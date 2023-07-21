Cobblestones 30 Charles Street
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Avocado Toast
Toasted sour dough with fresh avocado spread, topped with arugula, tomatoes, feta cheese and two poached eggs
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Bagel & Jam
Breakfast burrito
Brioche Breakfast
Egg White Wrap
Veggie egg whites with Monterey Jack cheese melted with baby spinach on your choice of wrap
Hammy Sammy
Scrambled Croissant
The Beacon
Farm fresh grilled egg, sausage patty, American cheese and tomato melted together on your choice of bagel
The Cali
Farm fresh egg, avocado, bacon, tomato, pesto aioli and provolone on a king sized toasted english muffin
The Lox
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, sliced cucumbers, chopped red onion and capers
The Waffle
Smoothies
Berry Blast
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and non fat Greek yogurt blended with a drizzle of honey
Green Machine
Kale, spinach, pineapple and mango blended with 100% apple juice
Banana Mango
Frozen banana, mango chunks, and pineapple blended with non fat Greek yogurt
PSB
Pineapple Banana and strawberries blended with non fat greek yogurt
Acai Bowl
Peanut Butter Acai
Croissant
Lunch
Sandwiches
The Colonial
Hand carved all natural turkey, provolone cheese, sliced tomato, pesto aioli, bacon with red rocket kale on sourdough.
The Revere
Hand carved premium roast beef with sharp cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion, Tuscan gem lettuce and horse radish aioli on a French baguette
The Reuben
Premium lean pastrami, baby swiss cheese, rainbow vinegar blended slaw with homemade Russian dressing on marbled rye
The Caprese
Thickly sliced heirloom tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, pesto, imported prosciutto, balsamic glaze and basil on focaccia
The Good Fella
Imported Prosciutto di Parma, Sopressata, Capicola, Mortadella & Provolone. Only the toppings you request. EVOO and seasonings, naturally
Pear and Gouda grilled cheese
Ripened bosc pears with a light fig organic spread , fresh arugula, grilled with smoked gouda cheese on toasted sour dough
Chicken Salad
Rotisserie roasted chicken, light mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, chopped celery, tarragon with bib lettuce on sourdough bread
Tuna Salad
Albacore tuna mixed with chopped celery, capers, light mayonnaise and provolone served with bib lettuce on ciabatta
The Club
Hand carved all natural roasted turkey, smoked bacon, Boston bib lettuce, sliced avocado and tomato, with chipotle aioli on sourdough
BLAT
Smoked Bacon, heirloom tomatoes, sliced avocado with chipotle aioli on sourdough
Muffaletta
genoa salami, mortadella, hot capicola and sharp provolone with a perfectly briney olive salad served on a baguette
The Cuban
Avo Chicken
Kids Grilled Cheese
Half And Half
Lobster Roll
Salad
Salmon Chopped Salad
Five ounce Atlantic Salmon chopped into a healthy bed of mixed greens, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado and pepitos tossed with a light lemon/EVOO dressing
The Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, diced chicken, fire roasted corn, black bean, avocado, cucumbers, red onion and crumbled blue cheese tossed with a cilantro lime dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, sliced sous vide chicken, fire roasted corn, house made black beans, sliced avocado, red onion tossed with a cilantro lime dressing
Tuscan Kale Caesar Salad
Tuscan kale, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, parmesan bread croutons with creamy caesar dressing
BYO Cobblestone
Greek Salad
Bowls
Rainbow Veggie Bowl
Mediterranean Bowl
House made chick peas, Kalamata olives, chopped peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes and feta over seasoned quinoa, topped with hummus.
Greek Shrimp Bowl
Chilled shrimp, cucumber, tomatoes, corn, feta over farro topped with a creamy yogurt based cilantro sauce
Chicken Bowl
Sliced sous vide chicken, crumbled goat cheese, shredded romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, tomato and kalamata olives served over brown rice, tossed in a light balsamic vinaigrette