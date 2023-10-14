Food

Desserts

Key Lime

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Kids Free Ice Cream Sundae

Ice Cream

$5.00

Greens

House salad

$12.00

spring greans, balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese

Charred Corn Salad

$19.50

peppers,tomato,lime vinaigrette,queso fresco,corn tortillas

Noodle Salad

$22.00

cabbage,carrots, rice noodles, glazed chicken, peanuts, sesame

Apple Brie

$19.50

shaved apple, walnut, candied bacon, bibb lettuce, brie crouton

Steak Salad

$26.00

cherry tomato, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese dressing, romaine lettuce

Farrow and Arugula Salad

$19.50

grapes, cucumbers, cashews, parmesan cheese, dried cherry, balsamic

Beet Salad

$19.50Out of stock

Arugula,red onion, pistachio, feta, red wine dressing

Noodle Salad w/out Chicken

$19.50

cabbage, carrots, rice noodles, peanuts, sesame

kids

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pasta with Butter

$10.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Mains

Coalition Burger

$18.50

cheddar, lettuce, onion, burger sauce, pickle

Bison Burger

$20.00

caramelized onions, mushrooms, bleu cheese crumbles

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

fried, egg bun, sriracha honey, homemade bleu cheese dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

brie,fig jam, arugula,mayo, ciabatta

Poke Bowl

$22.00

ahi tuna, steamed rice, pickled cucumbers, carrots, radish,sambal mayo

Walleye Tacos

$25.00

battered flour tortillas, cilantro aioli, avacado salsa,radish

Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Blackened seasoning,ciabatta,horseradish cream, aujus

Shrimp Scampi

$32.00

Asparagus, roasted tomato, garlic, angel hair, bread crumbs

Grilled Salmon

$34.00

Fingerling pototoes, green beans, honey mustard, herb pistou

Walleye

$32.00

Parmesan crust, lemon aioli, arugula, crispy potatoes

Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Pozole, hominy, pork sausage, queso fresco, avocado

New York Strip

$46.00

Red pepper potato, hollandaise,, asparagus

Grilled Scallops

$38.00

Shrimp, sweet pea risotto, lemon burre blanc, shaved asparagus

Smoked Pork Chop

$32.00

Maple mustard glaze, loaded sweet potato, pepita seeds

Kimchi Burger

$19.00

Kimchi, swiss, sambal mayo,cilantro

Bacon Jam Burger

$20.00

Maple Jam, cheddar, mayo, arugula

Avocado Burger

$19.00

Swiss, corn salsa, Franks Red Hot Sauce, avacado

Grilled Cheese and tomato soup

$19.00

avocado, bacon, tomato, tomato basil soup

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$20.00

Fresh salmon, paprika aioli, arugula

Halibut

$44.00Out of stock

Potato gnocchi, roasted mushrooms, lemon beurre blanc

Cuban Sandwich

$18.00

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Eggs your way

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Single French Toast

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$8.00

Chicken

$8.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Steak

$12.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Avocado

$1.25

Starters

Burrata

$19.50

fig jam, prosciutto americano, arugula, ciabatta

Korean Tacos

$19.50

marinated beef, kimchi, sour cream, cilantro,

Shrimp Bruschetta

$19.50

ciabatta, roasted tomato, pesto, pistachio,parmesan

Fried Goat Cheese

$17.00

Breaded goat cheese, local honey, pistachios

Steam Buns

$19.50

Pulled pork, soy chili sauce, sambal mayo, cucumber, green onions

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Ahi tuna, spicy mayo, avocado, sesame, wonton

Taco Special

$19.50

Chef's special taco of the day

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Parmesan cheese, mozzarella, grilled ciabatta

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Pineapple sauce, pineapple salsa, lime

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Blackened shrimp, cilantro aioli, cabbage, red onion

Vegetables

Cauliflower

$15.00

crispy, sweet chili bbq sauce, sesame, chive

Fried Brussels

$14.00

Charred corn, queso fresco, chilli lime seasoning

Green Beans

$13.00

Ginger soy,sesame seeds

Brunch

Classic Breakfast

$16.00

eggs your way, turkey sausage or bacon, toast, hashbrown

Breakfast Bowl

$17.00

Farrow, cherry, bacon, arugula, avacado,sunflower seeds, cream,eggs

Pesto Frittata

$17.00

roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, basil pesto, balsamic glaze

Bisquit Benedict

$19.00

poached egg, ham, hollandaise, cheddar cheese bisquit, hashbrowns

Enchilada & Eggs

$22.00

pulled pork, cheddar, charred corn, queso fresco, cilantro,

Prosciutto & Egg Sandwich

$17.00

ciabatta, arugula, paprika aioli, white cheddar, hashbrowns

Bisquit Sandwich

$17.00

Cheddar bisquit, bacon, eggs,cheddar

Shakshuka

$19.00

savory shakshuka sauce, poached egg, feta cheese, fried brussel sprouts, ciabatta

French Toast

$15.00

ciabatta bread, powdered sugar, maple syrup

Cardamom Donuts

$9.00

Cardamom sugar

Kids Breakfast

$10.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.95

Juice

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Coke

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.50

Large Pellegrino

$8.25

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.95

Small Pellegrino

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Rootbeer

$3.50

Shrub Soda

$3.95

Soda Water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonaide

$8.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Mojito

$8.00

Water

NA Blueberry Mint Tea Tonic

$7.00

NA Lemon Basil Lavender

$7.00

NA Grapefruit Mint Tea

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Cherry Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Lime Pep Tonic

$7.00

Pineapple Tum Tonic

$7.00

Straw Basil Tonic

$7.00

Spice Cherry Tonic

$7.00

NA Razz Ginger Fizz

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Coalition Margarita

$15.00

Coalition Manhattan

$16.00

Coalition Old Fashion

$16.00

Mezcal Old Fashion

$17.00

Pear Ginger Martini

$15.00

Sally's Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Naked and Famous

$15.00

Tequila Gimlet

$15.00

Prickly Pear Marg

$16.00

Ewing Bootlegger

$15.00

Hit the Deck

$15.00

Anna's Spritz

$15.00

Create your own cocktail

$15.00

Dog Menu

Bow Wow Burger

$10.00

Awoof con Pollo

$14.00

Filet Pupgonn

$16.00

Wokins

$12.00

Pup's Cup

$8.00

Puppies and Cream

$5.00

side chicken

$8.00

side steak

$12.00

side shrimp

$10.00

side salmon

$10.00