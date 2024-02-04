Coast to Coast Pizza Company- Fort Lauderdale
PIES
16" New York
- 16" BBQ Chicken Pie$25.99
Mozzarella, chicken steak, and BBQ sauce
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pie$25.99
Mozzarella, chicken steak, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese
- 16" California Pie$25.99
Broccoli or Spinach, tomatoes, ricotta cheese on our white pizza
- 16" Cheesesteak Pie$25.99
Topped w/American Cheese
- 16" Coast To Coast Pepperoni Pie$25.99
1/2 lb of cup-and-char pepperoni
- 16" Grandma Pie$25.99
Mozzarella, homemade San Marzano chunky tomato sauce, rosted garlic topped with pesto
- 16" Hawaiian Pie$25.99
Mozzarella, red sauce, ham, and pineapple
- 16" Margherita Pie$25.99
fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil
- 16" Meat Lovers Pie$28.99
Pepperoni, bacon, ham and sausage
- 16" New York 7.7 Cheese Pie$19.99
Named after our one bite score from Dave Portnoy. Mozzarella, red sauce
- 16" Taco Pie$28.99
Mozzarella, onions, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese whiz and hot sauce
- 16" Upside Down Pie$25.99
Shredded mozzarella, tomato pie sauce, and fresh basil | The cheese is on bottom- hence the name Upside Down!
- 16" Veggie Pie$25.99
Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers
- 16" White Pie$19.99
Garlic and Olive Oil
- 16” Crazy Bird Pie$28.99
Chicken, bacon, tomato, and ranch
- 16” Hot Head Pie$27.99
Pepperoni, jalapenos, hot honey, basil, red sauce
- 16” The Road Trip Pie$29.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onions, and roasted garlic
- 16" Split Specialty Pie
Sicilian
- Sicilian Cheese$24.99
- Sicilian Coast To Coast Pepperoni$30.99
- Sicilian Meat Lovers$33.99
- Sicilian Brooklyn$30.99
- Sicilian Hawaiian$30.99
- Sicilian Veggie$30.99
- Sicilian White$24.99
- Sicilian BBQ Chicken$30.99
- Sicilian Buffalo Chicken$30.99
- Sicilian Taco Pizza$33.99
- Sicilian California$30.99
- Sicilian Cheesesteak$30.99
- Sicilian Upside Down$30.99
- Sicilian Road Trip$34.99
- Sicilian Hot Head$32.99
- Sicilian Crazy Bird$33.99
- Sicilian Tomato Pie$24.99
- Sicilian Grandma$30.99
Detroit Style Pizzas
- Detroit Style Cheese$19.99
- Detroit Style Coast To Coast Pepperoni$25.99
- Detroit Style Meat Lovers$28.99
- Detroit Style Margherita$25.99
- Detroit Style Road Trip$29.99
- Detroit Style Veggie$25.99
- Detroit Style Hawaiian$25.99
- Detroit Style White$19.99
- Detroit Style Hot Head$27.99
- Detroit Style Buffalo Chicken$25.99
- Detroit Style Crazy Bird$28.99
- Detroit Style BBQ Chicken$25.99
- Detroit Style California$25.99
- Detroit Style Taco$28.99
- Detroit Style Cheesesteak$25.99
- Detroit Style Upside Down$25.99
- Detroit Style Tomato Pie$19.99
- Detroit Style Grandma$25.99
Gluten Free Pizzas
- 10" Gluten Free Cheese Pie$13.99
- 10" Gluten Free Pepperoni Pie$16.49
- 10" Gluten Free Meat Lovers Pie$19.99
- 10" Gluten Free Margherita Pie$18.99
- 10" Gluten Free Hawaiian Pie$18.99
