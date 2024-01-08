Ad Hoc College Football National Championship at Home(January 8th) More
Ad Hoc + Addendum
College Football Championship Takeout
- Large Bucket of Fried Chicken$55.00
A large bucket of 14 pieces of our famous Buttermilk Fried Chicken served with buffalo sauce on the side as well as celery, carrots, and blue cheese dressing.
- Small Bucket of Fried Chicken$35.00
A small bucket of 7 pieces of our famous Buttermilk Fried Chicken served with buffalo sauce on the side as well as celery, carrots, and blue cheese dressing.
- Siberian Caviar$70.00
1oz of Regiis Ova Sturgeon Caviar, served with creme fraiche, chives and potato chips
Location and Ordering Hours
(707) 944-2487
Open now • Closes at 11:59PM