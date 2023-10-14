Coalition Excelsior
Desserts
Greens
House salad
spring greans, balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese
Charred Corn Salad
peppers,tomato,lime vinaigrette,queso fresco,corn tortillas
Noodle Salad
cabbage,carrots, rice noodles, glazed chicken, peanuts, sesame
Apple Brie
shaved apple, walnut, candied bacon, bibb lettuce, brie crouton
Steak Salad
cherry tomato, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese dressing, romaine lettuce
Farrow and Arugula Salad
grapes, cucumbers, cashews, parmesan cheese, dried cherry, balsamic
Beet Salad
Arugula,red onion, pistachio, feta, red wine dressing
Noodle Salad w/out Chicken
cabbage, carrots, rice noodles, peanuts, sesame
Small House Salad
kids
Mains
Coalition Burger
cheddar, lettuce, onion, burger sauce, pickle
Bison Burger
caramelized onions, mushrooms, bleu cheese crumbles
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
fried, egg bun, sriracha honey, homemade bleu cheese dressing
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
brie,fig jam, arugula,mayo, ciabatta
Poke Bowl
ahi tuna, steamed rice, pickled cucumbers, carrots, radish,sambal mayo
Walleye Tacos
battered flour tortillas, cilantro aioli, avacado salsa,radish
Steak Sandwich
Blackened seasoning,ciabatta,horseradish cream, aujus
Shrimp Scampi
Asparagus, roasted tomato, garlic, angel hair, bread crumbs
Grilled Salmon
Fingerling pototoes, green beans, honey mustard, herb pistou
Walleye
Parmesan crust, lemon aioli, arugula, crispy potatoes
Roasted Chicken
Pozole, hominy, pork sausage, queso fresco, avocado
New York Strip
Red pepper potato, hollandaise,, asparagus
Grilled Scallops
Shrimp, sweet pea risotto, lemon burre blanc, shaved asparagus
Smoked Pork Chop
Maple mustard glaze, loaded sweet potato, pepita seeds
Kimchi Burger
Kimchi, swiss, sambal mayo,cilantro
Bacon Jam Burger
Maple Jam, cheddar, mayo, arugula
Avocado Burger
Swiss, corn salsa, Franks Red Hot Sauce, avacado
Grilled Cheese and tomato soup
avocado, bacon, tomato, tomato basil soup
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Fresh salmon, paprika aioli, arugula
Halibut
Potato gnocchi, roasted mushrooms, lemon beurre blanc
Cuban Sandwich
Sides
Starters
Burrata
fig jam, prosciutto americano, arugula, ciabatta
Korean Tacos
marinated beef, kimchi, sour cream, cilantro,
Shrimp Bruschetta
ciabatta, roasted tomato, pesto, pistachio,parmesan
Fried Goat Cheese
Breaded goat cheese, local honey, pistachios
Steam Buns
Pulled pork, soy chili sauce, sambal mayo, cucumber, green onions
Tuna Tartare
Ahi tuna, spicy mayo, avocado, sesame, wonton
Taco Special
Chef's special taco of the day
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Parmesan cheese, mozzarella, grilled ciabatta
Coconut Shrimp
Pineapple sauce, pineapple salsa, lime
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp, cilantro aioli, cabbage, red onion
Kids Chicken Fingers
Vegetables
Brunch
Classic Breakfast
eggs your way, turkey sausage or bacon, toast, hashbrown
Breakfast Bowl
Farrow, cherry, bacon, arugula, avacado,sunflower seeds, cream,eggs
Pesto Frittata
roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, basil pesto, balsamic glaze
Bisquit Benedict
poached egg, ham, hollandaise, cheddar cheese bisquit, hashbrowns
Enchilada & Eggs
pulled pork, cheddar, charred corn, queso fresco, cilantro,
Prosciutto & Egg Sandwich
ciabatta, arugula, paprika aioli, white cheddar, hashbrowns
Bisquit Sandwich
Cheddar bisquit, bacon, eggs,cheddar
Shakshuka
savory shakshuka sauce, poached egg, feta cheese, fried brussel sprouts, ciabatta
French Toast
ciabatta bread, powdered sugar, maple syrup
Cardamom Donuts
Cardamom sugar