- 10" Gluten Free Veggie Pie$18.99
- 10" Gluten Free White Pie$13.99
- 10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pie$18.99
- 10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pie$18.99
- 10" Gluten Free Taco Pie$19.99
- 10" Gluten Free California Pie$18.99
- 10" Gluten Free Cheesesteak Pie$18.99
- 10" Gluten Free Upside Down Pie$18.99
- 10” Gluten Free Road Trip$19.99
- 10” Gluten Free Hot Head$18.99
Lunch Specials
SALADS & GARLIC KNOTS
Salads
- Antipasto Salad$15.99
Boar's Head ham, salami, capicola, green and black olives, artichoke hearts, sweet peppers, and provolone cheese over romaine salad with onions, tomatoes and cucumbers
- Caesar Salad$11.99
Romaine salad tossed in house made Caesar dressing with fresh shaved Parmesan cheese & house made croutons
- Garden Salad$10.99
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions
STROMBOLIS & CALZONE
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$24.99
Chicken steak with buffalo sauce, and mozzarella
- Classic Calzone$23.99
Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella | Red sauce on side
- Italian Calzone$24.99
Red sauce, salami, ham, pepperoni, capicola, and mozzarella
- Pepperoni Calzone$22.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella
- Plain Calzone$18.99
Red sauce and mozzarella
- Steak Calzone$24.99
Red sauce, steak, and mozzarella
- Veggie Calzone$22.99
Red sauce, broccoli, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella
- Mini Cheese Calzone$8.00
- Mini Pepperoni Calzone$9.00
- Mini Classic Calzone$10.00
BEVERAGES
NA Beverages
- 12oz Barq’s Rootbeer Can$2.49
- 12oz Coke Can$2.49
- 12oz Coke Zero Can$2.49
- 12oz Diet Coke Can$2.49
- 12 oz Dr Pepper Can$2.49
- 12 oz Diet Dr Pepper Can$2.49
- 12oz Fanta Orange Can$2.49
- 12oz Sprite Can$2.49
- 12oz Lemonade Can$2.49
- 14oz Fairlife$3.49
- 16oz Bodyarmor$3.49
- 12oz Apple Juice$2.99
- 20oz Diet Dr Pepper$3.49
- 18oz Gold peak Sweet Tea$3.49
- 18oz Gold Peak Unsweet Tea$3.49
- 20oz Dasani water$2.99
- Espresso$2.99
- Glass Coke$3.99
- San Pellegrino Lemon$3.29
- San Pellegrino Orange$3.29
- Snapple Lemon$3.49
- Snapple Peach$3.49
- Snapple Raspberry$3.49
- Zephyrhills Water$1.50
- Smart water 20oz$3.49
RETAIL
- LG Salt Scrub$22.95
- Buy 3 Large Salt Scrub$59.95
- SM Salt Scrub$13.95
- Buy 5 Small Salt Scrub$59.95
- Navy Shirts$35.00
- White Shirts$35.00
- Navy Hoodie XS$50.00
- Navy Hoodie S$50.00
- Navy Hoodie M$50.00
- Navy Hoodie L$50.00
- Navy Hoodie XL$55.00
- Navy Hoodie XXL$55.00
- Navy Hoodie XXXL$55.00
- Gray Hoodie XS$50.00
- Gray Hoodie S$50.00
- Gray Hoodie M$50.00
- Gray Hoodie L$50.00
- Gray Hoodie XL$55.00
- Gray Hoodie XXL$55.00
- Gray Hoodie XXXL$55.00
- Navy Zip XS$55.00
- Navy Zip S$55.00
- Navy Zip M$55.00
- Navy Zip L$55.00
- Navy Zip XL$60.00
- Navy Zip XXL$60.00
- Navy Zip XXXL$60.00
- Gray Zip XS$55.00
- Gray Zip S$55.00
- Gray Zip M$55.00
- Gray Zip L$55.00
- Gray Zip XL$60.00
- Gray Zip XXL$60.00
- Gray Zip XXXL$60.00
- Hats non-mesh$35.00
- Hats mesh$30.00