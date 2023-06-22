Coco Coffeehouse3 931 4th Avenue
FOOD
Breakfast
Sandwich
Coco Chicken Salad Sandwich
Fresh chicken breast baked and diced and blended with mayo, craisins, and pecans served on a flaky croissant
Tuna Salad Croissant
flaked albacore tuna in a rich mayo, seasoning and veggies, served warm or cold on croissant w your choice of cheese
Egg Salad
Made w a special blend of herbed mayo and seasoning
Deli Pretzel Bun
Spicy Italian
Black forest ham, salami, pepperoni, with provolone, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mild pepper rings and italian dressing
Ulitmate 3 Cheese grill
Cheddar, provolone and pepperjack with bacon served on sourdough w tomato and pickle on the side
Classic BLT
Served on toasted Sourdough with mayo and pickles on the side
Original Club
Black forest ham, turkey, bacon and cheese on 3 slices of toasted sourdough, lettuce and tomato w a side mayo and pickle
Tuna Hoagie
Flaked Albacore tuna in a rich mayo, seasonings and veggies with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Flatbread
Toasted Flatbread
Tomato and red onion blended w italian seasoning and topped w shredded mozz and shaved parm, toasted and topped with romaine and homemade honey balsamic dressing
Toasted Flatbread with chicken
tomato and red onion blended w italian seasoning and topped w shredded mozz and shaved parm, toasted and topped with romaine and homemade honey balsamic dressing
Salad
House Salad
bed of romaine topped w fresh veggies, hardboiled egg, shredded mozz and crutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
grilled chicken served on a bed of romaine topped w assorted fresh veggies, hard boiled egg, shredded mozz and crutons
Chicken Bruchetta Salad
Grilled Chicken served on a bed of romaine and topped with tomato and red onion in our italian seasoning bleng w shaved parm, shredded mozz, crutons and served w our homemade honey balsamic
Candied Pecan, Cranberry, grilled chicken salad
grilled chicken served on a bed of romaine and topped with in house candied pecans, craisins, feta, red onion and served with our homemade honey balsamic dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken served on a bed of romaine and topped with shaved parm and crutons
Sweets
Smoothie Bowls
Rolls
BEVERAGE
Hot Drink
Drip Coffee
hot coffee
Americano
espresso w hot water
Cappuccino
espresso w foamed milk
Latte
espresso w steamed milk
Mocha
espresso w steamed milk syrup and sauce
Macchiato
steamed milk topped w espresso
Cafe Au Lait
coffee w equal part steamed milk
Breve
espresso w steamed 1/2 n 1/2
Chai Latte
steamed chai and milk
Ivory chai
steamed chai and milk w vanilla
Dirty chai
w a shot of espresso
Steamer
steamed milk w a flavor