CocoBolos Mexican Grill & Cantina Prairiefire
Appetizers
- Salsa Sampler$9.95
Choose three (3) from our scratch-made salsas & guacamole.
- Guacamole$8.95
Fresh made guacamole just the way mother used to make. Served with unlimited fresh corn tortilla chips and a lime.
- Bolos Queso$9.95
This is that made-from-scratch classic kind of queso you dream of, with a little kick.
- Bolos Crab Dip$12.95
Rich and creamy three-cheese blend and blue crab meat baked and served sizzling with grilled bread.
- Caribbean BBQ Shrimp$13.95
Bacon-wrapped grilled shrimp basted in our Caribbean BBQ sauce, served over jalapeño slaw with a side of ancho aioli.
- Tres Bolos$17.95
3 bacon-wrapped BBQ shrimp, hot Bolos crab dip, and a chicken quesadilla. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch.
- Bolos Nachos$13.95
Fresh chips smothered with homemade chorizo, homemade chile verde, Bolos Beans, jalapeños, queso & cheese. Topped with all the nacho-musts.
- Loaded Bolos Fries$15.95
Crispy fries topped with Bolos Queso, Jack cheese, taco beef, pico, and cilantro. Served with house-made salsas & sour cream.
Soups
Salads
- Bolos House Salad$5.95
Fresh field greens mixed with pico, black olives, queso fresco, and fresh tortilla strips. Served with lime vinaigrette.
- Tostada Salad$14.95
Fresh field greens over a fried corn tortilla with Jack cheese, Bolos Beans, and black olives with your choice of protein. Topped with pico and ancho aoli. Served with our signature lime vinaigrette.
- Southwest Cobb Salad$15.95
Mixed greens under grilled chicken breast, chorizo, chopped egg, tomato, red peppers, corn, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, and avocado. Tossed with our signature lime vinaigrette.
- Baja Salad$15.95
Fresh field greens mixed with chicken al carbon, gulf shrimp, pico, and olives. Topped with guacamole and queso fresco. Tossed in our signature jalapeño ranch.
Enchiladas
Burritos
Bowls & Fajitas
Tacos
- Steak al Carbon Taco$4.50
Queso fresco, cilantro, ancho aioli. Served on a corn tortilla.
- Beef Barbacoa Taco$4.50
Poblano peppers, onions, cilantro and queso fresco. Served on a corn tortilla.
- Taco Americano$3.50
- Chicken al Carbon Taco$4.50
- Shredded Chicken Machaca$4.50
- Pork Carnitas Taco$4.50
- Chorizo Taco$3.95
- Mahi Mahi Taco$5.50
- Gulf Shrimp Taco$5.50
- Cajun Shrimp$4.50
- Veggie & Black Bean$3.95
- Crispy Avocado Taco$4.95
- Beyond Meat Taco$5.50
New Mexico
- Tijuana Trainwreck$17.95
Layers of corn tortillas, machaca chicken, chili verde, chili con carne, Bolo beans & Jack cheese, baked and served in a skillet, topped with corn & black bean salsa, sour cream, with a side of Taters Las Cruces.
- Evil Border Chicken$18.95
Ale marinated chicken breast topped with chorizo, Jack cheese, poblano peppers, onions, and tomatillo cream sauce, served on a bed of red chili taters with a side of sautéed veggies.