Comatl 4901 Rose Street
Food menu
tacos (corn)
- 3 Garlic rib-eye steak tacos$16.00
Garlic marinated rib-eye steak, Pico de gallo, fried leeks, tomato rice
- 3 Lemon butter chicken tacos$12.00
Lemon and butter marinated chicken, pico de gallo, tomato rice
- 3 Pork carnitas tacos$12.00
Pork cooked in lard, onions, cilantro
- 3 Oxtail & Brisket Birria Tacos$16.00
Birria made with oxtail and brisket, melted mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, 4oz consome
- 1 garlic rib-eye steak taco$5.50
- 1 lemon butter chicken taco$4.50
- 1 pork carnitas taco$4.50
- 1 oxtail & brisket taco$5.50
- 3 Chicken tinga tacos$12.00
Pulled chicken, caramelized onions, chipotle and tomato sauce, refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream
- 1 chicken tinga taco$4.50
Quesadillas (flour)
- Garlic rib-eye steak quesadilla$14.00
Garlic marinated rib-eye steak, flour tortillas, melted mozzarella cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream, fried leeks
- Lemon butter chicken quesadilla$12.00
Lemon and butter marinated chicken, flour tortillas, melted mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream
- Pork carnitas quesadilla$12.00
pork cooked in lard, flour tortillas, melted mozzarella cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream
- Oxtail & brisket birria quesadilla$14.00
Birria made from oxtail and brisket, flour tortillas, melted mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream
- Chicken tinga quesadilla$12.00
Pulled chicken, caramelized onions, chipotle and tomato sauce, flour tortillas, melted mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream
Burritos (Flour)
- Garlic Rib-eye Steak Burrito$16.00
Garlic marinated rib-eye steak, flour tortilla, re-fried beans, tomato rice, pico de Gallo, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream
- Lemon Butter Chicken Burrito$14.00
Lemon and butter marinated chicken, flour tortilla, re-fried beans, tomato rice, pico de Gallo, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream
- Pork Carnitas Burrito$14.00
Pork cooked in lard, flour tortilla, re-fried beans, tomato rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream
- Chicken Tinga Burrito$14.00
Pulled chicken, caramelized onions, chipotle and tomato sauce, flour tortilla, re-fried beans, tomato rice, pico de Gallo, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream
- Oxtail & Brisket Birria Burrito$16.00
Birria made from oxtail and brisket, flour tortilla, re-fried beans, tomato rice, pico de Gallo, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream
tostadas (corn)
- 2 Garlic Ribeye Steak Tostadas$12.00
Garlic marinated Rib-eye steak, re-fried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream
- 2 Lemon Butter Chicken Tostadas$10.00
Lemon and butter marinated chicken, re-fried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream
- 2 Pork Carnitas Tostadas$10.00
Pork cooked in lard, re-fried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream
- 2 Chicken Tinga Tostadas$10.00
pulled chicken, caramelized onions, chipotle and tomato sauce, re-fried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream
- 2 Oxtail & Brisket Birria Tostadas$12.00
Birria made with oxtail and brisket, re-fried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream
Flautas (corn)
breakfast tacos(flour)
Platillos with 1/2 LB of meat
- Garlic Rib-eye Steak platillo$19.00
1/2 LB Garlic rib-eye steak, tomato rice, re-fried beans, pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce, 6 corn tortillas.
- lemon butter chicken platillo$16.00
1/2 LB lemon & butter marinated chicken, tomato rice, re-fried beans, pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce, 6 corn tortillas.
- pork carnitas platillo$16.00
pork cooked in lard, tomato rice, re-fried beans, pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce, 6 corn tortillas.
- chicken tinga platillo$16.00
Chicken cooked with caramelized onions, chipotle peppers, tomato rice, re-fried beans, pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce, 6 corn tortillas.
- oxtail & brisket platillo$20.00
Birria made with oxtail & non-smokey brisket in 5 oz of consome, tomato rice, re-fried beans, pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce, 6 corn tortillas.