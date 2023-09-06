COS Eagle Grill and Cafe'

Berverages

Aquafina 1 liter

$3.45

Aquafina 20 ounce

$2.65

Bang 16 oz

$3.65

Bottle Soda

$2.69

Bubly

$2.00

Dole Juice

$2.85

Apple,cranberry, orange

double shot 16

$3.99

double shot 6.5

$2.89

Frapp 9.5

$3.94

Gatorade

$3.75

Humm

$4.00

Karma

$3.89

Ketiva

$3.89

Milk

$2.05

Naked

$4.19

Pure Leaf

$2.65

Red Bull

$4.25

Rock Star

$3.79

Silk Milk

$2.15

Lg Fountain Soda

$2.25

Sm. Fountain Soda

$2.00

Yachak

$3.99

Breakfast

Basic Breakfast

$8.25

2 eggs,bacon,sausage of meat alt.

Southwest Breakfast Bowl

$8.25

Potato,egg,vegies,quinoa,tofu,blk.beans

Breakfast Burger

$9.25

Brioche,1/3lb burger,bacon,egg,chz

Breakfast Burrito

$8.25

eggs,potato,cheese,choice of meat

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.25

Bread,egg,chz,bacon/sausage/meat alt.

Breakfast Skillet Bowl

$8.25

potatoes,quinoa,veg,eggs,meat.alt

Pancakes PLUS

$6.25

2 pancakes choice of meat

Eagle Scramble

$7.75

French Toast Sticks (6)

$5.75

6 French Toast Sticks

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Homefries

$3.00

No Bacon

No Chz

No Egg

No Potato

No Quinoa

No Sausage

No Sour Cream

No Salsa

No Vegies

Add Bacon

Add Sausage

Add Tempeh

Add Turkey Bacon

Add Cheese

Extra Protein

Vegan Chicken

$3.25

Impossible patie 1/3 Pound

$3.25

5.3 ounce

Sausage patie 2 Pc

$2.50

3.0 ounces-2 peices

Tofu

$3.25

4.0 ounces

Extra Chicken 4 Ounce

$3.25

4.0 ounce breast

Extra burger patie 1/3 Pound

$3.25

5.3 ounce burger patie

Eggs (2)

$1.50

One egg

Extra Bacon 3 Pc

$2.50

3 peices

Vegetarian Sausage 2 Pc

$2.50

extras

Sauces and dressings

$0.75

bbq,ranch.buffalo,salsa,sour cream

No Chipotle

No Lettuce

No Mayo

No Onion

No Pickles

No Tomato

Add Mayonaisse

1000 island

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Avocado

$1.25

Add Chipotle Mayo

$0.45

cheddar

$1.25

Provalone Cheese

$1.25

Pepper Cheese

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Swiss Cheese

$1.25

Fried Foods

Corn dogs (2)

$5.50

(2)Battered deep fried corndogs

3 Pc Fish and chips with coleslaw

$10.50

7 ounces fried fish W/fries,tarter,lemon

Small Chicken Strips (2)

$7.00

(2) Crispy chicken strips,choice of sauce

Large Chicken Strips (4)

$10.35

(4) Crispy chicken strips,choice of sauce

French Fries

$3.00

Fruit Salad

$4.25

12 oz. seasonal fresh fruit

Garlic Parmesan fries

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks 5

$5.00

Onion Rings 8

$6.00

Potato Salad 1/2 Cup

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Lemon

$0.25

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.75

No Coleslaw

No Lemon

No Tatar

grab and go

Apple sauce

$0.75

each

Brownies ALL

$3.00

Butterfinger Bar

$3.95

Crunch Bar

$2.50

cereal cups

$2.95

All types

Drumstick

$4.75

Dibs

$4.65

Digiorno Pizza

$5.00

Pepperoni and Cheese

Frozen Burritos

$5.00

ALL BURRITOS

Fruit Salad

$4.25

12 oz. seasonal fresh fruit

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.25

Italian Sub Sandwich

$6.00

Ham.Salami,Pepperoni,Provalone chz

Regular Chips

$2.50

1 3/4 ounce

Lg. Chips

$5.00

5 ounce

Lg Cookie

$2.75

Medium Cookie

$1.85

Olli

$5.75

Calabrese or Genoa

Oreo Ice Cream

$4.85

Orange Cream Bar

$3.50

P3

$3.40

Meat Cheese and Almonds

peanuts

$1.00

each

Push up Ice cream

$1.85

Rice Crispy Treats

$2.85

Marshmellow and Rice Crispies

rx bars

$2.50

each

ritz crachers

$2.00

per tube

soups

$2.25

Strawberry Fruit Bar

$2.35

Sukhis ALL

$9.85

chicken tikka massal/potato&pea

Turkey Sub Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey and Chedder

Toll House Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.85

Ice Cream Pints

$5.65

Mac&cheese

$6.50

M & Ms

$2.00

Market Street Sand

$4.00

Pre Made Salad

$5.00

Snickers

$2.00

Reeses Peanut Cups

$2.00

salads

Small Salad Bar

$3.50

one time through

Medium Salad Bar

$6.00

one time through

Large Salad Bar

$8.00

one time through

Pre Made Salad

$5.00

Side Orders

Vegies

$2.75

mixed hot vegies

French Fries

$3.00

Mozzarella Sticks 5

$5.00

Garlic Parmesan fries

$4.00

Onion Rings 6

$5.00

Small Salad

$2.50

Tater Tots

$4.00

Potato Salad 1/2 Cup

$3.00

Lunch

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Garlic Parmesan fries

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks 5

$5.00

Onion Rings 6

$5.00

Potato Salad 1/2 Cup

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Small Salad

$3.00

Avocado

$1.25

avocado

bacon 3

Blue Cheese

Add Chipotle Mayo

$0.45

Italian Dressing

Ranch

$0.75

Mayo

Mustard

Lunch/Dinner

Lunch Special

$9.50

Lunch of the Day,drinks separate

Dinner Special

$10.50

Dinner of the Day,drinks separate

Wraps

College Wrap

$8.25

chicken or bacon,avocado,cheese,lettuce tomato

Caesar Wrap

$8.25

romaine,chicken,parmesan,caesar sauce

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Chicken,cheese,lettuce,tomato,sauce

No Avocado

No Chicken

No Lettuce

No Mayo

No Onoin

No Pickles

No Tomato

No Tortilla

DONE

No Ranch Add Chipolte

Burgers

Eagle Burger

$10.75

brioche bun,bacon,cheese,lettuce,tomatoe,pickle, onion

Siskiyou Burger

$9.25

brioche bun,cheese,lettuce,tomatoe,pickle, onion

Beyond Meat Burger

$9.25

impossible "burger",lettuce,tomato,onion

Double Cheese Burger

$12.75

No Cheese

No Lettuce

No Mayo

No Onion

No Pickles

No Tomato

No Sauce

American Chz

Cheddar Chz

Pepper Chz

Provalone Chz

French Fries

$3.00

Garlic Parmesan fries

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks 5

$5.00

Onion Rings 8

$6.00

Potato Salad 1/2 Cup

$3.00

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.25

bacon,lettuce,tomato,on choice of bread

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$9.25

crispy chicken breast,buffalo sauce

Club Sand.

$8.50

Cold Beef Sand

$8.75

Cold Pastrami

$8.75

Cold Turkey Sand

$8.75

Double Grilled cheese

$6.50

cheddar and jack cheese choice of bread

Green Chili Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

grilled chicken breast,pepper cheese green chili

Hot Beef Sand

$8.75

Hot Pastami Sand

$8.75

Hot Turkey Sand

$8.75

Rueben

$9.75

grilled rye,swiss, sauerkraut,corned beef

NO CHEESE

No Lettuce

No Onion

No pickle

No Sourkraut

No Tomato

Sourdough

Rye Bread

White Bread

No Ranch Add Chipolte

American Chz

Cheddar Chz

Provalone Chz

Pepper Chz

SWISS CHZ

Turkey Bacon

French Fries

$3.00

Garlic Parmesan fries

$4.00

Fruit Salad

$4.25

12 oz. seasonal fresh fruit

Mozzarella Sticks 5

$5.00

Potato Salad 1/2 Cup

$3.00

Onion Rings 6

$5.00