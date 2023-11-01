Coffman Station 115 South Main Street
Lunch/Dinner
Starters
Lunch Sandwiches
Desserts
Dinner Entree
Kids
Bar
Well Cocktails
- Bloody Maria
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Daiquiri$7.00
- Gimlet
- Gin & Tonic$6.00
- Kentucky Mule$12.00
- LIT$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Martini - Gin
- Martini - Vodka
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mint Julep
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule
- Negroni$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Pina Colada$10.00
- Salty Dog
- Sazerac$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russion$12.00
Wine
Whiskey
- Benchmark Bonded$5.25
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Four Roses$8.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$15.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$11.00
- House Stuart Scotch$4.00
- Jameson$10.75
- Jim Beam White$6.50
- Makers 46$11.50
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Old Forester$7.50
- Silas Jones$4.25
- Town Branch$10.00
- Well$4.00
- Wild Turkey 81$7.75
- Wild Turkey American Honey$8.00
- Wild Turkey Longbranch$13.00
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed$18.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$13.00
- Woodford Reserve Malt$13.00
