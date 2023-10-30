Sant Ambroeus Coffee Bar at Sotheby's
Salads
tuna, hard-boiled eggs, parsley, paprika
Kumato tomato, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil.
Farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, castelvetrano olives.
Beluga lentil salad, ratatouille, house dressing.
fresh arugula, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano
green squash flan, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, fresh parsley
cauliflower steak, cannellini beans, capers, olive oil, parsley
ventresca tuna, hard-boiled farm egg, haricots verts, Kumato tomatoes, Bibb lettuce, sun-dried tomatoes, anchovies
mixed grains, mushrooms, sautéed vegetables
Warm Pressed Panini
smoked Scottish salmon, cream cheese, chives, served on Nordic bread
Prosciutto cotto, swiss cheese. Warm pressed sandwich.
marinated grilled vegetables, olive oil, mozzarella
traditional chicken salad, marinated artichokes, spinach, celery, carrots, lemon zest
Paninetti All'Olio
Hard-boiled farm egg, avocado, lemon zest, pepperoncino, house dressing, on toasted sunflower bread. Soft house-baked rolls with a delicate crust perfumed with olive oil.
cured spiced beef, arugula, Parmigiano-Reggiano
classic egg salad, tomato
Thinly sliced Milanese salami. Soft house-baked rolls with a delicate crust perfumed with olive oil.
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, chives
Turkey, mozzarella, tomato, dijon mustard, on 9-grain multi-seed bread. Soft house-baked rolls with a delicate crust perfumed with olive oil.
Tuna, marinated artichoke, light mayonnaise. Soft house-baked rolls with a delicate crust perfumed with olive oil.
Tuna, tomato, light mayonnaise. Soft house-baked rolls with a delicate crust perfumed with olive oil.
Focaccine
Pasta
Side Dishes
Pastries
Flourless Chocolate Cookie
Low-fat yogurt, mixed berries and granola.
Blueberries
Fresh fruit salad.
Organic oats, apples, raisins, and flax seeds.
Desserts
sugar dough base with a fluffy cheesecake and a hint of lemon, vanilla and orange
almond cream and shortbread crust
Chocolate mousse cake with a chocolate custard center.
Espresso soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream, zabaglione, chocolate shavings.
Hazelnut sponge, hazelnut wafer, hazelnut cream, gianduia mousse and milk chocolate glaze.
Seasonal fresh fruits in a light shortbread crust.
Lemon sponge layered between vanilla pastry cream and whipped cream, topped with almond marzipan.
Tea
Muscatel, woods, spice.
Green tea, strong, full-bodied, grassy.
White tea, honey, velvety, apricot.
Rooibos, rose, sunflower, crème caramel.
Peppermint, mellow, sweet mint.
Citrus, decisive, persistent.
Floral, sweet, chestnut.
Ripe fruits, vigorous, caramel mou.
Floral, soothing, sweet.
Black Green Hibiscus Arnold Palmer
Black, green or ginger-hibiscus
Coffee
Regular or decaf brewed coffee.
Espresso in a cappuccino cup with a small pitcher of hot water.
Espresso with hot milk.
Milk froth with a hint of espresso
Espresso with a touch of thick hot chocolate, milk foam, cocoa powder.
Cappuccino with whipped cream and cocoa powder.
Espresso with hot milk and milk foam
Espresso marked with a drop of milk foam.
Espresso in a large cup, with thick hot chocolate, milk foam, cocoa powder.
Our dense semi-sweet hot chocolate.
Coffee Large
Double Espresso
Iced Coffee
Espresso and ice.
Espresso, cold milk, milk foam, and ice.
Espresso with milk and ice.
Espresso, thick iced hot chocolate, milk foam, cocoa powder.
Espresso, sugar and ice.
Thick iced hot chocolate, milk foam, cocoa powder
Juices
Beverages
Retail
The Colomba is a traditional Italian dove-shaped Easter cake. Sant Ambroeus selects and imports this special Colomba, made over three days using natural yeast, carefully preserved by the same family for three generations. The rich dough is made with wheat flour, pure butter, and fresh pasteurized eggs, before being enriched with selected vine fruits and candied orange peel. The Colomba is covered with hazelnut glaze, sugar grains and whole almonds. It weighs 1 kg (2.2 lb) and serves up to 8 people.
The very same olive oil we serve at our tables. A fruity and strong Tuscan extra virgin olive oil produced in Lucca, Italy. 750ml.
Approximately 16 ounces/54 cookies
Featuring seventy-five recipes, including coffee drinks, breads, light fare such as tramezzini and panini, cookies, cakes and pastries, and the famed gelati and sorbetti, Sant Ambroeus. The Coffee Bar Cookbook brings the true soul of Milanese culture into readersâ€™ homesâ€”quality, craftsmanship, and the feeling of being among friendsâ€”and delivers just a little of the magic stardust that has made Sant Ambroeus an essential destination for nearly 4 decades.
7 assorted Sant Ambroeus cookies
Panettone is a classic Milanese dessert, typically enjoyed during Christmas and the New Year, it is the perfect gift to celebrate the during Fall and Winter seasons. The delicately sweet leavened bread is filled with candied orange, citron, lemon zest and raisins. It weighs 1 kg (2 lb) and serves up to 8 people.