Cobani Gyro & Kebab 8 W 25th Ave
Appetizers
- Appetizer Combo Plate$17.00
Hummus, ezme, baba ghanoush, dolma, falafel ball, eggplant salad
- Hummus$8.00
A delightful dip of garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, & olive oil
- Baba Ghanoush$8.95
Chopped roasted eggplant dip, with fresh herbs, lemon juice, & olive oil
- Dolma$8.50
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, assorted herbs & spices
- Spanakopita$9.50
Marinated spinach, feta, onion in filo pastry
- Ezme$9.50
Red bell pepper, red onion, parsley, cucumber, walnut, tomato, & spice
- Sigara Boregi Feta Roll$8.00
- Falafel side$6.50
- Eggplant Salad$9.50
- Garlic Fries$6.00
- Regular Fries$6.00
- Stuffed Meatball - Icli Kofte Kibbe$12.00
Soup
Salads
- Greek Salad$13.95
Fresh lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, onion,kalamata olives, topped with feta cheese & house dressing
- Gyro Salad with Chicken$17.95
Fresh spring mix, tomato, red onion, pickles & house dressing
- Gyro Salad with Lamb & Beef$17.95
Fresh spring mix, tomato, red onion, pickles & house dressing
- Salmon Salad$20.95
Salmon on a bed of spring mix,tomato, onion dressing
- Cobani Salad$17.00
Fresh spring mix with tomato, red onion, toasted walnuts, dry cranberry, corn, and feta cheese
Wraps
- Lamb and Beef Gyros Wrap$13.25
Slow cooked, thin sliced, marinated lamb and beef
- Chicken Gyros Wrap$13.25
Slow cooked, thin sliced, marinated chicken
- Combo Gyros Wrap$13.75
Slow cooked thin sliced marinated lamb & beef & chicken gyros
- Kofta Kebab Wrap$13.75
Tender marinated beef & lamb on skewer charbroiled pulled onto lavash with lettuce, tomatoes
- Chicken Shish Kebab Wrap$13.75
Tender marinated chicken on skewer charbroiled pulled onto lavash with lettuce, tomatoes
- Salmon Wrap$14.00
- Falafel Wrap$13.25
A blend of garbanzo beans mixed with spices & served with hummus, lettuce, tomato & tahini sauce
- Veggie Wrap$13.25
Baba ghanoush, dolma, ezme and hummus
Plates
- 1) Alexander Kebab$23.00
Seasoned thin sliced beef & lamb over bread cubes with marinara, yogurt and melted butter. ()
- 2) Combo Gyros Plate$18.50
Slow cooked, thin sliced, marinated lamb, beef & chicken gyro
- 3) Lamb Shish Kebab Plate$20.00
Charcoal grilled skewered lamb cubes
- 4) Beef Shish Kebab Plate$20.50
Charcoal grilled skewered beef cubes
- 5) Kofta Kebab Plate$20.00
Charcoal grilled ground lamb & beef with herbs
- 6) Salmon Plate$21.50
Slow cooked marinated salmon. ()
- 7) Beyti$23.25
- 8) Lamb Shank$27.00
- 9) Mixed Grill Plate$25.50
Lamb & chicken shish kebab, kofta kebab, lamb, beef, & chicken gyros
- 10) Chicken Gyros Plate$17.95
Slow cooked, thin sliced, marinated chicken
- 11) Lamb & Beef Gyros Plate$17.95
Slow cooked, thin sliced, marinated lamb & beef
- 12) Manti$17.00
Boiled dumpling covered in yogurt, butter sauce with red pepper flakes
- 13) Chicken Shish Kebab Plate$19.75
Charcoal grilled skewered chicken cubes
- 14) Adana Kebab Plate (Lamb)$20.50
Charcoal grilled minced with parsley, red onion, and spices
- 14) Adana Kebab Plate (Chicken)$20.50
Charcoal grilled minced with parsley, red onion, and spices
- 15) Musakka Plate$22.00
- 16) Stuffed Eggplant Plate$18.50
Stuffed eggplant with green & red bell peppers, tomato, onion, garlic, parsley topped with special marinara sauce ()
- 17) Veggi Shish Plate$18.00
Eggplant, red & green bell peppers, zucchini, tomato, onion mushroom with white pepper, olive oil, garlic marinated
- 18) Falafel Plate$18.00
Served with hummus and baba ghanoush only. Deep-fried garbanzo beans balls with salad
Desserts
Side Orders
- Rice$4.50
- Garlic Fries$6.00
- Pita Bread$2.00
- Regular Fries$6.00
- Beef Shish Side$13.00
- Lamb Shish Kebab Side$13.00
- Chicken Gyro with Rice$13.00
- Chicken Gyro Side$8.50
- Lamb & Beef Gyro Side$9.00
- Chicken Shish Side$11.50
- Chicken Shish with Rice$15.00
- Beef & Lamb Gyro with Rice$13.00
- Adana Side (Lamb)$12.50
- Adana Side (Chicken)
- Stuffed Eggplant Side$11.50
- Grilled Salmon Side$13.00
- Veggie Shish Side$12.00
- Musakka Side$14.00
Drinks
CATERING
Catering Menu
- Apt. Combo Platter$135.00
Serves 10 people. Hummus, falafel, eggplant salad, baba ghanoush, dolma, ezme
- Lamb & Beef Gyro Platter$160.00
Serves 10 people. Served with hummus, mix salad, rice, tzatiki sauce
- Chicken Gyro Platter$160.00
Serves 10 people. Served with hummus, mix salad, tzatziki sauce
- Combo Gyro Platter$170.00
Serves 10 people. Lamb & beef gyro, chicken gyro served with hummus mix salad, rice, tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Shish Kebab Platter$180.00
Serves 10 people. Chicken shish kebab, hummus, salad, rice, tzatziki sauce
- Lamb Shish Kebab Platter$190.00
Serves 10 people. Lamb shish kebab, hummus, salad, rice, tzatziki sauce
- Combo Shish Kebab Platter$190.00
Serves 10 people. Lamb shish kebab and chicken shish kebab, hummus, salad, rice, tzatziki sauce
- Mix Grill Platter$220.00
Serves 10 people. Lamb & beef gyro, chicken gyro,lamb shish kebab, chicken shish kebab, kofte, hummus, mixed salad, rice, tzatziki sauce
- Veggi Shish Kebab Platter$150.00
Serves 10 people. Eggplant, red-green pepper, zucchini, olive oil, garlic, onion, tomato & mushroom with white paper marinade
- Falafel Platter$150.00
Serves 10 people. Served with hummus, mix salad, tzatziki sauce
- Catering Hummus$75.00
For 10 People. Served with pita bread
- Catering Baba Ghanoush$75.00
For 10 People. Served with pita bread
- Catering Dolma$75.00
40 pieces - for 10 people
- Catering Spanacopita$80.00
For 10 people
- Catering Baklava$100.00
48 pieces