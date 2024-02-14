Coastal 844 Hermosa Avenue
Famous Rolls
- Connecticut Roll$23.70
Warm butter/mayo
- Maine Roll$23.70
Chilled coastal mayo
- Maine Event Roll$25.00
Chilled mayo, truffle, avocado, cucumber, red onion, carrot
- Ragin' Cajun Roll$23.70
Cajun seasoning, red and green peppers, lime
- Garlic Lover Roll$23.70
Warm garlic confit
- Sweet Caliente Roll$23.70
Honey-chili flakes
- 50/50 Roll$23.10
Lobster-blue crab
- Blue Crab Roll$17.40
Warm butter/mayo or chilled coastal
- Shrimp Roll Roll$16.30
Warm chipotle Cajun or chilled coastal mayo
Burgers
- Coastal Burger$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
- Gold Coast Burger$14.75
Chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, mayo
- Single South Side Burger$16.00
Bacon, Monterey Jack, hatch green chile, fried egg
- Double South Side Burger$18.00
Bacon, Monterey Jack, hatch green chile, fried egg
- Single Lincoln Park Burger$18.95
Blue cheese, bacon, avocado
- Double Lincoln Park Burger$20.95
Blue cheese, bacon, avocado
- Single Cheli Burger$18.95
- Double Cheli Burger$20.95
Dawgs
- Chicago Dawg$9.95
Poppy seed bun, Vienna beef dog, pickle spear, yellow mustard, sweet relish, sport peppers, tomato, onion, celery salt
- Sweet Italian Link$9.95
Marinara, basil, grilled-sweet peppers, mozzarella
- Hot Italian Link$9.95
Marinara basil, grilled-sweet peppers, mozzarella
- Sonoran Dawg$9.95
Bacon wrapped dog, onion, tomato, pinto beans, bacon
- Bratwurst Dawg$9.95
Sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard
Salads
- Coastal House Salad$11.40
Onion, tomato, cucumber, carrot
- Serpentine Fire$16.00
- Zeus' Greek Salad$18.00
New. Cucumber, tomatoes, green and red peppers, red onion, olives, feta, oregano, mint
- Not Rachel's Salad$16.00
New. Garbanzo beans, quinoa, pistachios, red onion, parsley, mint, feta, champagne vinaigrette
- Heirloom Tomatos$17.00
- Big Shoulders Wedge$15.00
New. Tomatoes, red onion, bacon
- Rippin Caesar$11.40
- Admiral Jack Sparrow's Salad$29.80Out of stock
Lettuce medley, lobster, blue crab, shrimp