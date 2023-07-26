Code C Cafe 4601 Dale Road
ESPRESSO DRINKS
ESPRESSO
Turmeric latte
White Mocha latte
Caramel macchiato
Caramel Latte
Salted Caramel Mocha/White Mocha
Pumpkin Latte
FRESH BREWED COFFEE
Kick Start W/Espresso
2 Coffee Creamer
Torani Syrup / Sauce
TEA
Chai Tea Latte
Green tea Latte
Ice Tea
Black Tea Latte
BLENDED DRINKS
White Mocha freeze
Peanut Butter Mocha Freeze
Peanut Butter White Mocha Freeze
Peanut Butter Zebra Freeze
Premier Protein Shake/fruit
Core Power Protein/ fruit
Berries Keto Protein Shake
Green Keto Protein Shake
SMOOTHIE
Green tea Smoothie
JUICE & REFREGRATOR DRINKS
Juice & Fridge Drinks
PROTEIN SHAKES & ENERGY DRINKS
Protein Shake
Energy Drinks
MILK
Cup of Milk
Hot Chocolate/Chocolate milk
LUNCH
SOURDOUCH SANDWITCH
Hot Sandwiches
Salad
Gourmet Sandwich
SNACK
Candy Bars & Gums
Gum
$1.99
Reese's, KitKat, M&M, Snickers
$1.99
King Candy Bars
$3.99
Mentos
$1.99
Extra Mega packed Gum
$4.99
Tic tac
$2.09
Gummies
$2.79
3 Tootsie Rolls
$1.29
2 York Peppermint Patties
$0.99
Milano Dark Chocolate
$1.39
Packed Pastries
$3.59
Lindor Truffles
$0.69
Trolli Gummies
$2.99
Rice Krispies Regular Size
$1.79
Rice Krispies King Size
$2.29
Ramen Noddle Soup
$2.59
Nuts
$2.19
Ritz Crackers
$2.39
Instant Oatmeal
$2.59
Madeleines
$1.39
Oreo
$3.29
Star Burst
$2.49
Licorice Red Vine Tray
$3.19
Biscotti
$1.99
Orchard Valley Nuts
$2.99
Refrigerator Snack
half of banana
$0.70
Jello
$1.79
Olives
$2.09
Acai Bowl
$8.99
hummus cups
$1.79
Pepperoni & Cheese
$4.99
Cheese, Fruit &Nut packs
$2.89
Tuna Salad
$5.99
Californian Salami & Provolone Cheese
$3.59
Hard boiled eggs
$2.99
string Cheese
$1.49
Snack box
$6.59
Grapes/blueberries & Gouda
$5.29
Yogurt Parfait
$5.99
yogurt
$2.39
Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwich
$2.69
banana
$1.39
Fruit Bowl
$6.69
Celery & Carrots Sticks
$4.39
Chips
Proteins Bars
GENERAL
Catering
Mics
Code C Cafe 4601 Dale Road Location and Ordering Hours
(209) 735-5188
Open now • Closes at 8PM