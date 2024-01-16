Cody Craft Brewing
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Breadsticks
Our house made dough baked with fresh garlic, rosemary, and parmesan cheese, and mozzarella served with wonton chips.$9.49
- Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, Tomato, and basil with a balsamic reduction.$10.99
- Cheese Curds Full
Garlic cheese curds served with our famous Hot Honey!$11.99
- Cheese Curds Half
Garlic cheese curds served with our famous Hot Honey!$8.99
- Fresh Cut Fries
A basket of our house cut fries served with our signature fry sauce.$6.99
- Pepperolli
Handmade pizza rolls stuffed with mozzarella, parmesan, and pepperoni. Served with marinara.$9.99
Salads
- Antipasto
Genoa salami, leafy greens, green and black olives, tomato, pepperoncini, pearl mozzarella, and dressing of your choice.$12.95
- Bruschetta
Leafy greens, basil, tomato, mozzarella and croutons with a balsamic dressing.$13.95
- Chef Salad
Leafy greens, canadian bacon, bacon hard boiled egg, croutons, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and onions.$14.95
- Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken tender, leafy greens, red onions, croutons, shredded parmesan, and caesar dressing.$13.49
- Side Salad
A scaled down portion of our seasonal salad to much on while you wait.$5.95
Pizza
- Black And White
White sauce base with mozzarella, fresh garlic, black olives, and mushrooms.$20.95
- Cheeseburger Za
A staff favorite! American cheese, cheddar, beef, onions, pickles, banana peppers, fresh tomato, finished with our burger sauce.$21.95
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
White sauce base with mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and fresh tomatoes.$21.95
- Hot Honey Pepperoni
A local favorite! Red sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, and hot honey on top.$19.95
- Margherita
The traditional Neapolitan pizza with red sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.$20.95
- Merica Pie
The best pizza since 1776. Red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and mushrooms.$21.95
- The Sleepy G
Dedicated to our local Ski Resort! The Sleepy G is our version of a supreme pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushrooms, Black olives, and Green Olives$24.95
- Sausage and Peppers
Red sauce base with mozzarella, italian sausage, green and red bell peppers, and onions.$21.95
- Spicy BBQ Chicken
House made BBQ sauce with mozzarella, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, and pineapple.$20.95
- Swanson
Red sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, and bacon.$22.95
- Veggie
Red sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black and green olives, and garlic.$22.95
- Monthly Pizza (Popper Pie)
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Base, Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, and Topped with our raspberry sauce.$23.95
- BYO Pizza
Build your own amazing pizza! Choose up to 5 toppings and your choice of a base sauce!$16.95
- Cheese Pizza$16.95
- Pepperoni Pizza$18.95
Calzones
- Buff Chick
Chicken covered in house made Buffalo sauce, Onions, and Blue cheese. Stuffed with mozzarella. Served with a side of house made Ranch.$12.99
- Piggy Smalls
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, and Bacon. Stuffed with Mozzarella. Served with house made Marinara.$12.99
- The Italian Job
Pepperoni, Ham, Onion, Garlic, Mushrooms, and Peppers. Stuffed with Mozzarella, Served with house made Marinara.$12.99
- The Veggie Pocket
Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Garlic. Stuffed with Mozzarella. Served with a side of our house made Marinara.$12.99
Wings
- 6 Piece Wing
6 Wings tossed in one of our house made sauces served with one ranch or bleu cheese of your choice.$9.99
- 10 Piece Wing
10 Wings tossed in one of our house made sauces served with two ranch or bleu cheese of your choice.$15.99
- 20 Piece Wing
20 Wings tossed in one of our house made sauces served with four ranch or bleu cheese of your choice.$29.99
Burgers
- Black & Bleu
Blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions, and bacon on a patty smothered in Cajun seasoning$15.95
- Jalapeno Popper
Jalapeno cream cheese, bacon, grilled jalapenos, and wontons finished with house made raspberry sauce.$15.95
- The Wyo Dough Burger
Our signature burger topped with american cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, and our house burger sauce.$14.95
- Cheese Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.$14.95
Chicken Sandwich's
- Chicken Parmesan
Hand breaded chicken thigh with mozzarella, crispy parmesan, and house made marinara.$13.95
- Jalapeno Popper
House breaded chicken thigh with jalapeno cream cheese, bacon, and grilled jalapenos finished with raspberry sauce.$14.49
- Southern Chicken
House breaded chicken thigh with chipotle mayo and pickles.$14.49