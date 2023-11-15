Coho's Market & Grill
Popular Items
- The Rehoboth$13.00
Turkey Club !–Oven Roasted Turkey, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Sub Roll
- Build Your Own Sandwich$12.00
Looking for something different? (Build your own) Start with the Bread.. Choose your Meat and Cheese.. Add Toppings... And don't forget the Condiments.
- Surf Bacon, Egg and American Cheese$7.50
DAILY SPECIALS!
BREAKFAST
- Surf Ham, Egg and American Cheese$7.50
- Surf Sausage, Egg and American Cheese$7.50
- Surf Scrapple, Egg and American Cheese$7.50
- Surf Tomato, Egg and Avocado ( No Cheese)$7.50
- Surf Turkey Sausage, Egg & Amrican Cheese$7.50
- Surf Steak , Egg & American Cheese$7.50
- Surf Egg & American Cheese$6.00
- Kent Bennie$9.50
Two Eggs, grilled Ham, Tomato, and Hollandaise on Ciabatta
- Pine Reach$9.50
Creamy Avocado Toast topped with Pico de Gallo on Honey Sriracha wheatberry toast points
- Plain Bagel$2.00
- Everything Bagel$2.00
- 2 Eggs Any Way$5.00
- Side of Bacon$3.00
- Side of Sausage$3.00
- Side of Ham$3.00
- Side Of Scrapple$3.75
- Side of Toast (2)$2.00
HEALTHY OPTIONS
BEVERAGES
- Aqua Panna Lg$5.00
- Aqua Panna Sm$3.00
- Aquafina$2.25
- Boylan Birch Beer$2.25
- Boylan Black Cherry$2.25
- Boylan Cream Soda$2.25
- Boylan Diet Root Beer$2.25
- Boylan Root Beer$2.25
- Cherry Coke$2.25
- Coke 20oz$2.25
- Coke Diet 20oz$2.25
- Coke Zero Sugar 20oz$2.25
- Dole Grapefruit Juce$2.00
- Dole Orange Juice 15 Oz$2.00
- Dr Pepper 20oz$2.25
- Dr Pepper Diet 20oz$2.25
- Fanta Grape$2.25
- Fanta Orange$2.25
- Gatorade Blue 20oz$2.00
- Gatorade Blue 28oz$2.75
- Gatorade Red 20oz$2.00
- Gatorade Yellow 20oz$2.00
- La Croix Key Lime$2.00
- La Croix Mango$2.00
- La Croix Peach Pear$2.00
- Lewes Dairy Lemonade 1pint$1.50
- Mad Tasty Unicorn Tears$5.00
- Mad Tasty Yuzu Citrus$5.00
- Minute Maid Apple Juice$1.75
- Monster Energy 16oz$3.00
- Monster Zero Ultra 16oz$3.00
- Mtn Dew 20oz$2.25
- Mtn Dew Diet 20oz$2.25
- Nesquik Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Nesquik Strawberry Milk$2.50
- Pepsi 20oz$2.25
- Pepsi Diet 20oz$2.25
- Pure Leaf Lemon Tea$2.25
- Pure Leaf Raspberry$2.25
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$2.25
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea 18oz$2.25
- Red Bull- Peach$3.50
- San Pellegrino (Orange)$2.00
- San Pellegrino (Red)$2.00
- San Pellegrino Bottle (Sm)$2.25
- San Pellegrino Momenti Lemon Raspberry$2.00
- Schweppes Ginger Ale 20oz$2.25
- Smartwater 20oz$2.25
- Smartwater 50oz$5.00
- Sole Kombucha- Cherry$6.00
- Sole Kombucha- Lavender$6.00
- Sole Kombucha- Lemon$6.00
- Sole Kombucha- Peach$6.00
- Sprite 20oz$2.25
- Twist Lemonade
- Vita Coco Coconut Water 16oz$3.25
- Vitamin Water 0 Sugar Acai Blueberry Pomegranate$2.50
- Vitamin Water Focus$2.50
- Vitamin Water Lemonade$2.50
- Vitamin Water Rise$2.50
SIGNATURE SANDWICHES
- The Bayard$12.00
The Infamous BLT made with Crispy Hickory smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Toasted Wheatberry Bread
- The Sandalwood$13.00
An old favorite ! Curry Chicken Salad with Cashews, Raisins, Onion and Celery on a Sub Roll with Lettuce & Tomato
- The Olive$11.00
Spinach Wrap filled with Hummus, Feta Cheese, Calamata Olives, Cucumber, Lettuce, and Roasted Tomatoes, with Lemon Dressing
- The Hickman$13.00
The Best Ham & Cheese in town!! - Smoked Tavern Ham, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and Honeycup Dijonnaise on Rye Bread
- The Delaware$14.00
Coho's Cold Cut Specialty - Ham, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese, with Herb Dressing on a Sub Roll
GRILL
- The Philadelphia$13.00
Coho’s version of the Famous Philly Cheese Steak -your choice of Beef or Chicken. With Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on a Sub Roll
- The Laurel$13.00
The Impossible Burger, "Cheese Steak Style," with Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Sweet Peppers, Havarti Cheese; seasoned with Coho's House Steak Sauce, in a Spinach Wrap
- The St Michael$12.00
Coho's Tuna Melt served on Wheat Toast Points, and topped with Pickles, Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese
FROM THE PRESS
- The Brooklyn$14.00
Our Italian Panini layered with Prosciutto, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Pepperoncini's, Red Onion, Roasted Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar on Ciabatta
- The Cuban$14.00
The Cuban Sandwich, with Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Honey Mustard on pressed Ciabatta.
