nigiri

$8.00

Japan A5 Wagyu Beef

$20.00

Sashimi

Amaebi 5pc

$20.00

Bluefin Maguro 5pc

$18.00

Bluefin Toro 5pc

$35.00

Escolar 5pc

$13.50

Hamachi 5pc

$18.00

hirame 5pc

$20.00

Hotate 5pc

$20.00

Madai (Tai) 5pc

$20.00

Salmon 5pc

$16.00

Shiro Maguro 5pc

$13.50

Suzuki 5pc

$13.50

Kurudai 5pc

$20.00

Saba 5pc

$16.00

Assorted

Assorted Nigiri 6pc

$15.00

6 pieces

Assorted Sashimi 12pc

$30.00

12 pieces

Chirashi

$28.00

Assorted sashimi over sushi rice

Omakase Nigiri 10pc

$30.00

10 pieces

Omakase Sashimi 15pc

$45.00

15 pieces

2 Items bento box

Pick 2 Items

Lunch (2 Items)

$16.00

Served with miso soup, house salad, and steamed rice

Dinner (2 Items)

$19.00

Served with miso soup, house salad, and steamed rice

Sushi Rolls

House Sushi Roll

49er Roll

$13.00

Carb, avo, top with salmon, and lemon

Alaska Roll

$9.00

Salmon and avo

Avo Maki

$5.00

California Roll

$8.50

Caterpillar Roll

$13.00

Carb, unagi, top with avo with eel sauce

Cucumber Avo Roll

$6.00
Dragon Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tem, cucumber, top with unagi, avo with sauce

Futomaki

$10.00

Hawaii Roll

$9.00

Bluefin tuna and avo

Kappa Maki

$5.00
Lion King Roll

$14.00

Carb, avo, top with salmon, baked with sauce with eel sauce

Mango Avocado Roll

$6.00

Negihama Maki

$6.00

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Salmon, avo, and cheese

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Carb, avo, top with assorted fish, avo with tobiko

Rock N Roll

$8.00

Unagi and avo with eel sauce

Salmon Maki

$6.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Salmon skin, cucumber, green onion, and yamagobo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tem, cucumber, and avo with eel sauce

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$10.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avo, carb meat, with eel sauce

Tekke Maki

$6.00

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$9.00

Assorted vegetable tempura

Chef Sushi Roll

A's Roll

$14.00

Soy warp w with assorted 3 kind of fish, avo, and tobiko

Baked Lobster Roll

$18.00

Carb, avo, top with lobster, baked with sauce with eel sauce

Baked Scallop Roll

$16.00

Carb, avo, top with scallop, baked with sauce with eel sauce

Bluefin Truffle Roll

$20.00

Bluefin tuna, avocado, top with bluefin toro torched with with fresh wasabi, truffle, eel sauce, and sesame oil

Cherry Blossoms Roll

$13.00

Salmon, avo, top with tuna, with tobiko

Coach Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avo, top with bluefin tuna, salmon, with eel sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko, and green onion

Crunch Tuna Roll

$12.00

Soy warp, spicy tuna, avo, tem crunch with tobiko

Double Hamachi Roll

$14.00

Spicy hamachi, cucumber, top with hamachi, with tobiko

Evil Roll

$14.00

Deep fried asparagus, avo, top with spicy tuna torch with garlic sauce, and jalapeño

Fat Boy Roll

$18.00

Deep fried with carb, avo, top with assorted fish

Godzilla Roll

$8.00

Deep-fried with spicy tuna, with eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Grand Roll

$11.00

Assorted 3 kind of fish, cucumber, avo with sauce, and spicy mayo

Green Dragon Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tem, cucumber, avo, top with wakame salad

Happy Roll

$16.00

Cucumber warp with assorted 3 kind of fish inside, avo with ponzu sauce

Hawaii Beach Roll

$14.00

Mango Paradise Roll

$13.00

Salmon, avo, cucumber, top with salmon, mango with eel sauce, and tobiko

Red Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tem, spicy tuna, top with bluefin tuna with spicy eel sauce, and tobiko

Red Sea Roll

$16.00

Unagi, cucumber, top with bluefin tuna, crab, avo with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and tobiko

Salmon Lover Roll

$15.00

Salmon, avo, top with salmon, with ikura

Sexy Roll

$15.00

Spicy hamachi, unagi, avo top with salmon with eel sauce, and tobiko

Spider Mania Roll

$13.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avo, carb meat, top with salmon with eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Titanic Roll

$20.00

Shirmp tem, avo, cucumber, top with carb, salmon, bluefin tuna, unagi, avo, with eel sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko, and green onion

Veggie King Roll

$11.00

Deep fried asparagus, mango, top with avo

Volcano Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tem, cucumber, avo, top with carb, tem crunch, with eel sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko, and green onion

Warriors Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tem, avo, cucumber, top with salmon, tuna with eel sauce, and tobiko

White Dragon Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tem, cucumber, top with white tuna with eel sauce, and tobiko

Dessert and Drinks

Beer

S Kirin

$6.00

Soda / Tea

Apple Juice

$2.50

Hot / Ice Tea

$1.50

Japanese Soda Ramune

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

spaikling water

$2.50

Bottle water

$1.50

Ice sweet tea

$2.50

Dessert

Uji Time Dessert Ice Cream

$6.00