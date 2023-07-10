Coffeys 403 Boulder st
Miner
Breakfast
Ranch hand
$13.00
Two eggs bacon or sausage links hash browns and toast
Montana Miner
$12.00
A breakfast burrito with eggs , bacon ,potatoes, cheese and sausage gravy tucked into a warm tortilla
The Fisherman
$18.00
Trout fillet with two eggs, wild rice, hash browns, and a fluffy biscuit
The Wrangler
$13.00
Rustic corned beef hash served with two eggs, hash browns and toast
Coffeys Omelete
$13.00
3 egg omelette with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, cheese, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and mushroom served with hash browns and toast
Trail Boss
$15.00
Benedict with ham, two eggs over easy, grilled English muffin, and hollandaise sauce on top and side of hashbrowns
Biscuits and gravy Half
$6.00
Fluffy biscuits with homemade sausage gravy
Biscuits and Gravy Full
$12.00
Fluffy biscuits with homemade sausage gravy
French Toast Half
$6.00
French Toast Full
$10.00
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
$10.00
When available
Pancakes Half
$6.00
2 fluffy pancakes
Pancakes Full
$10.00
4 fluffy pancakes
Chicken and Waffles
$14.00
Sides
Kids Breakfast
Lunch
Burgers
Fries and More
