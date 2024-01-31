Coalition Restaurant
Greens
- House salad$12.00
spring greans, balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese
- Charred Corn Salad$19.50
peppers,tomato,lime vinaigrette,queso fresco,corn tortillas
- Noodle Salad$22.00
cabbage,carrots, rice noodles, glazed chicken, peanuts, sesame
- Apple Brie$19.50
shaved apple, walnut, candied bacon, bibb lettuce, brie crouton
- Steak Salad$26.50
cherry tomato, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese dressing, romaine lettuce
- Farrow and Arugula Salad$19.50
grapes, cucumbers, cashews, parmesan cheese, dried cherry, balsamic
- Beet Salad$19.50
Arugula,red onion, pistachio, feta, red wine dressing
- Noodle Salad w/out Chicken$19.50
cabbage, carrots, rice noodles, peanuts, sesame
- Small House Salad$8.00
Mains
- Steak Sandwich$25.50
Blackened seasoning,ciabatta,horseradish cream, aujus
- Bison Burger$20.00
caramelized onions, mushrooms, bleu cheese crumbles
- Walleye$32.50
Parmesan crust, lemon aioli, arugula, crispy potatoes
- Roasted Chicken$29.50
Pozole, hominy, pork sausage, queso fresco, avocado
- Grilled Scallops$38.00
Shrimp, sweet pea risotto, lemon burre blanc, shaved asparagus
- New York Strip$46.00
Red pepper potato, hollandaise,, asparagus
- Smoked Pork Chop$32.00
Maple mustard glaze, loaded sweet potato, pepita seeds
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
fried, egg bun, sriracha honey, homemade bleu cheese dressing
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.50
brie,fig jam, arugula,mayo, ciabatta
- Grilled Salmon$34.00
Fingerling pototoes, green beans, honey mustard, herb pistou
- Poke Bowl$22.50
ahi tuna, steamed rice, pickled cucumbers, carrots, radish,sambal mayo
- Walleye Tacos$25.00
battered flour tortillas, cilantro aioli, avacado salsa,radish
- Shrimp Scampi$32.00
Asparagus, roasted tomato, garlic, angel hair, bread crumbs
- Coalition Burger$18.50
cheddar, lettuce, onion, burger sauce, pickle
- Grilled Cheese and tomato soup$19.00
avocado, bacon, tomato, tomato basil soup
- Halibut$44.00
Potato gnocchi, roasted mushrooms, lemon beurre blanc
- Burrata$19.50
fig jam, prosciutto americano, arugula, ciabatta
- Korean Tacos$19.50
marinated beef, kimchi, sour cream, cilantro,
- Shrimp Bruschetta$19.50
ciabatta, roasted tomato, pesto, pistachio,parmesan
- Fried Goat Cheese$17.00
Breaded goat cheese, local honey, pistachios
- Steam Buns$19.50
Pulled pork, soy chili sauce, sambal mayo, cucumber, green onions
- Tuna Tartare$18.00
Ahi tuna, spicy mayo, avocado, sesame, wonton
- Kids Chicken Fingers$10.00
- Shrimp Bruschetta no shrimp$12.00
- wings$13.00
Brunch
- Classic Breakfast$16.00
eggs your way, turkey sausage or bacon, toast, hashbrown
- Breakfast Bowl$17.00
Farrow, cherry, bacon, arugula, avacado,sunflower seeds, cream,eggs
- Pesto Frittata$17.00
roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, basil pesto, balsamic glaze
- Bisquit Benedict$19.00
poached egg, ham, hollandaise, cheddar cheese bisquit, hashbrowns
- Enchilada & Eggs$22.00
pulled pork, cheddar, charred corn, queso fresco, cilantro,
- Prosciutto & Egg Sandwich$17.00
ciabatta, arugula, paprika aioli, white cheddar, hashbrowns
- Bisquit Sandwich$17.00
Cheddar bisquit, bacon, eggs,cheddar
- Shakshuka$19.00
savory shakshuka sauce, poached egg, feta cheese, fried brussel sprouts, ciabatta
- French Toast$15.00
ciabatta bread, powdered sugar, maple syrup
- Cardamom Donuts$9.00
Cardamom sugar
- Kids Breakfast$10.00
Beverages
- Coffee$3.95
- Juice$3.95
- Lemonade$3.95
- Coke$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.95
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.95
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Fanta Orange$3.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.95
- Hot Tea$3.95
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Large Pellegrino$8.25
- Milk$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.95
- Small Pellegrino$4.25
- Pineapple Juice$3.95
- Rootbeer$3.50
- Shrub Soda$3.95
- Soda Water$2.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonaide$8.00
- Tonic Water$3.50
- Virgin Bloody Mary$6.00
- Virgin Strawberry Mojito$8.00
- Water
- NA Blueberry Mint Tea Tonic$7.00
- NA Lemon Basil Lavender$7.00
- NA Grapefruit Mint Tea$7.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Cherry Coke$3.50
- Cherry Sprite$3.50
- Ginger Lime Pep Tonic$7.00
- Pineapple Tum Tonic$7.00
- Straw Basil Tonic$7.00
- Spice Cherry Tonic$7.00
- NA Razz Ginger Fizz$7.00
- NA Ginger Collins$7.00