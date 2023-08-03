Dressings - A La Carte

$1.79 +

Home made dressings and We believe that every dish deserves a touch of perfection, which is why we take great pride in handcrafting our dressings and oils using only the finest and freshest ingredients available. Our Ranch dressing is made with a secret blend of herbs and spices that will tantalize your taste buds. Its velvety texture and robust flavor are sure to elevate any salad or dip to new heights of deliciousness. Our Vinaigrette, a harmonious fusion of vibrant flavors. Made with a careful balance of premium vinegars, quality oils, and select herbs, this dressing will enhance the natural taste of your greens and vegetables, leaving you craving another bite. Our Savory Olive Oil, is made with olive oil, blended with precision of spices to create a pure and exquisite oil that exudes a fruity aroma and a silky-smooth texture. Drizzle it over your favorite dishes or use it as a dipping oil for a luxurious touch that will transport your palate to the Mediterranean.