Colorado Club 1043 Pearl St.
Food
Apps
- Kettle Chips$5.00
Blue cheese, buffalo sauce, green onions
- Nachos$15.00
House-fried corn tortilla chips, black beans, Pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese, housemade salsa, green onion, sour cream, avocado
- Baked Brie$13.00
Brie cheese wrapped in puff pastry and baked to golden, apricot honey, warm seasoned flatbread
- Chicken Strips$12.00
3 pieces. Choice of BBQ, ranch, or honey mustard
- 6 Pieces Chicken Wings$12.00
Overnight brined, double fried chicken wings, buffalo sauce, celery, carrot
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings$22.00
Overnight brined, double fried chicken wings, buffalo sauce, celery, carrot
- Charcuterie Board$22.00
Prosciutto, spicy salami, white Cheddar, brie, homemade spicy mustard, pickles, warm seasoned flatbread
- Mac and Cheese$9.00
- Double Stuffed Baked Potato$10.00
- Seasoned Fries$6.00
- Green Chili Sweet Potato Tater tots$9.00
- Fried Broccoli$12.00
Salads
- Mix Green Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, toasted sunflower seeds, shaved carrots
- Wedge$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, pickled red onion, and marinated tomatoes
- Caesar$13.00
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan crouton
- Cobb Salad$19.00
Romaine lettuce, marinated tomato, smoked bacon, chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, green onion, avocado, blue cheese
Sandwiches
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Buttermilk brined, double fried chicken breast, ranch dressing, crispy jalapeños, smoked bacon, toasted potato bun
- French Dip$22.00
Slow-roasted, thinly shaved roast CCC beef sirloin, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, spicy horseradish, natural au jus, toasted French roll
- Club Sandwich$19.00
Thin sliced green chili seasoned deli turkey, smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, marinated tomato, chili mayonnaise, and three slices of Texas toast
- Cubano$19.00
Mojo marinated pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard, toasted roll
- Roasted Vegetable$20.00
Marinated and grilled zucchini, portobello mushrooms, and roasted peppers, pesto mayo, pickled vegetables, toasted roll
Flatbreads
- Fig, Brie and Prosciutto Flat Bread$18.00
Roasted garlic sauce, spiced fig jam, melted brie, arugula, thinly sliced prosciutto
- Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread$17.00
Buffalo sauce base, crispy fried chicken breast, blue cheese
- Spicy Salami Flat Bread$18.00
Red sauce base, shredded smoked mozzarella, red onion, thin sliced spicy salami, basil
Plates
- Shrimp and Grits$23.00
5 jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic in a shellfish brown sauce, roasted peppers, white Cheddar white grits
- Salmon$26.00
5 oz grilled salmon fillet, jasmine rice, pickled vegetables, chimichurri sauce
- Half Chicken$26.00
Brined and grilled half chicken, red potatoes, and broccoli cooked in herb butter, and lemon sauce
- Steak and Fries$28.00
CCC beef, marinated and grilled, seasoned fries, herb mayo, and ketchup
- Brisket$26.00
Herb-rubbed and cured CCC beef, braised for 12 hours, with a savory herb pesto, crushed red potatoes, scallion sour cream, and butter
- Cheese Burger$21.00
CCC beef burger
Dessert
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
Warm chocolate chip cookies, baked to order
- Brownie Sundae$9.00
Warm double fudge brownie with vanilla soft serve, chocolate sauce, and shaved chocolate
- Ice Cream$2.00
Chocolate and vanilla soft serve with all of your favorite toppings
- Sorbet$3.00
Per scoop. Mango, strawberry, or coconut
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
