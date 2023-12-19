Skip to Main content
Cocojam : Where every dish is a journey to the Islands, a plate of Paradise awaits
COCOJAM 208 E Main St
STARTER
LIMEBOXES
SIDES
BEVERAGES
Beef Pattie
$3.50
Oxtail Stew Birria (3) cheese, stew, cilantro & red onion mix
$24.00
2 Jammin Jerk Tacos & A side of Island fried rice
$15.00
Four Jammin Jerk Tacos - Scotch bonnet slaw, jerk ranch, mango pico
$20.00
Jammin Jerk Bowl- Island Fried Rice, roasted corn , slaw, jerk ranch
$22.00
Island Fried Rice- Bell peppers, pineapples, onions
$4.00
Plantains - (4) sweet plantains
$3.00
Roasted corn
$3.00
Fresh Pressed PUNCH ( Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, sweetened with sugar)
$4.00
COCOJAM Location and Ordering Hours
(757) 761-5995
208 E Main St , Norfolk, VA 23510
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
