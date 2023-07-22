Cocobowlz Duncan 2153 East Main St. Suite A-5
BOWLZ
Build Your Bowl
Unforgettable
almond shavings topped with kiwi, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, goji berries, flax seeds, almond butter & honey drizzle
Classic Craze
granola topped with banana, strawberries & cacao nibs
Cococraze
granola topped with banana, strawberries, pineapple, coconut flakes, caramel drizzle
Dual Craze
granola topped with banana, blueberries, cacao nibs, almond shavings, nutella & peanut butter drizzle
Fruitful
granola topped with kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, goji berries & honey drizzle
Nutella
granola topped with banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, nutella drizzle
Downtown
granola topped with banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut flakes, chia seeds & almond butter drizzle
Jenny Bowl
granola topped with banana, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, coconut flakes & peanut butter drizzle
Caramel Apple
granola topped with apple, banana, cinamon & caramel drizzle
S'mores
graham crackers topped with marshmallows & nutella drizzle
Bowl of fruit
SMOOTHIEZ
Beast Mode
organic acai, banana, strawberries, vanilla whey protein, almond milk, peanut butter, chia seeds & flax seeds
Power Up
banana, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, chia seeds, flax seeds, almond milk & coffee
Berry Strong
organic acai, banana, mixed berries, almond milk & honey
Crimson
organic pitaya, banana, mixed berries, pineapple & coconut water
Sweet Mellow
banana, mango, pineapple, spinach & coconut water
Cocokale
apple, mango, strawberries, kale, ginger & coconut water
Roman
strawberries, banana, chia seeds coconut water & honey
Coco Shine
banana, mango, pineapple & coconut water
Nutty Buddy
banana, nutella, honey, peanut butter & almond milk