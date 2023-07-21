Popular Items

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Rotisserie roasted chicken, light mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, chopped celery, tarragon with bib lettuce on sourdough bread

The Colonial

$13.50

Hand carved all natural turkey, provolone cheese, sliced tomato, pesto aioli, bacon with red rocket kale on sourdough.

The Club

$14.00

Hand carved all natural roasted turkey, smoked bacon, Boston bib lettuce, sliced avocado and tomato, with chipotle aioli on sourdough

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Did someone say yum?
Avocado Toast

$10.75

Toasted sour dough with fresh avocado spread, topped with arugula, tomatoes, feta cheese and two poached eggs

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel & Jam

$3.00

Breakfast burrito

$10.75

Brioche Breakfast

$10.75
Egg White Wrap

$10.75

Veggie egg whites with Monterey Jack cheese melted with baby spinach on your choice of wrap

Hammy Sammy

$10.75

Scrambled Croissant

$10.75
The Beacon

$10.75

Farm fresh grilled egg, sausage patty, American cheese and tomato melted together on your choice of bagel

The Cali

$10.75

Farm fresh egg, avocado, bacon, tomato, pesto aioli and provolone on a king sized toasted english muffin

The Lox

$10.75

Toasted bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, sliced cucumbers, chopped red onion and capers

The Waffle

$10.00

Smoothies

Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries blended with nonfat Greek yogurt blended with a drizzle of honey
Berry Blast

$9.50

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and non fat Greek yogurt blended with a drizzle of honey

Green Machine

$9.50

Kale, spinach, pineapple and mango blended with 100% apple juice

Banana Mango

$9.50

Frozen banana, mango chunks, and pineapple blended with non fat Greek yogurt

PSB

$9.50

Pineapple Banana and strawberries blended with non fat greek yogurt

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Peanut Butter Acai

Peanut Butter Acai Bowl

$11.50

Build your own cobblestone! Start with your base, add three toppings and and drizzle. YUM!

Croissant

Plain

$5.25

Chocolate

$5.50

Overnight

Overnight Oats With Berries

$8.25

Just Oatmeal

$6.25

Muffin

Banana

$3.25

Blueberry

$3.25

Apple

$3.25

Lunch

Sandwiches

The Colonial

$13.50

Hand carved all natural turkey, provolone cheese, sliced tomato, pesto aioli, bacon with red rocket kale on sourdough.

The Revere

$13.50

Hand carved premium roast beef with sharp cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion, Tuscan gem lettuce and horse radish aioli on a French baguette

The Reuben

$13.50

Premium lean pastrami, baby swiss cheese, rainbow vinegar blended slaw with homemade Russian dressing on marbled rye

The Caprese

$12.00

Thickly sliced heirloom tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, pesto, imported prosciutto, balsamic glaze and basil on focaccia

The Good Fella

$14.00

Imported Prosciutto di Parma, Sopressata, Capicola, Mortadella & Provolone. Only the toppings you request. EVOO and seasonings, naturally

Pear and Gouda grilled cheese

$10.50

Ripened bosc pears with a light fig organic spread , fresh arugula, grilled with smoked gouda cheese on toasted sour dough

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Rotisserie roasted chicken, light mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, chopped celery, tarragon with bib lettuce on sourdough bread

Tuna Salad

$12.50

Albacore tuna mixed with chopped celery, capers, light mayonnaise and provolone served with bib lettuce on ciabatta

The Club

$14.00

Hand carved all natural roasted turkey, smoked bacon, Boston bib lettuce, sliced avocado and tomato, with chipotle aioli on sourdough

BLAT

$11.00

Smoked Bacon, heirloom tomatoes, sliced avocado with chipotle aioli on sourdough

Muffaletta

$14.00

genoa salami, mortadella, hot capicola and sharp provolone with a perfectly briney olive salad served on a baguette

The Cuban

$13.50

Avo Chicken

$13.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Half And Half

$13.00

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Salad

Salmon Chopped Salad

$15.00

Five ounce Atlantic Salmon chopped into a healthy bed of mixed greens, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado and pepitos tossed with a light lemon/EVOO dressing

The Cobb Salad

$14.50

Chopped romaine lettuce, diced chicken, fire roasted corn, black bean, avocado, cucumbers, red onion and crumbled blue cheese tossed with a cilantro lime dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.50

Chopped romaine lettuce, sliced sous vide chicken, fire roasted corn, house made black beans, sliced avocado, red onion tossed with a cilantro lime dressing

Tuscan Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

Tuscan kale, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, parmesan bread croutons with creamy caesar dressing

BYO Cobblestone

$12.00Out of stock

Greek Salad

$13.00

Bowls

Rainbow Veggie Bowl

$14.00
Mediterranean Bowl

$14.00

House made chick peas, Kalamata olives, chopped peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes and feta over seasoned quinoa, topped with hummus.

