Coffeeville Co - Cafe Brookfield
HOT DRINKS
White Mocha (HOT)
WHITE MOCHA: Our White Mocha is a luscious and decadent coffee beverage that will satisfy your cravings for something sweet and creamy. Made with organic espresso, silky white chocolate and frothy milk perfection or served over ice. Choose from Original, Caramela, Tuxedo
TEA (HOT)
TEA: We offer eight choices of delicious hot tea. From black teas to delicate green and calming herbal blends, our organic hot tea selection offers a wide range of flavors to suit every palate
Steamer (HOT)
STEAMER: Soothing beverage made with your choice of milk, heated to a velvety-smooth texture, or served over ice and infused with a delicious flavor of your choice
Pumpkin Spice (HOT)
PUMPKIN SPICE: Warm and cozy drink of autumn served all year long. This harmonious blend of organic espresso, micro-steamed milk or over ice, with delightful aroma of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, captures the essence of warmth for any season
Matcha (HOT)
MATCHA: Our Matcha Tea Latte is made from organic, finest tea leaves served over micro-steamed milk or over ice. With its brilliant green color and distinctively smooth taste it has a perfect balance of natural sweetness and subtle umami notes. Sip on this antioxidant-rich elixir that is both refreshing and revitalizing. For additional sweetness add flavor of coconut or vanilla
Caramel Macchiato (HOT)
MACCHIATO: Enjoy the harmony of smooth organic espresso, micro- steamed milk, or over ice with rich, buttery caramel in our signature caramel macchiato. Choose from Original, Vanilla or for ultimate experience try Double Caramel Macchiato
Latte (HOT)
LATTE: Our most popular coffee beverage made with balanced combination of organic espresso and micro-steamed milk or served over ice. Enjoy original or customize with various flavors such as cinnamon, coconut, hazelnut, honey and vanilla. Enjoy this velvety-smooth coffee experience
Espresso (HOT)
ESPRESSO: Enjoy deliciously balanced shots of organic espresso. Choose from hot or over ice. Served in variety styles: Macchiato, Con Panna, Cortado
Dark Mocha (HOT)
DARK MOCHA: Rich and indulgent beverage made with a combination of organic espresso, dark mocha and steamed milk or over ice, it's a decadent and satisfying choice for chocolate and coffee lovers alike. Choose from: Original, Hazelnut, Mocharela, Tuxedo
Chocolate (HOT)
CHOCOLATE: Rich and decadent hot chocolate made with premium chocolate and with a dash of vanilla over a velvety layer of creamy milk or over ice. Choose from Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate or Tuxedo
Chai (HOT)
CHAI: Spiced Chai Tea latte offers a delightful balance of warm spices and sweetness, served with perfectly steamed milk or over ice. For additional sweet flavor add Cinnamon or Vanilla
Cappuccino (HOT)
CAPPUCCINO: Organic espresso served over a velvety layer of creamy milk, and airy foam. Luxurious and indulgent coffee experience. Served Original or with flavor of choice
Brew (HOT)
BREW: Organic, freshly brewed coffee, served hot or over ice. Customize with flavor or cream. Perfect for a quick and satisfying caffeine fix
Americano (Hot)
AMERICANO: Organic espresso served over hot water or over ice. Smooth and bold drink. Can be enjoyed black or with milk and flavor of choice
Banana Macchiato HOT - Special
Subtle banana flavor with a twist of Dark Chocolate
OVER ICE DRINKS
White Mocha (ICED)
WHITE MOCHA: Our White Mocha is a luscious and decadent coffee beverage that will satisfy your cravings for something sweet and creamy. Made with organic espresso, silky white chocolate served over ice. Choose from Original, Caramela, Tuxedo
TEA (ICED)
TEA OVER ICE: Our refreshing tea menu offers a variety options to quench your thirst: Citrus Green: Invigorating green tea infused with tangy citrus flavors. House Tea: A delicious blend of green and black teas, herbs, and spices. Smooth and refreshing tea with lemon taste and without caffeine. Golden Peach: It's a delightful blend of black tea and luscious peach flavors that will transport you to a summery paradise with every sip. Hibiscus Berry: A vibrant and fruity tea that combines the tartness of hibiscus flowers with the sweetness of mixed berries. It's a refreshing and tangy option.
