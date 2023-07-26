ESPRESSO DRINKS

ESPRESSO

single Espresso Shot

$1.10

One shot

$2.59

Double shot

$3.19

Triple shot

$3.49

ONE SHOT

$2.59

DOUBLE SHOT

$3.19

TRIPLE SHOT

$3.49

Americano

Small Americano

$2.89

Medium Americano

$3.49

Large Americano

$3.79

XL Americano

$4.59

Cappuccino

Small Cappuccino

$3.69

Medium Cappuccino

$4.39

Large Cappuccino

$3.79

XL Cappuccino

$5.59

Latte

Small Latte

$3.79

Medium Latte

$4.39

Large Latte

$4.79

XL Latte

$5.89

Turmeric latte

Small Turmeric latte

$3.79

MediumTurmeric latte

$4.39

Large Turmeric latte

$4.79

XL Turmeric latte

$5.89

Mocha Latte

Small Mocha Latte

$4.29

MediumMocha Latte

$4.89

LargeMocha Latte

$5.39

XLMocha Latte

$6.49

White Mocha latte

SmallWhite Mocha latte

$4.29

MediumWhite Mocha latte

$4.89

LargeWhite Mocha latte

$5.39

XLWhite Mocha latte

$6.49

Caramel macchiato

Small Caramel macchiato

$4.29

Medium Caramel macchiato

$4.89

Large Caramel macchiato

$5.39

XL Caramel macchiato

$6.49

Caramel Latte

Small Caramel Latte

$4.29

Medium Caramel Latte

$4.89

Large Caramel Latte

$5.39

XL Caramel Latte

$6.49

Salted Caramel Mocha/White Mocha

Small Salted Caramel Mocha/White Mocha

$4.29

Medium Salted Caramel Mocha/White Mocha

$4.89

Large Salted Caramel Mocha/White Mocha

$5.39

XL Salted Caramel Mocha/White Mocha

$6.49

Pumpkin Latte

Small Pumpkin Latte

$4.29

Medium Pumpkin Latte

$4.89

Large Pumpkin Latte

$5.39

XL Pumpkin Latte

$6.49

FRESH BREWED COFFEE

Coffee

Coffee Refill

$1.00

small Coffee

$2.59

medium Coffee

$2.79

large Coffee

$2.89

XL Coffee

$2.99

Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee Refill

$1.00

Medium Ice Coffee

$2.79

Large Ice Coffee

$2.89

XL Ice Coffee

$2.99

Kick Start W/Espresso

Small Kick Start W/Espresso

$3.39

Medium Kick Start W/Espresso

$4.39

large Kick Start W/Espresso

$4.69

XL Kick Start W/Espresso

$5.29

2 Coffee Creamer

2Coffee Creamer

$0.59

Torani Syrup / Sauce

Torani Syrup/Sauce

$1.10

TEA

Hot Tea

Tea bag

$1.39

Small Hot Tea

$2.19

Medium Hot Tea

$2.49

Large Hot Tea

$2.69

XL Hot Tea

$2.99

Chai Tea Latte

XL Chai Tea Latte

$5.89

Medium Chai Tea Latte

$4.29

Large Chai Tea Latte

$4.79

Small Chai Tea Latte

$3.69

Green tea Latte

XL Green tea Latte

$5.89

Small Green tea Latte

$3.69

Medium Green tea Latte

$4.29

Large Green tea Latte

$4.79

Ice Tea

Ice Tea 32 oz / syrup

$3.89

Black Tea Latte

Small Black Tea Latte

$3.79

Medium Black Tea Latte

$4.39

Large Black Tea Latte

$4.79

XL Black Tea Latte

$5.89

BLENDED DRINKS

Mocha Freeze

Medium Mocha Freeze

$5.19

Large Mocha Freeze

$5.69

XL Mocha Freeze

$6.79

White Mocha freeze

Medium White Mocha freeze

$5.19

Large White Mocha freeze

$5.69

XL White Mocha freeze

$6.79

Caramel Freeze

Medium Caramel Freeze

$5.19

Large Caramel Freeze

$5.69

XL Caramel Freeze

$6.79

Peanut Butter Mocha Freeze

Medium Peanut Butter Mocha Freeze

$5.99

Large Peanut Butter Mocha Freeze

$6.49

XL Peanut Butter Mocha Freeze

$7.59

Peanut Butter White Mocha Freeze

Medium Peanut Butter White Mocha Freeze

$5.99

Large Peanut Butter White Mocha Freeze

$6.49

XL Peanut Butter White Mocha Freeze

$7.59

