Coffee Corner 106 South Main Street
Drink & Pastry Menu
Cafe
- House Blend$1.95+
Our house blend, freshly brewed
- Iced Cold Brew Coffee$2.75+
Our house blend, cold brewed and filtered
- Flat White$3.75+
Espresso with steamed milk and micro foam
- Latte$4.50+
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
- Chai Latte$4.00+
Spiced black tea with steamed milk
- Mocha$4.95+
Espresso with chocolate and steamed milk
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.95+
- Hot Chocolate$3.75+
Rich Ghirardelli ground cocoa with steamed milk
- Babyccino$2.50+
Foamed milk -- add your choice of flavored syrup. This is "kids' coffee" so little ones can feel grown-up and enjoy a fancy drink like Mom or Dad!
- 2-cup French Press$3.00
Enjoy a second cuppa while you sit and enjoy our cozy cafe atmosphere!
- 4-cup French Press$6.00
Share coffee with a friend and stay a while!
Espresso
- Espresso$2.25
A single shot of our fresh-ground house espresso
- Double Espresso$2.75
Double shot of our fresh-ground house espresso
- Americano$2.75+
Our house espresso topped with hot water
- Cappuccino$2.75+
House espresso with steamed milk and foam
- Macchiato$3.00+
Small amount of steamed milk with a shot of our fresh-ground house espresso
- The Viking$4.00+
This cappuccino is a warm slap on the back. Two shots of espresso with heavy cream and hazelnut syrup.
- The Berserker$5.00+
The Viking's older brother! FOUR shots of espresso with heavy cream and a dash of hazelnut.
Tea
Pastry/Quick Breakfast
- Downtown Donuts Reg Glaze$1.45Out of stock
- Downtown Donuts Assorted$2.15
- Filled donut$2.35
- Bacon Maple Donut$2.95Out of stock
- Pumpkin Spice Muffin$2.95Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin$2.95
Freshly baked by Black Cat with delicious berries and a hint of a streusel flavor!
- Double Chocolate Muffin$2.95
- Tomato Feta Cheddar Scone$3.95
- Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Scone$3.95
- Key Lime Macaron$3.00
- Latte Macaron$3.00Out of stock
- Avocado Toast$6.00
- Yogurt Parfait$5.50
- Plain Bagel$3.00
- Everything Bagel$3.00