Steamer (ICED)
STEAMER: Soothing beverage made with milk, served over ice and infused with a delicious flavor of your choice
Pumpkin Spice (ICED)
PUMPKIN SPICE: Warm and cozy drink of autumn served all year long. This harmonious blend of organic espresso, served with milk over ice, with delightful aroma of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, captures the essence of warmth for any season
Matcha (ICED)
MATCHA: Our Matcha Tea Latte is made from organic, finest tea leaves served with milk over ice. With its brilliant green color and distinctively smooth taste it has a perfect balance of natural sweetness and subtle umami notes. Sip on this antioxidant-rich elixir that is both refreshing and revitalizing. For additional sweetness add flavor of coconut or vanilla
Caramel Macchiato (ICED)
MACCHIATO: Enjoy the harmony of smooth organic espresso, served with milk over ice with rich, buttery caramel in our signature caramel macchiato. Choose from Original, Vanilla or for ultimate experience try Double Caramel Macchiato
Latte (ICED)
LATTE: Our most popular coffee beverage made with balanced combination of organic espresso, served with milk over ice. Enjoy original or customize with various flavors such as cinnamon, coconut, hazelnut, honey and vanilla. Enjoy this velvety-smooth coffee experience
Espresso (ICED)
ESPRESSO: Enjoy deliciously balanced shots of organic espresso, served over ice. Served in variety styles: Macchiato, Con Panna, Cortado
Dark Mocha (ICED)
DARK MOCHA: Rich and indulgent beverage made with a combination of organic espresso, dark mocha, served with milk over ice, it's a decadent and satisfying choice for chocolate and coffee lovers alike. Choose from: Original, Hazelnut, Mocharela, Tuxedo
Chocolate (ICED)
CHOCOLATE: Rich and decadent hot chocolate made with premium chocolate and with a dash of vanilla served with milk over ice. Choose from Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate or Tuxedo
Chai (ICED)
CHAI: Spiced Chai Tea latte offers a delightful balance of warm spices and sweetness, served with milk and over ice. For additional sweet flavor add Cinnamon or Vanilla
Brew (ICED)
BREW: Organic, freshly brewed over ice. Customize with flavor or cream. Perfect for a quick and satisfying caffeine fix
Americano (ICED)
AMERICANO: Organic espresso served over ice. Smooth and bold drink. Can be enjoyed black or with milk and flavor of choice
Banana Macchiato OVER ICE - Special
Subtle Banana flavor with a twist of Dark Chocolate
AFFOGATO DRINKS
FROZEN DRINKS
Frozen Chai
FROZEN CHAI: Refreshing and aromatic drink made with warm spices, black tea and prebiotics with choice of flavor and milk, blended with ice. Choose our Original Flavor for a classic delight, or opt for the irresistible sweetness and spice of our Pumpkin Flavor
Frozen Latte
FROZEN LATTE: A twist on the classic favorite. Made with organic espresso, prebiotics and choice of flavor and milk, blended with ice. Sip and enjoy the icy magic of our Frozen Latte with a range of flavors to choose from: Rich Caramel, Caramela, Dark Mocha, Mocharela, Pumpkin Spice and White Mocha
Frozen Matcha
FROZEN MATCHA: Refreshing, creamy and delicious drink with perfect balance of smoothness and sweetness, crafted with the organic matcha green tea, prebiotics with choice of milk and it's available in both Original and Coconut Flavor
JLW DRINKS
Juice
JUICE: Treat yourself with refreshing choices of natural sweetness and tangy notes of our Apple and Grape juices that will leave you feeling revitalized and refreshed
Lemonade
JUICE: Treat yourself with refreshing choices of natural sweetness and tangy notes of our Apple and Grape juices that will leave you feeling revitalized and refreshed
Water
WATER: Stay hydrated with our pure filtered water that is enhanced with minerals or choose Still or Sparkling bottle of water
SUPER SMOOTHIES
Super RED - LG
Power up with our Delicious Super Red Smoothies! Packed with nature's best ingredients: Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Banana, Apple Juice, Blue Agave, Cranberry, Goji Berry, Yumberry, Mulberry, Lucuma Fruit, Golden Flax Seeds. All Smoothies have a natural source of antioxidants, vitamins, it contains over 70 essential elements, including more than 20 trace minerals and prebiotics.
