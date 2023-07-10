Coffeys 403 Boulder st

Miner

Breakfast

Ranch hand

$13.00

Two eggs bacon or sausage links hash browns and toast

Montana Miner

$12.00

A breakfast burrito with eggs , bacon ,potatoes, cheese and sausage gravy tucked into a warm tortilla

The Fisherman

$18.00

Trout fillet with two eggs, wild rice, hash browns, and a fluffy biscuit

The Wrangler

$13.00

Rustic corned beef hash served with two eggs, hash browns and toast

Coffeys Omelete

$13.00

3 egg omelette with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, cheese, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and mushroom served with hash browns and toast

Trail Boss

$15.00

Benedict with ham, two eggs over easy, grilled English muffin, and hollandaise sauce on top and side of hashbrowns

Biscuits and gravy Half

$6.00

Fluffy biscuits with homemade sausage gravy

Biscuits and Gravy Full

$12.00

Fluffy biscuits with homemade sausage gravy

French Toast Half

$6.00

French Toast Full

$10.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$10.00

When available

Pancakes Half

$6.00

2 fluffy pancakes

Pancakes Full

$10.00

4 fluffy pancakes

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Sides

Bacon

$6.00

4 pieces of bacon

Sausage Links

$5.00

4 sausage links

Toast

$3.00

Single Egg

$2.00

Country Gravy

$3.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$4.00

Hash browns

$3.00

Side Pork

$5.00

Drinks

Coffey

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Kids Breakfast

Bacon, eggs, hasbrowns, and toast

$6.00

Sausage, hash browns, toast and egg

$6.00

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.00

French toast and bacon

$6.00

Cereal

$4.00

Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Carmel Roll

$5.00

Lunch

Burgers

Cafe Burger

$11.00

Jalapeño Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

Buffalo Burger

$17.00

Zesty Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

BLT

$13.00

Baskets

Chicken strip basket

$13.00

Shrimp basket

$15.00

Walleye basket

$18.00

Fried Chicken

6 Buffalo Style Wings

$17.00

6 Lemon Pepper Wings

$16.00

Hot Dogs

Foot Long with Fries

$8.00

Chili Dog with Fries

$11.00

Fries and More

Fries and Gravy

$5.00

Fries and Cheese Sauce

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Kids Lunch

Kiddo Burger and Fries

$6.00

Chicken strips and fries

$6.00

Corn dog and fries

$6.00

PB&J

$4.00