2 piece housemade chicken tenders served with ranch dressing
- Kids Grilled Cheese$10.00
American and Cheddar cheese melted on griddled bread
- Kids Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Fried chicken tenders on a bun
- Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
4 oz CCC beef patty with American cheese
- Kids Cheese Pizza$10.00
- Kids Pizza Pepperoni$10.00
Drinks
Draft Beers
Cans and Bottles
Cocktails
- Barrel Aged Manhattan$15.00
Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, angostura
- Buff's Spritz$12.00
Vodka, elderflower liqueur, lemon, prosecco
- Colorado Bull Dog$12.00
Vodka, coffee liqueur, cream, cola
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Margarita$12.00
Blanco tequila, agave, lime
- Old Fashioned$13.00
- Ralphies Revenge$14.00
Mezcal, habanero, mango, lime
- Rocky Mountain Gold Rush$13.00
Bourbon, Amaro, honey, lemon
- TCC Negroni$14.00
Choice of Woody Creek, Hendrick's, fords, Vida Mezcal, Campari, house vermouth blend
Sharp Shooters
Wine
- Moncontour Sparkling GL$12.00
- Magellan Rose GL$10.00
- Cora Pinot Grigio GL$10.00
- Land Of Saints Chard GL$14.00
- Grochau Pinot Noir GL$15.00
- Bacchus Cab GL$12.00
- Moncontour Sparkling Bottle$48.00
- Magellan Rose Bottle$40.00
- Cora Pinot Grigio Bottle$40.00
- Land Of Saints Chard Bottle$56.00
- Grochau Pinot Noir$60.00
- Bacchus Cab Bottle$48.00
Liquor
- **Roaring Fork Vodka$7.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Kettle One$9.00
- Kettle Peach Orange$9.00
- New Amsterdam$8.00
- Pink Whitney$8.00
- Titos$8.00
- Woody Creek$8.00
- **Bacardi$8.00
- Appleton Estate$10.00
- Denizen 3$7.00
- Plantation Pineapple$8.00
- Real McCoy 3$8.00
- Sailor Jerry$7.00
- **Family Jones Gin$7.00
- Beefeater$8.00
- Bombay$9.00
- Fords$8.00
- Golden Moon$8.00
- Hendricks$10.00
- New Amsterdam$7.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- **Apaluz Mezcal$8.00
- **Real de Valle$7.00
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- Casamigos Repo$12.00
- Herradura Anejo$14.00
- Herradura Blanco$9.00
- Herradura Repo$10.00
- Lunazul Blanco$8.00
- Lunazul Repo$10.00
- Suerte Blanco$9.00
- Suerte Repo$10.00
- Tequila 123 Anejo$20.00
- Vida Mezcal$10.00
- **Old Forester Bourbon$7.00
- **Old Forester Rye$7.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$9.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$8.00
- Evan Williams Bourbon$8.00
- High West Bourbon$10.00
- High West Double Rye$12.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Daniels Bonded$10.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$8.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$8.00
- Laws 4 Grain Bourbon$15.00
- Laws Rye$16.00
- Michters Bourbon$10.00
- Peach Street Bourbon$10.00
- Piggy Back 6$12.00
- Pinhook Rye$17.00
- Screwball$7.00
- Whistle Pig 10$18.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- **Monkey Shoulder$8.00
- **Tullamore DEW$7.00
- Balvenie 12$20.00
- Bruichladdich$16.00
- Glenglassaugh 12$22.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Lagavulin 8$16.00
- Tullamore DEW Honey$8.00
- Amaro Nonino$12.00
- Aperol$7.00
- Campari$8.00
- Fernet Branca$7.00
- Foro Amaro$7.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Leopold Fernet$10.00
- St. Germain$7.00
NA Beverage
- Soda$4.00
- Refill Soda$1.00
- Soda Water$1.00
- Topo Chico$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- House Made Lemonade$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Cold Brew$5.00
- Rotating MOR Kombucha$8.00
- Do You Like Piña Coladas?$12.00
Coconut cream, pineapple, strawberry
- One Horse Town$12.00
Dhos orange, blueberry, lime, ginger beer
- Hot Girl Summer$10.00
- Red Bull$7.00
- Sugar Free Redbull$7.00