Super Blue - LG
Power up with our Delicious Super Blue Smoothies! Packed with nature's best ingredients: Blueberry, Blackberry, Banana, Grape Juice, Blue Agave, Yumberry, Mulberry, Cranberry, Goji Berry, Lucuma Fruit, Golden Flax Seeds. All Blue Smoothies have a natural source of antioxidants, vitamins, it contains over 70 essential elements, including more than 20 trace minerals and prebiotics.
Super GREEN - LG
Power up with our Delicious Super Red Smoothies! Packed with nature's best ingredients: Spinach, Kale, Green Apple, Banana, Apple Juice, Pea Protein, Barley Grass, Spirulina, Wheatgrass, Lucuma Fruit, Beets Mesquite, Blue Agave. All Super Green Smoothies have natural source of antioxidants, vitamins, it contains over 70 essential elements, including more than 20 trace minerals and prebiotics.
Super RAINBOW - LG
Power up with our Delicious Super Red Smoothies! Packed with nature's best ingredients: Peach, Strawberry, Spinach, Kale, Banana Apple Juice, Yumberry, Mulberry, Cranberry, Pea Protein, Barley Grass, Spirulina, Wheatgrass, Lucuma Fruit, Beets, Mesquite, Blue Agave, Goji Berry, Golden Flax Seeds. All Super Rainbow Smoothies have a natural source of antioxidants, vitamins, it contains over 100 essential elements, including more than 30 trace minerals and prebiotics.
Super SUNRISE
Power up with our Delicious Super Blue Smoothies! Packed with nature's best ingredients: Blueberry, Banana, Oats, Almonds, Wisconsin Milk, Blue Agave, Yumberry, Mulberry, Cranberry, Goji Berry, Lucuma Fruit, Golden Flax Seeds. All Super Sunrise Smoothies have a natural source of antioxidants, vitamins, it contains over 70 essential elements, including more than 20 trace minerals and prebiotics.
BREAKFAST ALL DAY
Trainer - Oatmeal
TRAINER: Wholesome oats, baked to perfection, Served with sides of tangy cranapple or luscious wild-berry topping with whole milk, brown sugar and protein-packed mixed nuts. A MUST TRY! Legend: Mr. Harper began his day with a breakfast that reflected his dedication to both taste and nourishment. The heart of his morning ritual was a wholesome oats baked to perfection, loaded with aroma of cinnamon. He would drizzle some creamy milk over the baked oatmeal and top off with a burst of tangy cranapple to enhance the flavors. Alongside, he enjoyed a pack of mixed nuts, providing a satisfying crunch and a dose of essential nutrients. With this meal, he prepared himself for the challenges and victories that awaited him throughout the day.
Farmer - Brioche
FARMER: Crispy bacon, farm egg patty, breakfast sausage and cheddar with roasted tomatoes layered on a soft brioche roll with our own ranch dressing for dipping Legend: Mr. Miller enjoyed his culinary creation, that parallels between his breakfast and lunchtime meal and the cycles of farm life. Just as he carefully cultivated his crops, he curated the perfect balance of flavors for each ingredient playing its part to create a harmonious sandwich.
Sheriff - Brioche
SHERIFF: Thinly sliced turkey, bacon, farm egg patty, creamy havarti cheese with dash of sweet pepper jam in a buttery bun Legend: Sheriff Walker had a breakfast ritual, he liked a sandwich with bold flavors that became a source of inspiration for all who crossed his path. Through his commitment to both his duties and his culinary finesse, he became a symbol of strength and unity, reminding the community of the importance of justice and the power of coming together.