- The Bay Harbor$13.00
Oven Roasted Turkey, Provolone Cheese Caramelized Onions, on a bed of Mixed Greens, with Cranberry Relish, pressed on Ciabatta.
- The Baltimore$13.00
Oven Roasted Turkey, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese and Cole Slaw Pressed on Rye Bread.
BUILD YOUR OWN
SALADS
- The Grove$9.00
A Caesar Salad made of Crispy Romaine Lettuce, House made Garlic Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan. Comes with Caesar Dressing.
- The Park$10.00
Coho’s House Salad made of Mixed Greens & Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Avocado, and Cucumber. Comes with Honey Balsamic Dressing.
- Side Salad$5.00
Side House: Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, and Pickled Onions. Side Caesar: Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.
FABULOUSLY FRIED SIDES
SNACKS
- Cape Cod Chips$8.00
- Dirty Potato Chips- Jalapeno Heat$3.25
- Dirty Potato Chips- Mesquite$3.25
- Dirty Potato Chips- Sour Cream & Onion$3.25
- Herr's Baked Cheddar Sour Cream$2.50
- Herr's Baked Original$2.50
- Herr's Cheddar Horseradish 2oz$2.50
- Herr's Cheese Curls$2.50
- Herr's CRAB Chips$4.75
- Herr's Crispy Potato Chips$2.50
- Herr's Jalapeno 2oz$2.50
- Herr's Lattice 2oz$2.50
- Herr's Lattice 7oz$4.75
- Herr's Onion Rings$2.50
- Herr's Original 2oz$2.50
- Herr's Original 7oz.$4.75
- Herr's Reduced Fat 2oz$2.50
- Herr's Salt & Pepper 2oz.$2.50Out of stock
- Herr's Salt & Vinegar 2oz$2.50
- Herr's Salt & Vinegar 7oz$4.75
- Herr's Sour Cream & Onion 2oz.$2.50
- Herr's Sour Cream & Onion 7oz.$4.00Out of stock
- Herr's Thin Pretzels$2.50
- Kind Bar- Almond$2.50
- Kind Bar- Caramel$2.50
- Kind Bar- Peanut Butter$2.50
- Planters Trail Mix$2.00
- Pretzel Factory Buffalo$4.00
- Pretzel Factory Everything$4.00
- Pretzel Factory Plain$4.00
- Terrapin Chocolate Pretzels$5.00
- Terrapin Cinnamon Pretzels$5.00
- VegoBears- Fruity$3.25
- VegoBears- Sour$3.25
DELI MEATS & CHEESE
- BH American Cheese$1.70+
- BH Havarti Cheese$2.75+
- BH Muenster Cheese$10.50+
- BH Oven Gold Turkey$3.00+
- BH Pepper Jack Cheese$2.25+
- BH Provolone Cheese$2.15+
- BH Swiss Cheese$2.65+
- BH Tavern Ham$2.80+
- BH Yellow Cheddar Cheese$2.15+
- Cole Slaw$1.70+
- Curry Chicken Salad with Cashews and Golden Raisins$2.88+
- Macaroni Salad$1.69+
- Potato Salad$9.00
- Tuna Salad$2.50+