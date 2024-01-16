Coco Mexican Restaurant
FOOD
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$6.00
- Pico De Gallo$4.00
- Spinach Dip$9.00
- Chori Queso$10.00
- Fiesta Dip
Cheese dip, Pico De Gallo and Bean Dip.$13.00
- Guacamole Mexicano
Fresh Guacamole made with avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, and lime.$9.00
- Asada Fries
Crispy french fries, topped with our well marinated carne asada (steak), cheese dip, pico de gallo and sour cream.$12.00
- Street Elotes
Steamed corn on the cobb topped with Mexican cream, queso fresco, and tajin seasoning.$5.00
- Esquites
Steamed corn with mayo, lime, queso fresco and tajin.$5.00
- Wings$6.00
Nachos
- Nachos
Served with ground beef or shredded chicken.$10.00
- Nachos Supreme
Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.$13.00
- Nachos Fajita
your choice of steak, grilled chicken or shrimp. Nachos come with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, refried beans, guacamole, tomato and sour cream.$13.00
Salads
- Taco Salad
Crispy taco bowl filled with your choice of chicken or beef, topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.$10.00
- Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy taco bowl filled with refried beans, peppers, onions and your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken. Topped off with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.$12.00
- Ensalada de Verano
Fresh spring mix salad with grilled chicken, strawberries, mexican cheese, croutons and nuts.$12.00
- Bowl Salad
Fresh spring mix with your choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak or shrimp, black beans, corn, avocado and american cheese.$12.00
Burritos
Tortas
- Tortas
All tortas are filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, mayonnaise, avocado, cheese. Served with french fries.$12.00
- Torta chicken or Beef Milanesa
All tortas are filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, mayonnaise, avocado, cheese. Served with french fries.$13.00
- Torta Cubana
Egg, chorizo, sausage, ham and milanesa beef.$14.00
Sopes
Tacos
Seafood
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas.$18.00
- Camarones a la Diabla
(SPICY) Served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas.$18.00
- Camarones Mexicanos
Delicious shrimp cooked with onions, tomato, jalapenos and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas.$18.00
- Camarones Empanizados
Served with white rice, french fries, salad and tortillas.$18.00
- Camarones Kora$22.00
- Mejillones$22.00
- Filete Empanizado
Served with white rice, french fries, salad and tortillas.$18.00
- Mojarra Frita or A la Diabla
(SPICY) Whole tilapia served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas/ sauteed with chili adobo (A la Diabla)$18.00
- Baja Fish Tacos
Three fried fish tacos served with rice and refried beans.$17.00
- Ceviche Camaron
cooked in lime juice, tomato, onion, cilantro and cucumber.$17.00
- Ceviche with Shrimp and Fish
cooked in lime juice, tomato, onion, cilantro and cucumber.$20.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
- Camarones con Crema
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas.$18.00
Platillos Populares
- Enchiladas Suizas
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with green souce, served with rice & beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado.$15.00
- Enmoladas
Three mole enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans and queso fresco.$15.00
- Enchiladas Mexicanas
One green chicken enchilada, one red beef enchilada and one beef and cheese enchilada. Served with rice queso fresco and cream salad.$14.00
- Crazy Burrito
Shredded chicken burritos (2) covered in cheese dip and rice.$14.00
- Burrito Mexicano
Chicken or ground beef filled with rice, refried beans and topped off with cheese dip, salsa verde and salad.$14.00
- Burrito Fundido
Two fried burritos filled with shredded chicken and topped with shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with rice.$13.00
- Chimichangas
Two fried or soft chimichangas, one shredded chicken, one ground beef, covered in cheese dip ans served with rice, refried beans and sour cream salad.$14.00
