Coco Coffeehouse3 931 4th Avenue

FOOD

Breakfast

Toasted Bagels

$2.50

plain or eveything bagel

Cinnamon & Sugar Toast

$3.50

Overnight Oats

$8.00

B.Y.O. Avocado

$8.00

Sandwich

Coco Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Fresh chicken breast baked and diced and blended with mayo, craisins, and pecans served on a flaky croissant

Tuna Salad Croissant

$8.00

flaked albacore tuna in a rich mayo, seasoning and veggies, served warm or cold on croissant w your choice of cheese

Egg Salad

$6.75

Made w a special blend of herbed mayo and seasoning

Deli Pretzel Bun

$9.50

Spicy Italian

$11.75

Black forest ham, salami, pepperoni, with provolone, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mild pepper rings and italian dressing

Ulitmate 3 Cheese grill

$9.25

Cheddar, provolone and pepperjack with bacon served on sourdough w tomato and pickle on the side

Classic BLT

$8.75

Served on toasted Sourdough with mayo and pickles on the side

Original Club

$10.75

Black forest ham, turkey, bacon and cheese on 3 slices of toasted sourdough, lettuce and tomato w a side mayo and pickle

Tuna Hoagie

$11.75

Flaked Albacore tuna in a rich mayo, seasonings and veggies with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.75

Flatbread

Toasted Flatbread

$8.25

Tomato and red onion blended w italian seasoning and topped w shredded mozz and shaved parm, toasted and topped with romaine and homemade honey balsamic dressing

Toasted Flatbread with chicken

$11.25

tomato and red onion blended w italian seasoning and topped w shredded mozz and shaved parm, toasted and topped with romaine and homemade honey balsamic dressing

Salad

House Salad

$6.75

bed of romaine topped w fresh veggies, hardboiled egg, shredded mozz and crutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.25+

grilled chicken served on a bed of romaine topped w assorted fresh veggies, hard boiled egg, shredded mozz and crutons

Chicken Bruchetta Salad

$6.75+

Grilled Chicken served on a bed of romaine and topped with tomato and red onion in our italian seasoning bleng w shaved parm, shredded mozz, crutons and served w our homemade honey balsamic

Candied Pecan, Cranberry, grilled chicken salad

$7.25+

grilled chicken served on a bed of romaine and topped with in house candied pecans, craisins, feta, red onion and served with our homemade honey balsamic dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.00+

grilled chicken served on a bed of romaine and topped with shaved parm and crutons

Sweets

Scones

$4.00

Biscotti

$4.00

Lemon Bars

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Muffins

$4.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

Homemade Fruit Pie

$5.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00

Sugar Cookie

$3.75

Brownie/Blondie

$4.00

LadyLock (2 pack)

$6.50

Gobs

$3.75

Smoothie Bowls

Aloha Bowl

$10.75

Banana Toffee Bowl

$10.75

B.Y.O

$10.75

Soup

Cup

$3.50

Bowl

$5.50

Pint

$6.50

Quart

$9.25

Sides

Homemade Baked Potato Salad

$5.00

Pickled Eggs & Beets

$3.75

Rolls

Pepperoni rolls

$8.50

BEVERAGE

Hot Drink

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

hot coffee

Americano

$2.50+

espresso w hot water

Cappuccino

$4.25+

espresso w foamed milk

Latte

$4.25+

espresso w steamed milk

Mocha

$4.50+

espresso w steamed milk syrup and sauce

Macchiato

$4.50+

steamed milk topped w espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

coffee w equal part steamed milk

Breve

$4.75+

espresso w steamed 1/2 n 1/2

Chai Latte

$4.25+

steamed chai and milk

Ivory chai

$4.50+

steamed chai and milk w vanilla

Dirty chai

$5.00+

w a shot of espresso

Steamer

$2.75+

steamed milk w a flavor

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot tea

$2.00+

Cold Drink

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Jitter Juice

$5.50

Italian soda

$3.00+

Refresher

$3.75+

Frozen Drink

Frappe

$4.75+

Morning Mocha

$6.75+

Fruit Smoothie

$4.50+

Grab N Go Drinks

Soda

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Juice Box

$0.75

Bottled Juice

$2.89

Flights

Flights

$14.00