Columbia Golf and Country Club - Restaurant 28 Golf Course Lane
Bellevue Hill Kitchen
Appetizer
Main Course
- Red Beans and Rice
With grilled smoked sausage$14.95
- Catfish Plaquemine with Shrimp
Fried MS Delta Heartland catfish topped with shrimp, tasso, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions in a creole cream sauce, served over dirty rice$25.95
- Smothered Pork Chops
Two fried pork chops smothered in roux brown gravy with your choice of side$26.95
- Bass
Pan Fried Bass with Lemon Garlic Herb Butter Sauce$26.95
- Half Rack Ribs
1/2 Rack; Full Rack$26.95
- Full Rack Ribs$36.95
- Salmon
Bourbon Glazed Salmon$25.95
- Seafood Gumbo
Shrimp & crab with rice$6.95
- Chicken Gumbo$6.95
- Smothered Turkey Necks$24.95
- Jambalaya
Seasoned rice with smoked sausage and chicken$6.95
- Shrimp and Grits
Shrimp, onion, peppers, and tomatoes simmered in gravy and topped off with creamy southern grits$19.95
- Catfish Grits
Catfish, onion, peppers, and tomatoes simmered in brown gravy and topped off with creamy southern grits$19.95
- Fried Shrimp$22.95
- Fried Chicken
24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender, & juicy. Served with your choice of two sides and a biscuit 2 piece (light or dark) . . . . . $19.95 3 piece . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $22.95 + $2 per chicken breast$19.95
- Fried Catfish$19.95
- Crawfish Etouffée
Traditional$7.95
- Pot Roast
Served on your choice of potato or white rice$24.95
- Baked Rainbow Trout
Prepared in an herb garlic sauce and served with lemon.$26.95
- Slow Braised Oxtail
Served on Garlic Mashed Potatoes or white rice$26.95
- Lamb Chops
Thick cut lamb chops, marinated in rosemary, garlic, and red wine. Charbroiled to your liking.$26.95
- Gulf Shrimp Pasta
Spinach, crimini mushrooms, tomato and red onion, sautéed with linguini pasta and a parmesan cream sauce$24.95
- Fried Pork Chops
Two Fried Pork Chops served on garlic mashed potatoes$26.95
- Steak T-bone / Ribeye / Filet$26.95
- Roasted Half Chicken
Shiitakes, haricots verts and mashed potatoes$24.95
- Grilled Red Snapper
Roasted mushroom, potatoes, lemon butter sauce$25.95
Sides
- Collard Greens$7.95
- Baked Mac and Cheese$8.95
- Cabbage$6.95
- Black Eyed Peas$6.95
- Rice and Gravy$6.95
- Green Beans$6.95
- Ferry Morse Carrots$6.95
- Yellow Rice$6.95
- Brussel Sprouts$7.95
- Russet Potatoes$6.95
- Dressing$7.95
- Fried Okra$7.95
- Yams$6.95
- Cajun Fries$6.95
- Cornbread$4.95
- Rolls$5.95
- Biscuit$4.95
- Side Salad$4.95
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.95
Dessert
Bellevue Hill Lunch
Entree
- Oxtails$13.00
- Smothered Pork Chops$13.00
- Smothered Turkey Wings$13.00
- Fried Catfish$13.00
- Ribs$13.00
- Smoked Chicken$13.00
- Smoked Burger$13.00
- Smoked Sausage Dog$13.00
- Cajun Pasta$13.00
- Pork Chops$15.00
- Hamburger Steak$17.00
- Baked Chicken$20.00
- Fried Chicken$20.00
- Hamburger$15.00
- Club Sandwich$13.00
- Buffalo Chicken$15.00
- Shrimp/ Chicken Alfredo$25.00
- Chicken Alfredo$20.00
- Shrimp Alfredo$20.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
- Chicken Tender Basket$10.00
- Shrimp Basket$10.00
Sides
Dessert
Bellevue Hill Breakfast
Sandwiches
Omelettes
Sides
Build Your Own
Beverages
Bellevue Hill At Night
Main Course
Appetizer
Sides
Dessert
Pro Shop
Membership
Golf Balls
- Callaway 2021 ERC Triple Track Golf Balls 3 Pack$11.99
- Callaway 2021 ERC Triple Track Golf Balls Whole Box$42.99
- Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track Golf Balls 3 Pack$16.99
- Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track Golf Balls Whole Box$62.99
- Callaway Golf SuperSoft Golf Balls 3 Pack$10.99
- Callaway Golf SuperSoft Golf Balls Whole Box$39.99
- Kirkland Signature Golf Ball Performance Plus 1 Box of 12$29.99
- Kirkland Signature Golf Ball Performance Plus 1 Large box of 24
- Titleist AVX Golf Balls 3 Pack$16.99
- Titleist AVX Golf Balls Whole Box$62.99
- Titleist Pro V1 High 3 Pack$19.99
- Titleist Pro V1 High Whole Box$72.99
- Titleist Tour Soft Golf Balls 3 Pack$15.99
- Titleist Tour Soft Golf Balls Whole Box$59.99
- Titleist Tour Speed Golf Balls 3 Pack$15.99
- Titleist Tour Speed Golf Balls Whole Box$59.99
- Titleist TruFeel Golf Balls 3 Pack$10.99
- Titleist TruFeel Golf Balls Whole Box$39.99
- Titleist Velocity Golf Balls 3 Pack$11.99
- Titleist Velocity Golf Balls Whole Box$42.99
