Collab Cafe 2
11:30AM Pickup Featured
- GRILL SPECIAL-PERSONAL PIZZA$10.50
PERSONAL PIZZA 7 Inch Personal Pizza With Your Choice of Topping Served with a Side House Salad
- SMOKED SALMON RISOTTO BALLS$5.00
Order of (4) Smoked Salmon Risotto Balls Fried to Golden Brown Served with Chipotle Aioli
- SOUP SPECIAL-CHICKEN TORTILLA$4.00
CHICKEN TORTILLA (GF) Chicken Breast, Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Chicken Broth, Corn Tortillas, Lime, Cilantro
- CARNITAS GRILLED CHEESE$9.50
CARNITAS GRILLED CHEESE braised pork carnitas, smoked gouda, muenster, house made pickles, white bbq sauce, ciabatta bread $9.50 | 850 CALS
- CHICKEN PARM FLATBREAD$9.00
CHICKEN PARM FLATBREAD crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, nut-free pesto drizzle, flatbread $9.00/790 CALS
- OFF TO THE RIGHT START- NUTS ABOUT BERRIES SALAD$9.50
NUTS ABOUT BERRIES (VGT) (GF) baby spinach, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, almonds, poppyseed dressing $9.50/ 400 CALS
- OFF TO THE RIGHT START- CAJUN SHRIMP LETTUCE WRAPS$9.25
CAJUN SHRIMP LETTUCE WRAPS (GF) cajun seasoned shrimp, remoulade, sliced cucumbers, red onion, parsley, romaine lettuce leaves $9.25 | 460 CALS
11:30AM Pickup Grilled Favorites
- Burger$7.25
1/3LB of juicy black angus beef with your choice of ingredients on a griddled bun
- Black Bean Burger (VGN)$7.25
Vegan Black Bean Burger Made with Corn, Peppers, & Spices Served on a Brioche Bun with your Choice of Toppings
- Chicken Tenders (3)$6.50
with your choice of buffalo, honey mustard or BBQ sauce
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap$9.50
Crispy chicken, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing, wheat wrap $9.50 | 800 CALS
- Fajita Quesadilla (VGT)$7.50
Adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack & cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, onions & peppers. Served with a side of sour cream $7.50 | 950 CALS | V
- Crispy Chickpea Wrap (VGN)$8.50
Crispy Falafel, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cabbage Slaw, Green Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Cilantro Vinaigrette, Spinach Tortilla (VGN) 770 CALS
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.25
- Fries$2.25
11:30AM Pickup Sandwiches & Salads
- Turkey Jack Wrap$9.50
Roasted Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Leaf Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Wheat Tortilla 700 CALS
- Italian Grinder$9.50
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Red Wine Vinaigrette on a French Roll 920 CALS
- Malibu$9.50
Roasted Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, White Cheddar Cheese, Greens, Tomato, Caramelized Onion Aioli on a Ciabatta Roll 800 CALS
- Mark Cubana$9.50
Roasted Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Black Bean Spread, Avocado, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Aioli on a Spinach Tortilla 920 CALS
- The Chopped Salad (GF)$9.50
Romaine, Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Green Onions, Corn, Tortilla Strips, Citrus Vinaigrette 550 CALS
- Southwest Salad (VGT)(GF)$7.50
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Black Bean, Avocado, Red Onion, Julienned Peppers, Queso Fresco, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch Dressing 680 CALS
- Crispy Chicken Salad$9.50
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing 710 CALS
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.25
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing 550 CALS
11:30AM Pickup Beverage
- Water Bottle$1.75
- Coke Zero Can$2.00
- Diet Coke Can$2.00
- Coke Can$2.00
- Sprite Can$2.00
- Seagrams Ginger Ale Can$2.00
- AHA Blueberry Pomegranate$2.00
- AHA Peach Honey$2.00
- AHA Lime Watermelon$2.00
- LaCroix Berry$2.00
- LaCroix Lime$2.00
- Smart Water$2.75
- Gold Peak Peach Iced Tea$3.25
- Gold Peak Raspberry Iced Tea$3.25
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$3.25
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.25
- Minute Maid Hibiscus Agua Frescas$2.50
- Minute Maid Mango Agua Frescas$2.50
- Tropicana Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Tropicana Orange Juice$2.50
- Tropicana Apple Juice$2.50
- Jarritos Mandarin$2.50
- Jarritos Tamarind$2.50
- Dunkin Original Iced Coffee$3.25
- La Colombe Mocha Coffee$4.00
- La Colombe Oatmilk Latte$4.00
- Monster Energy Drink$4.00
- Red Bull Energy Drink$4.00
11:30 AM Pickup Retail
- Great Lakes Original Kettle Chips$2.00
- Great Lakes Buffalo Kettle Chips$2.00
- Great Lakes Parmesan Ranch Kettle Chips$2.00
- Great Lakes Cherry BBQ Kettle Chips$2.00
- Sun Chips Garden Salsa$2.00
- Sun Chips Original$2.00
- Sun Chips Cheddar$2.00
- Sun Chips French Onion$2.00Out of stock
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$1.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
- Kind Bar Caramel Almond & Sea Salt$3.00
- Kind Bar Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt$3.00
- RX Bar Peanut Butter$3.25
- Roasted Salted Mixed Nuts$4.50
- Kars Sweet & Spicy Nut Mix$2.00
- Kars Yogurt Apple Nut Mix$2.00
- Kars Mango Pineapple Nut Mix$2.00
- Yogurt Parfait$4.00
Low Fat Vanilla Yogurt, Mixed Berries, Almond Granola
- Fruit Cup$3.00
Mixed Fresh Seasonal Fruit