Cappuccino Freeze

Medium Cappuccino Freeze

$4.89

Large Cappuccino Freeze

$5.39

XL Cappuccino Freeze

$6.49

Peanut Butter Zebra Freeze

Large Peanut Butter Zebra Freeze

$6.49

XL Peanut Butter Zebra Freeze

$7.59

Medium Peanut Butter Zebra Freeze

$5.99

Zebra Freeze

Medium Zebra Freeze

$5.19

Large Zebra Freeze

$5.69

XL Zebra Freeze

$6.79

Premier Protein Shake/fruit

32 0Z Premier Protein Shake/fruit

$7.59

Core Power Protein/ fruit

32 0Z Core Power Protein/ fruit

$9.99

Pumpkin Freeze

Large Pumpkin Freeze

$5.69

XL Pumpkin Freeze

$6.79

Medium Pumpkin Freeze

$5.19

Berries Keto Protein Shake

32oz

$7.89

Green Keto Protein Shake

32 oz

$7.89

SMOOTHIE

Strawberry

Medium Strawberry

$4.99

Large Strawberry

$5.39

XL Strawberry

$6.49

Mango

Medium Mango

$4.99

Large Mango

$5.39

XL Mango

$6.49

Pina Colada

Medium Pina Colada

$4.99

Large Pina Colada

$5.39

XL Pina Colada

$6.49

Peach

Medium Peach

$4.99

Large Peach

$5.39

XL Peach

$6.49

Green tea Smoothie

Medium Green tea Smoothie

$4.99

Large Green tea Smoothie

$5.39

XL Green tea Smoothie

$6.49

Chai Tea Smoothie

Medium Chai Tea Smoothie

$4.99

Large Chai Tea Smoothie

$5.49

XL Chai Tea Smoothie

$6.59

SODA & WATERS

Soda

Bottle of Soda

$2.69

Can Of Soda

$1.89

Italian Soda

$4.19

Water

Smart Water 20 oz

$2.99

Smart Water 1L

$3.89

Dasani Water

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$1.79

General Water Bottle

$1.59

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Cup Of Ice/ Water

$0.49

JUICE & REFREGRATOR DRINKS

Juice & Fridge Drinks

Cold brew Can

$2.79

Honest Tea

$2.59

Gold Peak Tea

$2.59

Minute Juice

$2.99

Bai

$2.79

Gatorade

$2.79

Aloe Vera

$2.99

Body Armor

$2.79

28 oz Body Armor

$3.59

kerns Juice

$2.29

PROTEIN SHAKES & ENERGY DRINKS

Protein Shake

Premier Protein Shake

$3.79

Core Power Protein

$5.59

Energy Drinks

5 Hours Energy Regular

$3.29

5 Hours Energy Extra

$3.99

Rock star

$3.39

Reign

$3.39

Red Bull

$3.39

Celsius

$3.39

MILK

Cup of Milk

Small Cup Of Milk

$1.99

Medium Cup Of Milk

$2.29

large Cup Of Milk

$2.59

XL

$2.89

Fairlife milk

$3.19

Whipping Cream

$0.20

Hot Chocolate/Chocolate milk

Small

$2.69

Medium

$3.19

Large

$3.49

XL

$3.89

LUNCH

SOURDOUCH SANDWITCH

Chicken pesto

$8.99

turkey pesto

$8.99

turkey bacon

$6.99

Chicken Avocado

$8.99

Spicy Italian

$8.99

Cuban

$8.99

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

veggie Gyro

$8.49

Falafel

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Hot Dog

$3.59

Pepperoni Pizza Bagel

$6.19

Salad

Potato/Macaroni Salad

$3.59

2 Cups Salad Dressing / Ranch

$1.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.49

Spinach Salad

$8.49

Cobb Salad

$8.49

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$8.49

Gourmet Sandwich

Avocado Egg Salad

$8.49

Chicken Bacon Keto

$7.39

wrap

$8.49

Lunch box

$8.49

3 CT Croissant

$8.49

BREKFAST

Sandwichs

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.19

Egg & Cheese

$5.79

BLT

$6.49

Ham & Cheese

$6.49

Egg White Spinach

$5.79

Avocado& Egg

$6.49

Avocado Toast

$5.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.38

Bagel & Butter

$3.38

COMBO MEALS

Meal #1

Combo #1(Sandwich with Large Coffee /large Hot Tea)