- Cheese Steak Burrito
Fried grilled steak burrito with grilled onions and cheese, covered with cheese dip and accompanied by rice, refried beans and salad.$14.00
Combos
Kids Meals
Vegetarian
- Veggie Burrito Fajita
Burrito filled with onion, tomato, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and sour cream salad.$14.00
- Veggie Quesadilla Fajita
Onion, tomato, peppers, broccoli, couliflower and zucchini cheese quesadilla. Served with a sour cream salad, rice & beans.$14.00
- Veggie Burrito
Dry burrito filled with spring mix, corn, black beans, avocado, mexican rice, cheese, sour cream, tomato, onion & cilantro.$14.00
- Veggie Fajitas
Peppers, onion, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushroom and tomato. Served with mexican rice, black beans and salad.$14.00
- Veggie Enchiladas
One spinach enchilada, one cheese enchilada topped with enchilada sauce, melted cheese and served with mexican rice and refried beans.$12.00
Platos De La Casa
- Arroz con pollo
Chicken, rice, onions, tomatoes and bells peppers grilled to perfection. Served with lettuce, sour cream and avocado slices. Topped with cheese.$16.00
- Arroz con pollo (no vegetables)$14.00
- Carne Asada
Grill steak with rice, charro beans, avocado salad and tortillas.$18.00
- Chilaquiles De Pollo
Corn tortilla served with your choice of either red or green sauce, shredded chicken. Topped with cheese, sour cream. Accompanied with rice and beans.$15.00
- Chile Verde
A house specialty dish cooked with pork, onion, cilantro, salsa verde (green sauce), Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.$16.00
- Chiles Poblanos
A traditional Mexican plate that consist of two deep fried poblano peppers filled with cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.$16.00
- Chori Pollo
Grill chicken cooked with Mexican sausage and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.$17.00
- Flautas
Four shreeded chicken deep fried taquitos topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and delicious salsa verde.$11.00
- Milanesa
Your choice of chicken or beef. Served with french fried and salad.$17.00
- Molcajete
Grill chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, nopal (cactus), queso asado, cambray onions, spiicy salsas and jalapeno. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.$28.00
- Mole de Pollo
Chicken topped with traditional Mexican sauce made with different chillies and topped with sesame seeds. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.$17.00
- Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, charro beans, salad and tortillas.$15.00
- Pollo Con Crema
Grilled chicken with sauce. Served with Mexican rice and beans.$17.00
- Quesa Birrias
Three quesadillas filled with marinated shredded beef, onion, cilantro. Accompanied bu consome and lime.$18.00
- Ribeye Steak
Grill Steak served with rice, refried beans, avocado salad, tortillas.$20.00
- Carnitas Dinner$16.00
Sopas
- Caldo de camaron o pescado
Shrimp or fish soup$17.00
- Chicken Rice Soup
Shredded chicken, avocado, tomato, mixed veggies, onion, cilantro, rice and tortilla chips.$13.00
- Menudo
*** WEEKENDS ONLY*** (Tripe soup).$15.00
- Caldo 7 Mares
Seafood soup with a mix of seafood meats$20.00
- Caldo de Cameron y Pescado
Shrimp & fish soup$18.00
Fajitas
- Fajitas
All fajitas are served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.$15.00
- Poblano Fajitas
Poblano pepper with choice of chicken or steak.$18.00
- Fajita Hawaiana
Steak, chicken or shrimp fajita with pineapple.$19.00
- Fajitas Texanas
Grilled chicken, grilled steak and shrimp.$20.00
- Coco Fajita
Grilled chicken, ribeye, shrimp and bacon.$25.00
Sides
- Rice
Mexican rice or white rice.$3.00
- Bread$2.00
- Shredded Cheese$3.00
- Cambray Onion$4.00
- Refried Beans$3.00
- Black Beans$3.50
- Charro Beans$4.00
- Tortillas
Corn or Flour$1.50
- Rice and Beans$5.00
- Lettuce$2.00
- Chiles Toreados$3.00
- Guacamole side$5.00
- Sour Cream$2.50
- Tomato$2.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Queso Fresco$3.00
- Queso Asado$4.00
- Nopales$4.00
- Mini Pico$0.99
- side de aguacate$2.49
- 8 oz Mild$2.99