Greek Shrimp Bowl

$16.50

Chilled shrimp, cucumber, tomatoes, corn, feta over farro topped with a creamy yogurt based cilantro sauce

Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Sliced sous vide chicken, crumbled goat cheese, shredded romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, tomato and kalamata olives served over brown rice, tossed in a light balsamic vinaigrette

BYO Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Very Vegan

$14.00

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar

$7.00+Out of stock

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Lentil

$7.00+

Tomato

$7.00+

Butternut Bisque

$7.00+Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$7.00+

White Bean Chicken Chili

$7.00+

Beef Chili

$7.00+Out of stock

Split Pea

$7.00+Out of stock

Gazpacho

$7.00+

Portuguese Kale Sauage

$7.00+Out of stock

Snik snaks

Mixed Nuts

$3.50

Almonds

$3.50

Wasabi Mix

$3.50

Cashews

$3.50

Mini Tates

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Protein

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Protein

$3.00Out of stock

Kind bar

$2.50

Orchard Valley

$3.50

Single Fruit

$1.25

Beverages

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

BAI

$3.00

Celsius

$3.25

Essentia

$2.75

Izze

$3.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Lemon Perfect

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Poland Seltzer

$3.00

Poland Springs

$2.00

Poppi

$3.75

Refresher

$4.50

Soda

$2.00

Spindrift

$3.00

Raspberry/lime

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Yerba Mate

$3.00

Elevate Water

$2.99

Coffee/Tea

Americano

$4.00+

BYO Cup

$1.50

Cappucino

$4.00+

Chai

$4.25+Out of stock

Coffee

$2.95+

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Iced latte

$4.75+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Latte

$4.75+

Desserts

Lemon Loaf Slice

$3.00

Cake pop

$2.75

Coconut Macaroon

$2.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$3.25

Cannoli (Reg)

$4.50

Cannoli (Small)

$3.00

Candy Cookie

$3.00

Whoopie pie

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

Brownie Lava

$4.50

Pup Cup

$2.00

Blondie

$3.25

Monsterwich

$5.50

Every day is Sundae

$9.00

Walking Waffle

$9.00

Little Miss Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Ice Cream

$5.00+

Fridge

Salad

Take Out Salmon Chopped

$14.00

To Go Cobb Salad

$14.00

To Go Salmon Chop

$14.00

To-go Mediterranean

$14.00

Sandwiches

Take Out Tuna Salad

$10.50

Take Out Chicken Salad

$10.50

Take Out Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Chips

Chips

$2.25

Nantucket Chips

$3.25

Wrap City Chips

$4.00

Fridge Items

Brussel Sprout Salad

$9.00

Carrots & Hummus

$5.00

Cheese Stick

$1.50

Chia Pudding

$6.00

Chicken Salad - container

$7.00

Cowboy Caviar

$6.25

Cup Salad

$8.50

Egg Salad

$5.50

eggs (2pcs)

$2.50

Hummus

$4.00

Israeli Couscous

$10.00

Pro-Go

$6.50

Protein Balls

$3.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.50Out of stock

Strawberry & Blueberry

$4.00

Tuna Salad - container

$7.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Melon Cup

$6.00

Meatballs

$6.00

Mozzerella & Tomatos

$7.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Spring Salad

$13.00

Pesto Pasta

$8.50

Bacon Pesto

$10.00

Turkey Brioche

$7.50

Lox

$9.00

Justins Almond Butter

$2.25

Accessory

Wine cup

$10.00

Water bottle

$15.00

Water Bottle

$15.00

Cooler

$20.00

Picnic Blanket

Blanket

$20.00

Catering

Soup and sandwich

Per person\ Sandwiches

$10.00