Writer - Brioche
WRITER: Chickpea chutney salad and creamy hummus with oven sweetened tomatoes & crispy lettuce in warm pillowy and buttery roll Legend: As the morning sun cast its gentle glow, Mrs. Adams began her day with a sandwich full of medley flavors and vibrant colors. Just as she carefully combined the ingredients, she delicately crafted her stories, weaving words together to create vivid tapestries of imagination.
Pilot - Bagel
PILOT: Toasted cheddar and herb bagel topped with whipped cream cheese, roasted tomatoes, and hot honey Legend: Mr. Newton couldn't help but draw parallels between his morning ritual and the exhilaration he experienced in the cockpit. Just as he meticulously balanced the flavors of his favorite bagel layered with cream cheese and hot honey, he skillfully navigated the skies.
Engineer - Bagel
ENGINEER: Hickory-cured bacon, farm egg patty, and country ham with melted cheddar on an artisan bagel with Kickstart sauce on the side for dipping. Legend: Mr. Brook enjoyed his artisan bagel, liking its crunchy outer shell and delightfully soft center that offered him fuel to start his day, loaded with bacon, farm eggs and country ham. To complement this delicious meal, he indulged in a cup of coffee infused with vanilla and cream.
Mechanic - Bagel
MECHANIC: Cheesy country breakfast sausage, farm egg patty and caramelized onion marmalade on cheddar bagel Legend: Mr. Isaac draw parallels between his morning ritual and the meticulous work he performed in his garage. Just as he skillfully balanced the flavors in his breakfast bagel, he meticulously repaired engines, fine-tuning each component with precision and care.
Musician - Bagel
MUSICIAN: Creamy peanut butter, sweet dates, and toasted coconut on chewy artisan bagel Legend: Ms. Norris’ soulful melodies and the power of her voice, had the ability to transport listeners to a world of enchantment. She enjoyed to begin weekdays with a breakfast that perfectly harmonized with her artistic spirit and a creation that embodied both comfort and a touch of exotic allure.
Artist - Bagel
ARTIST: Artisan plain or cheddar-herb bagel with whipped cream cheese * Legend: In the town of Summerland, where creativity bloomed like wildflowers, there lived an extraordinary artist named Royce who enjoyed simple bagel for breakfast, with cream cheese, and to be ready to embark on another day of turning ordinary moments into extraordinary works of art.
LUNCH 10AM-4PM
Architect Wrap - Combo
ARCHITECT: ARCHITECT: Tender beef, lightly smoked turkey, crispy lettuce, oven sweetened tomatoes, roasted peppers and drizzled with savory olive oil COMBO: (Wrap, Cup of Homemade Soup, Kettle Chips, Bottle of Water) Legend: Mr. Miller often found inspiration in the simple act of savoring flavors and textures. The lunch hour became a moment of reflection, where his culinary indulgence ignited his creative spark, leading to breakthroughs and innovative ideas.
Architect Wrap - Single
ARCHITECT: ARCHITECT: Tender beef, lightly smoked turkey, crispy lettuce, oven sweetened tomatoes, roasted peppers and drizzled with savory olive oil SINGLE: (Wrap only) Legend: Mr. Miller often found inspiration in the simple act of savoring flavors and textures. The lunch hour became a moment of reflection, where his culinary indulgence ignited his creative spark, leading to breakthroughs and innovative ideas.
Banker Hoagie - Combo
BANKER: Ham, turkey and aged cheddar with herbed buttermilk dressing, lettuce and zesty pickles COMBO: (Hoagie, Cup of Homemade Soup, Kettle Chips, Bottle of Water) Legend: Mr. Johnson’s lunch preference was delectable sandwich layers with ham, flavorful turkey and a generous portion of creamy cheddar cheese. He would eat at his desk while reviewing financial reports and enjoying green tea over ice.
Banker Hoagie - Single
BANKER: Ham, turkey and aged cheddar with herbed buttermilk dressing, lettuce and zesty pickles SINGLE: (Hoagie only) Legend: Mr. Johnson’s lunch preference was delectable sandwich layers with ham, flavorful turkey and a generous portion of creamy cheddar cheese. He would eat at his desk while reviewing financial reports and enjoying green tea over ice.