- Vice Drive Golf Balls 3 Pack$9.99
- Vice Drive Golf Balls Whole Box$34.99
- Vice Golf Pro Plus Golf Balls 3 Pack$15.99
- Vice Golf Pro Plus Golf Balls Whole Box$59.99
- VICE Golf Tour Golf Balls 3 Pack$10.99
- VICE Golf Tour Golf Balls Whole Box$39.99
Tees
- Pride Professional Tee System 2-3/4 Packof 75$15.99
- Pride Professional Tee System Mixed Bag Plastic Tees of 3-1/4 and 1-1/2 Pack of 50$19.99
- Pride Professional Tee System 1-1/2 Pack of 30$12.99
- Pride Professional Tee System 3-1/4 Pack of 65$14.99
- Callaway Par-Tee Plastic Golf Tees$19.99
- Go Sports Rubber Golf Tees$19.99
Gloves
- Callaway Golf Dawn Patrol Glove Left Med$24.99
- Callaway Golf Dawn Patrol Glove Left Med/Lrg$24.99
- Callaway Golf Dawn Patrol Glove Right Med$24.99
- Callaway Golf Dawn Patrol Glove Right Med/Lrg$24.99
- Callaway Golf Dawn Patrol Glove Right Small$24.99
- Callaway Golf Opti Flex Glove Left Med$24.99
- Callaway Golf Opti Flex Glove Left Med/Lrg$24.99
- Callaway Men's Opti Flex Glove Left Small$24.99
- FootJoy Men's StaSof Glove Left Med$30.99
- FootJoy Men's StaSof Glove Left Med/Lrg$30.99
- FootJoy Men's StaSof Glove Left Small$30.99
- FootJoy Women's StaCooler Glove Left Med$24.99
- FootJoy Women's StaCooler Glove Left Med/Lrg$24.99
- FootJoy Women's StaCooler Glove Left Small$24.99
- FootJoy Women's StaSof Glove Left Med$30.99
- FootJoy Women's StaSof Glove Left Med/Lrg$30.99
- FootJoy Women's StaSof Glove Left Small$30.99
- TaylorMade 2021 Tour Preferred Flex Glove Left Med$29.99
- TaylorMade 2021 Tour Preferred Flex Glove Left Sm$29.99
- TaylorMade Stratus Tech Women's Glove Right Small$22.99
- TaylorMade Stratus Tech Womens Left Lrg$22.99
- TaylorMade Stratus Tech Womens Left Med$22.99
- TaylorMade Stratus Tech Womens Left Small$22.99
- TaylorMade Stratus Tech Womens Right Lrg$22.99
- TaylorMade Stratus Tech Womens Right Med$22.99
- TaylorMade Unisex Adult 2021 Glove Med/ Lrg$29.99
- Titleist Perma- Soft Men's Left Pearl Med/Lrg$30.99
- Titleist Perma- Soft Men's Right Pearl Lrg$30.99
- Titleist Perma- Soft Men's Right Pearl Med$30.99
- Titleist Perma- Soft Men's Right Pearl Med/Lrg$30.99
- Titleist Perma-Soft Men's Cadet Left Med$30.99
- Titleist Perma-Soft Men's Golf Leather Left Small$30.99
- Titleist Perma-Soft Men's Right Small$30.99
Accessories
- Jiskan Pro Golf Club Brush Cleaner$21.99
- ProPlay Ball & Club Cleaning Wipes$15.99
- GolfErasers Instant Golf Eraser$22.99
- CISID Magnetic Golf Towels for Golf Bags with Clips$29.99
- WUUCKOO Embroidered Golf Towel$24.99
- Handy Picks Microfiber Towel$8.99
- Handy Picks Microfiber Towel Set of 3$22.99
- Father's Day Best Dad by Par Towel$21.99
- Yokyhom Summer Golf Cart Seat Cover$24.99
- R Horse Funny Golf Towel for Women$15.99
- Microfiber Golf Towel for Golf Bags$9.99
- AneetaFan Funny Golf Towel$15.99
- Funny Golf Embroidered Golf Towel$12.99
- American Flag Golf Seat Cover$34.99
- Jeasona Funny Golf Socks$9.99
- I'd Rather Be Funny Socks$15.99
- RoyKaw Golf Cart Fan$35.99
- RoyKaw Golf Cart Fan Set of 2$69.99
- ZOMAKE Large Golf Umbrella$34.99
- Brew Pants Funny Golf Coozies$4.99
- Premium Coach Ball Marker Set and Golf Divet Repair Tool$29.99
- Blue Tees Golf 6 in 1 Premium Divot Tool and Ball Marker$28.99
- Blue Tees Golf 6 in 1 Premium Divot Tool and Ball Marker$28.99
- Happy Gilmore Golf Ball Marker$21.99
- Swing Swear Repeat Golf Ball Marker$15.99
- Anti-Slice, Hook and Spin Reduction Stick$15.99
- Callaway 4 in 1 Golf Divot Repair Tool$21.99
- Aridon Golf Ball Whiskey Chiller Balls$32.99
- Wynaura 15 Piece Golf Accessory Kit$29.99
- Yexiya Golf Scorecard Journal$21.99
- Golf Tee, Ball Keychain Pouch$10.99
- ToVii Golf Towel and Cleaning Kit$32.99
Snacks
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
- Well Rum$4.00
- Bacardi$5.00
- Bacardi Limon$5.00
- Captain Morgan$5.50
- Malibu Coconut$5.00
- Meyers$6.00
- Meyers Silver$6.00
- Mount Gay$7.00
- Flor de Cana$9.00
- DBL Well Rum$7.00
- DBL Bacardi$9.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$9.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$9.25
- DBL Malibu Coconut$9.00
- DBL Meyers$10.00
- DBL Meyers Silver$10.00
- DBL Mount Gay$12.00
- DBL Flor de Cana$16.00
Tequila
- Well Tequila$4.00
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$6.00
- Casa Noble Blanco$7.00
- Corazon Reposado$5.00
- Don Julio 1942$12.00
- Don Julio Anejo$9.00
