Coastal Creations
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Food Menu
NA Beverages
Football Specials
Starters
Mains
Wings
Sides
Desserts
Kids
Starters
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
$16.00
3 Eggrolls w/ Siracha Ketchup
Bacon Wrapped Pineapple
$15.00
Onion Rings
$11.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$12.50
Caesar Salad
$11.00
Loaded Nacho
$11.00
Tacos
Cheese Quesadilla
$11.00
Mains
Burger
$17.00
Chicken Sandwich
$17.00
Filet 6oz
$40.00
Filet 8oz
$46.00
Mahi
$27.00
NY Strip 12oz
$32.00
Salmon
$32.00
The Coastal Creation
$60.00
Coastal Land & Sea Lasagne
$26.00
Vegan Meatballs
$16.00
Wings
5 Wings
$9.50
10 Wings
$16.50
Sides
Mixed Veggies
$4.50
Fries
$6.50
Loaded Baked Potato
$10.50
Asparagus
$6.50
Mashed Potato
$5.50
Plain Baked Potato
$6.50
Desserts
Funnel Fries
$12.50
Cheesecake
$8.00
Brownie Ice Cream Cake
$8.00
Kids
Kids Tenders
$9.50
Kids Chicken Mini Corn Dogs
$9.50
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$9.50
NA Beverages
Soda
Free Refills
Red Bull
$5.00
Coke
$3.75
Diet Coke
$3.75
Sprite
$3.75
Ginger Ale
$3.75
Raspberry Tea
$3.75
Lemonade
$3.75
Juice/ Milk
Oj
$4.25
Pineapple
$4.25
Cranberry
$4.25
Lemonade
$4.25
Bottle Water
$2.50
Kids Juice Box
$2.00
Milk
$3.75
Chocolate Milk
$3.75
Football Specials
Coastal Creations Location and Ordering Hours
(443) 664-8148
7805 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