Conductor Hoagie - Combo
CONDUCTOR: Salami, pepperoni, ham and provolone, lettuce, zesty vegetable giardiniera, roasted tomatoes, mayo and herbed dressing COMBO (Hoagie, Cup of Soup, Kettle Chips, Bottle of Water) Legend: During his lunch break, Mr. Peterson, the train conductor, enjoyed sandwich with layers of flavor of different meats, which he would eat on board of the train or at a nearby station while preparing for the next leg of his journey.
Conductor Hoagie - Single
CONDUCTOR: Salami, pepperoni, ham and provolone, lettuce, zesty vegetable giardiniera, roasted tomatoes, mayo and herbed dressing SINGLE: (Hoagie only) Legend: During his lunch break, Mr. Peterson, the train conductor, enjoyed sandwich with layers of flavor of different meats, which he would eat on board of the train or at a nearby station while preparing for the next leg of his journey.
Firefighter Wrap - Combo
FIREFIGHTER: Slightly sweet and savory fire roasted chicken salad, tangy pickles, roasted tomatoes, and fresh lettuce COMBO: (Wrap, Cup of Homemade Soup, Kettle Chips, Bottle of Water) Legend: Mr. Lewis liked his wraps for lunch but his favorite was always the one with spicy flavors, igniting a fire within him that mirrored the flames he faced daily. He would often sip on citrus tea served over ice.
Firefighter Wrap - Single
FIREFIGHTER: Slightly sweet and savory fire roasted chicken salad, tangy pickles, roasted tomatoes, and fresh lettuce SINGLE: (Wrap only) Legend: Mr. Lewis liked his wraps for lunch but his favorite was always the one with spicy flavors, igniting a fire within him that mirrored the flames he faced daily. He would often sip on citrus tea served over ice.
Librarian Wrap - Combo
LIBRARIAN: Hummus, savory garbanzo, crispy lettuce, roasted peppers and tomatoes, lightly drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with sesame seeds COMBO: (Wrap, Cup of Homemade Soup, Kettle Chips, Bottle of Water) Legend: Mr. Parker savored his lunchtime meal in a quiet corner of the library, surrounded by books and the gentle whispers of pages being turned. He enjoyed flavors of lightly spiced veggies with sweetness of dry fruit while sipping on peach tea over ice, all that truly nourished his soul.
Librarian Wrap - Single
LIBRARIAN: Hummus, savory garbanzo, crispy lettuce, roasted peppers and tomatoes, lightly drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with sesame seeds SINGLE: (Wrap only) Legend: Mr. Parker savored his lunchtime meal in a quiet corner of the library, surrounded by books and the gentle whispers of pages being turned. He enjoyed flavors of lightly spiced veggies with sweetness of dry fruit while sipping on peach tea over ice, all that truly nourished his soul.
Mayor Hoagie - Combo
MAYOR: Roasted beef and cheddar, lettuce, caramelized onions, coffee bean BBQ sauce, mayo and horseradish pickles COMBO: (Hoagie, Cup of Homemade Soup, Kettle Chips, Bottle of Water) Legend: Mayor Harding typically enjoyed a hardy beef sandwich with pickles for lunch with cup of soup at his general store, often sharing stories and engaging in friendly conversation with the locals who stopped by.
Mayor Hoagie - Single
MAYOR: Roasted beef and cheddar, lettuce, caramelized onions, coffee bean BBQ sauce, mayo and horseradish pickles SINGLE: (Hoagie only) Legend: Mayor Harding typically enjoyed a hardy beef sandwich with pickles for lunch with cup of soup at his general store, often sharing stories and engaging in friendly conversation with the locals who stopped by.