$8.49

Meal #2

Combo Meal #2(Sandwich ,Can Of Soda, Bag Of Chips)

$9.99

Meal #3

Combo Meal #3(Gyro /Sourdough sandwich /Bottle Of Soda)

$10.19

BAKED GOODS

Bread

Croissant

$2.39

Bagel

$2.49

English Muffin

$1.99

Sourdough Toast

$1.99

keto Toast

$1.99

Spreads

Cream Cheese

$0.89

Butter

$0.89

Peanut Butter Cup

$0.89

Fruit Jelly

$0.69

Pastry

Muffin

$2.79

Danish

$2.99

Scone

$2.59

Brownie

$2.99

Lemon Bar

$2.99

Seven Layer

$2.99

Bear Claw

$2.99

Sven Hard S Danish

$1.99

Cookies

$2.59

ICE CREAM

Drum stick King siza

$3.49

Drum Stick Peglar Size

$2.99

Toll House cookie Sandwich

$3.49

Haagen Dozs Bar

$3.49

Dibs

$3.49

Nestle Ice cream

$2.99

Twix Ice Cream

$3.19

Snickers Ice Cream

$3.19

Crunch Ice Cream

$3.19

Strawberry Short Cake

$3.19

Oreo bar

$3.19

Oreo Cookie Sandwich

$3.49

Oreo Drumstick king size

$3.49

SNACK

Candy Bars & Gums

Gum

$1.99

Reese's, KitKat, M&M, Snickers

$1.99

King Candy Bars

$3.99

Mentos

$1.99

Extra Mega packed Gum

$4.99

Tic tac

$2.09

Gummies

$2.79

3 Tootsie Rolls

$1.29

2 York Peppermint Patties

$0.99

Milano Dark Chocolate

$1.39

Packed Pastries

$3.59

Lindor Truffles

$0.69

Trolli Gummies

$2.99

Rice Krispies Regular Size

$1.79

Rice Krispies King Size

$2.29

Ramen Noddle Soup

$2.59

Nuts

$2.19

Ritz Crackers

$2.39

Instant Oatmeal

$2.59

Madeleines

$1.39

Oreo

$3.29

Star Burst

$2.49

Licorice Red Vine Tray

$3.19

Biscotti

$1.99

Orchard Valley Nuts

$2.99

Refrigerator Snack

half of banana

$0.70

Jello

$1.79

Olives

$2.09

Acai Bowl

$8.99

hummus cups

$1.79

Pepperoni & Cheese

$4.99

Cheese, Fruit &Nut packs

$2.89

Tuna Salad

$5.99

Californian Salami & Provolone Cheese

$3.59

Hard boiled eggs

$2.99

string Cheese

$1.49

Snack box

$6.59

Grapes/blueberries & Gouda

$5.29

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

yogurt

$2.39

Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwich

$2.69

banana

$1.39

Fruit Bowl

$6.69

Celery & Carrots Sticks

$4.39

Chips

Baked Chips

$2.19

Guacamole Chips

$3.99

Pita Chips

$2.99

Pretzel Chips

$2.99

Salsita Chips

$3.99

Popcorn

$6.59

Proteins Bars

ONE Bar

$3.79

RX Bar

$2.99

Belvita

$1.99

Keto Bar

$2.99

Oat & Honey Granola Bar

$1.99

Fig Bar

$1.89

That it Bar

$2.59

Complete Cookie Bar

$3.29

Clif Bar

$2.69

Kind Bar

$2.99

Specials K Bar

$2.79

GENERAL

Catering

Coffee Pot Whit Condiment

$28.00

Tea Pot With Condiment

$30.00

Fruit Plater / Veggie

Fruit Salad Half Sheet Pan

Fruit Salad Full Sheet Pan

Pastry Bites Plater

In Fused Water

shipping

Mics

Labor Cost

$1.50

Health/ Care

Chapstick

$2.49

Vitamin C Packs

$1.59

Life Savers

$2.99

Advil

$5.99

Tylenol

$5.99

Nyquil

$5.99

4 Cough Drop

$1.29

Halls Cough Drop

$2.59