- Don Julio Silver$9.00
- Patron Anejo$7.00
- Casamigos Blanco$7.00
- Casamigos Anejo$7.00
- Casamigos Reposado$7.00
- Patron Reposado$7.00
- Patron Silver$7.00
- Deleon Reposado$9.00
- DBL Well Tequila$7.00
- DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco$10.50
- DBL Casa Noble Blanco$13.00
- DBL Corazon Reposado$9.00
- DBL Don Julio 1942$18.50
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- DBL Don Julio Silver$16.00
- DBL Patron Anejo$13.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$13.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$13.00
- DBL Patron Reposado$13.00
- DBL Patron Silver$13.00
- DBL Deleon Reposado$16.00
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$4.00
- Macallan 12$15.00
- Jeremiah Weed$5.00
- Bulleit Rye$6.50
- Jameson$5.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jim Beam$4.50
- Knob Creek$6.00
- Makers 46$7.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Sazarac Rye Whiskey$5.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Barking Irons$5.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$7.00
- DBL Macallan 12$25.00
- DBL Jeremiah Weed$9.00
- DBL Bulleit Rye$12.00
- DBL Jameson$9.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$9.00
- DBL Jim Beam$7.00
- DBL Knob Creek$10.50
- DBL Makers 46$13.00
- DBL Makers Mark$13.00
- DBL Sazarac Rye Whiskey$9.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$18.00
- DBL Barking Irons$9.00
Scotch/Bourbon/Cognac
- Well Scotch$4.00
- Grangestone$5.00
- Dewars$5.00
- Dewars 12Yr$5.00
- J & B$5.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$7.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$5.00
- Hennessy$7.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$7.00
- D'ssue VSOP$7.00
- Hennessy VSOP$15.00
- DBL Well Scotch$7.00
- DBL Grangestone$9.00
- DBL Dewars$9.00
- DBL Dewars 12Yr$9.00
- DBL J & B$9.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$13.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$9.00
- DBL Hennessy$13.00
- DBL Remy Martin VSOP$13.00
- DBL D'ssue VSOP$13.00
- DBL Hennessy VSOP$25.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Disaronno Amaretto$5.00
- Aperol$4.00
- Campari$4.00
- Cointreau$5.00
- Grand Marnier$5.00
- Irish Mist$5.00
- Jagermeister$5.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Baileys$5.00
- Mathilde Cassis$4.00
- Molly's Irish Cream$3.00
- DBL Disaronno Amaretto$9.00
- DBL Aperol$7.00
- DBL Campari$7.00
- DBL Cointreau$9.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$9.00
- DBL Irish Mist$9.00
- DBL Jagermeister$9.00
- DBL Kahlua$9.00
- DBL Baileys$9.00
- DBL Mathilde Cassis$7.00
- DBL Molly's Irish Cream$5.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini$11.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$10.00
- Champagne Cocktail$8.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Classic Daiquiri$9.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greyhound$11.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Hurricane$10.00
- Lemon Drop$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Madras$9.00
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$11.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mint Julep$11.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mudslide$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Sea Breeze$9.00
- Sidecar$11.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Blueberry Daiquiri$9.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri$9.00
- Green Apple Daiquiri$9.00
- Orange Sherbert Daiquiri$9.00
- Drink of the Month$10.00
Wine
Red
White
Rosé/Sparkling
N/A Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Diet$3.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- OJ$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Pepsi Diet$3.00
- Red Bull$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Sparkling Water$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Orange Fanta$3.00
- Barqs Root Beer$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweetened Tea$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Blueberry Juice$3.00
- Strawberry Juice$3.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Classic Daiquiri
- Blueberry Daiquiri$6.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri$6.00
- Green Apple Daiquiri$6.00
- Orange Sherbert Daiquiri$6.00