Socialite Hoagie - Combo
SOCIALITE: Turkey and havarti, with chutney salad, lettuce, mayo, butter pickles and drizzle of seasoned olive oil. COMBO: (Hoagie, Cup of Homemade Soup, Kettle Chips, Bottle of Water) Legend: Mrs. Baker enjoyed a lite fair meals for lunch. Her favorite turkey sandwich with cheese and drizzle of seasoned olive oil, paired with a cup of orchard vanilla tea. She often dined with her lady friends at local tea rooms, where they would engage in lively conversation and enjoy a respite from their busy schedules.
Socialite Hoagie - Single
SOCIALITE: Turkey and havarti, with chutney salad, lettuce, mayo, butter pickles and drizzle of seasoned olive oil. SINGLE: (Hoagie only) Legend: Mrs. Baker enjoyed a lite fair meals for lunch. Her favorite turkey sandwich with cheese and drizzle of seasoned olive oil, paired with a cup of orchard vanilla tea. She often dined with her lady friends at local tea rooms, where they would engage in lively conversation and enjoy a respite from their busy schedules.
Teacher Hoagie - Combo
TEACHER: Fire roasted chicken salad, drizzled in savory-sweet dressing with lettuce on hoagie roll COMBO: (Hoagie, Cup of Homemade Soup, Kettle Chips, Bottle of Water) Legend: Every day Ms. Dawson, as the clock struck noon, she would unpack her lunch, revealing a delightful ensemble of flavors with wholesome ingredients of her culinary creativity and chat with her fellow teachers and catch up on local news.
Teacher Hoagie - Single
TEACHER: Fire roasted chicken salad, drizzled in savory-sweet dressing with lettuce on hoagie roll SINGLE: (Hoagie only) Legend: Every day Ms. Dawson, as the clock struck noon, she would unpack her lunch, revealing a delightful ensemble of flavors with wholesome ingredients of her culinary creativity and chat with her fellow teachers and catch up on local news.
A LA CARTE 10AM-4PM
Florist - Salad - A La Carte
FLORIST: Only veggies, crispy pickles, peppers, slowly roasted tomatoes and garbanzo salad over mixed baby greens with parmesan croutons and citrus vinaigrette Legend: For lunch, Ms. Davis delighted in a salad that burst with flavors and colors, a feast for the eyes as much as the palate. She couldn't help but draw parallels between her work as a florist and her culinary indulgences.
Ranger - Salad - A La Carte
RANGER: Deviled chicken salad, hand sliced bacon, seasonal greens, roasted tomatoes and parmesan croutons with our own ranch dressing Legend: Amidst his adventures in the great outdoors, Mr. Morris found solace in his lunchtime ritual, a moment to refuel and appreciate the wonders of nature. Opening his lunchbox, he enjoyed a culinary masterpiece that mirrored the harmony and serenity he found in the wilderness.
Journalist - Salad - A La Carte
JOURNALIST: Turkey, ham, hard boiled farm egg, crispy bacon, aged cheddar, and oven sweetened tomatoes over tender field lettuces served with parmesan croutons and balsamic vinaigrette Legend: Mr. Carter loved his lunchtime routine, a moment to gather his thoughts, nourish his body, and reflect on the narratives that unfolded around him. At the heart of his creation were layers of flavors and textures that mirrored the depth and complexity of the stories he pursued.
Soup - A La Carte
SOUPS A La Carte: Our dedicated culinary team carefully curates a diverse range of soup options, daily. From hearty vegetable medleys to creamy bisques and robust meat-based soups, our rotating daily selection guarantees an ever-changing lineup of flavors to tantalize your taste buds. With our commitment to using fresh, seasonal ingredients, you can expect each cup of soup to be brimming with vibrant colors, bold flavor, and exceptional taste.
Kettle Chips - A La Carte
Delectable kettle chips and discover a snack that's both crispy and flavorful.
