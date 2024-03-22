Coastal Plain Barbecue Company 102 West Central Avenue, Fitzgerald, GA 31750
Bulk Meat
Sandwiches
Burgers
- Pimento Cheeseburger$14.99
House-ground brisket patty + homemade pimento cheese + bacon + our signature "Midnight Whiter" white sauce
- The "Wells Done" Burger$16.49
House-ground brisket patty + American Cheese +pickles + bacon + grilled onions
- Livvy Burger$11.99
Classic smash burger with two thin patties + American Cheese + Lettuce + housemade burger sauce
Plates
Coastal Plain Barbecue Company 102 West Central Avenue, Fitzgerald, GA 31750 Location and Ordering Hours
(770) 310-0678
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM