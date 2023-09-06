College of the Siskiyous Cafeteria 800 College Ave
COS Eagle Grill and Cafe'
Berverages
Aquafina 1 liter
Aquafina 20 ounce
Bang 16 oz
Bottle Soda
Bubly
Dole Juice
Apple,cranberry, orange
double shot 16
double shot 6.5
Frapp 9.5
Gatorade
Humm
Karma
Ketiva
Milk
Naked
Pure Leaf
Red Bull
Rock Star
Silk Milk
Lg Fountain Soda
Sm. Fountain Soda
Yachak
Breakfast
Basic Breakfast
2 eggs,bacon,sausage of meat alt.
Southwest Breakfast Bowl
Potato,egg,vegies,quinoa,tofu,blk.beans
Breakfast Burger
Brioche,1/3lb burger,bacon,egg,chz
Breakfast Burrito
eggs,potato,cheese,choice of meat
Breakfast Sandwich
Bread,egg,chz,bacon/sausage/meat alt.
Breakfast Skillet Bowl
potatoes,quinoa,veg,eggs,meat.alt
Pancakes PLUS
2 pancakes choice of meat
Eagle Scramble
French Toast Sticks (6)
6 French Toast Sticks
Hashbrowns
Homefries
No Bacon
No Chz
No Egg
No Potato
No Quinoa
No Sausage
No Sour Cream
No Salsa
No Vegies
Add Bacon
Add Sausage
Add Tempeh
Add Turkey Bacon
Add Cheese
Extra Protein
extras
Sauces and dressings
bbq,ranch.buffalo,salsa,sour cream
No Chipotle
No Lettuce
No Mayo
No Onion
No Pickles
No Tomato
Add Mayonaisse
1000 island
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese
Buffalo Sauce
Ranch
Avocado
Add Chipotle Mayo
cheddar
Provalone Cheese
Pepper Cheese
Shredded Cheese
Swiss Cheese
Fried Foods
Corn dogs (2)
(2)Battered deep fried corndogs
3 Pc Fish and chips with coleslaw
7 ounces fried fish W/fries,tarter,lemon
Small Chicken Strips (2)
(2) Crispy chicken strips,choice of sauce
Large Chicken Strips (4)
(4) Crispy chicken strips,choice of sauce
French Fries
Fruit Salad
12 oz. seasonal fresh fruit
Garlic Parmesan fries
Mozzarella Sticks 5
Onion Rings 8
Potato Salad 1/2 Cup
Extra Sauce
Extra Lemon
Extra Ranch
Extra Tartar Sauce
No Coleslaw
No Lemon
No Tatar
grab and go
Apple sauce
each
Brownies ALL
Butterfinger Bar
Crunch Bar
cereal cups
All types
Drumstick
Dibs
Digiorno Pizza
Pepperoni and Cheese
Frozen Burritos
ALL BURRITOS
Fruit Salad
12 oz. seasonal fresh fruit
Ice Cream Sandwich
Italian Sub Sandwich
Ham.Salami,Pepperoni,Provalone chz
Regular Chips
1 3/4 ounce
Lg. Chips
5 ounce
Lg Cookie
Medium Cookie
Olli
Calabrese or Genoa
Oreo Ice Cream
Orange Cream Bar
P3
Meat Cheese and Almonds
peanuts
each
Push up Ice cream
Rice Crispy Treats
Marshmellow and Rice Crispies
rx bars
each
ritz crachers
per tube
soups
Strawberry Fruit Bar
Sukhis ALL
chicken tikka massal/potato&pea
Turkey Sub Sandwich
Turkey and Chedder
Toll House Ice Cream Sandwich
Ice Cream Pints
Mac&cheese
M & Ms
Market Street Sand
Pre Made Salad
Snickers
Reeses Peanut Cups
salads
Side Orders
Lunch
Lunch Sides
Lunch/Dinner
Wraps
Burgers
Eagle Burger
brioche bun,bacon,cheese,lettuce,tomatoe,pickle, onion
Siskiyou Burger
brioche bun,cheese,lettuce,tomatoe,pickle, onion
Beyond Meat Burger
impossible "burger",lettuce,tomato,onion
Double Cheese Burger
No Cheese
No Lettuce
No Mayo
No Onion
No Pickles
No Tomato
No Sauce
American Chz
Cheddar Chz
Pepper Chz
Provalone Chz
French Fries
Garlic Parmesan fries
Mozzarella Sticks 5
Onion Rings 8
Potato Salad 1/2 Cup
Extra Cheese
Sandwiches
BLT
bacon,lettuce,tomato,on choice of bread
Buffalo chicken sandwich
crispy chicken breast,buffalo sauce
Club Sand.
Cold Beef Sand
Cold Pastrami
Cold Turkey Sand
Double Grilled cheese
cheddar and jack cheese choice of bread
Green Chili Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast,pepper cheese green chili
Hot Beef Sand
Hot Pastami Sand
Hot Turkey Sand
Rueben
grilled rye,swiss, sauerkraut,corned beef
NO CHEESE
No Lettuce
No Onion
No pickle
No Sourkraut
No Tomato
Sourdough
Rye Bread
White Bread
No Ranch Add Chipolte
American Chz
Cheddar Chz
Provalone Chz
Pepper Chz
SWISS CHZ
Turkey Bacon
French Fries
Garlic Parmesan fries
Fruit Salad
12 oz. seasonal fresh fruit