Dressings - A La Carte
Home made dressings and We believe that every dish deserves a touch of perfection, which is why we take great pride in handcrafting our dressings and oils using only the finest and freshest ingredients available. Our Ranch dressing is made with a secret blend of herbs and spices that will tantalize your taste buds. Its velvety texture and robust flavor are sure to elevate any salad or dip to new heights of deliciousness. Our Vinaigrette, a harmonious fusion of vibrant flavors. Made with a careful balance of premium vinegars, quality oils, and select herbs, this dressing will enhance the natural taste of your greens and vegetables, leaving you craving another bite. Our Savory Olive Oil, is made with olive oil, blended with precision of spices to create a pure and exquisite oil that exudes a fruity aroma and a silky-smooth texture. Drizzle it over your favorite dishes or use it as a dipping oil for a luxurious touch that will transport your palate to the Mediterranean.
COFFEE-BREADS
Banana Walnut Bread
A classic favorite, this bread is made with ripe bananas and crunchy walnuts, perfect with cup of coffee
Blueberry Banana Bread
Bursting with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds, a delightful treat for any time of day.
Lemon Poppyseed Bread
This tangy, delicious lemon poppyseed coffee-bread is perfectly balanced with zest and the sweetness. Enjoy it as a breakfast snack or as a dessert with a cup of hot tea or coffee.
COOKIES
Blueberry Almond Cookie
A unique twist on a classic cookie, our blueberry almond cookie is sweet, nutty, and bursting with blueberries with dash of fresh squeezed lemon juice. Light and refreshing.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our best seller! Our Chocolate chip cookie is crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, with indulging chocolate chips. Deliciousness!
Toasted Coconut Cookie
With crispy toasted coconut and dark chocolate chips, our sweet and chewy cookie is a tropical treat.
GOLDEN ROLLS
Blueberry Golden Roll
A delectable golden roll dressed with frosting filled of juicy blueberries bursting with natural sweetness. Delicious treat.
Cinnamon Golden Roll
Freshly baked to golden perfection, with layers of soft, doughy goodness infused with fragrant cinnamon and caramelized sugar. Treat yourself to the ultimate bakery delight.
Mixedberry Golden Roll
Treat yourself to a sweet and tangy twist on a classic golden roll dressed with frosting filled of juicy mixed berries bursting with natural sweetness.
Raspberry Golden Roll
Delight, sweet and tangy golden roll, topped with juicy raspberry frosting.
Strawberry Golden Roll
Savor the delectable taste of our golden roll, dressed with strawberry frosting, it's sure to satisfy your summer sweet craving.
MUFFINS
Wildberry Muffin
A burst of juicy berries with every bite of this delightful muffin. Its perfect blend of sweet and tart notes.
Mandarine Muffin
Delightful twist on a classic muffin. Bursting with fresh, sweet and tangy mandarine flavor, this muffin is a perfect treat for any time of the day.
Lemon Drop Muffin
Lemon Drop Muffin will delight your senses with a burst of tangy, zesty lemon flavor that will awaken your taste buds and leave you craving for more.
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Loaded with delicious chocolate chips, this muffin is the perfect indulgence for breakfast or dessert.
Blueberry Muffin
Bursting with juicy blueberries and topped with a crunchy streusel topping, this classic muffin is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
BlueMoon Muffin
The recipe was inspired by midwestern ice cream culture. Must try!
SPECIALTY BAKERY
Dunkers (Pack)
Dunkers are the ultimate treat for dunking and snacking. Buttery, lightly sweeten with dash of cinnamon. Dip them in your favorite hot beverage or enjoy them on their own for a delightful snacking experience. Treat yourself to the joy of Dunkers, and let the dunking fun begin!
ORGANIC COFFEE
Organic Coffee Beans 12oz Bag
Coffeeville Co Organic Coffee Beans are sourced from various countries around the world. Grown using sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices, these beans are carefully selected for their unique flavor profiles and expertly roasted to perfection. From the bold and earthy notes of South American beans to the fruity and floral undertones of African coffee that not only taste delicious but also supports responsible farming practices.
Organic Coffee Beans 5LB Bag
Coffeeville Co Organic Coffee Beans are sourced from various countries around the world. Grown using sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices, these beans are carefully selected for their unique flavor profiles and expertly roasted to perfection. From the bold and earthy notes of South American beans to the fruity and floral undertones of African coffee that not only taste delicious but also supports responsible farming practices