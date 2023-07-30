Combo's Pizza 757 West Commonwealth Avenue
Create Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Small 10" Specialty Pizza
Small 10" Pastrami
$12.99
Small 10" Carne Asada
$12.99
Small 10" Al Pastor
$12.99
Small 10" Combo
$12.99
Small 10" Vegetarian
$12.99
Small 10" All-Meat Combo
$12.99
Small 10" BBQ Chicken
$12.99
Small 10" Chicken Alfredo
$12.99
Small 10" Buffalo Chicken
$12.99
Small 10" Pesto
$12.99
Small 10" Spanish Style
$12.99
Small 10" Chorizo
$10.99
Small 10" Margherita
$10.99
Small 10" Hawaiian
$10.99
Small 10" Half & Half Specialty
$12.99
Large 14" Specialty Pizza
Large 14" Pastrami
$22.99
Large 14" Carne Asada
$20.99
Large 14" Al Pastor
$20.99
Large 14" Combo
$18.99
Large 14" Vegetarian
$18.99
Large 14" All-Meat Combo
$18.99
Large 14" BBQ Chicken
$18.99
Large 14" Chicken Alfredo
$18.99
Large 14" Buffalo Chicken
$18.99
Large 14" Pesto
$18.99
Large 14" Spanish Style
$18.99
Large 14" Chorizo
$18.99
Large 14" Margherita
$16.99
Large 14" Hawaiian
$14.99
Large 14" Half & Half Specialty
XL 16" Specialty Pizza
XL 16" Pastrami
$26.99
XL 16" Carne Asada
$22.99
XL 16" Al Pastor
$22.99
XL 16" Combo
$20.99
XL 16" Vegetarian
$20.99
XL 16" All-Meat Combo
$20.99
XL 16" BBQ Chicken
$20.99
XL 16" Chicken Alfredo
$20.99
XL 16" Buffalo Chicken
$20.99
XL 16" Pesto
$20.99
XL 16" Spanish Style
$20.99
XL 16" Chorizo
$18.99
XL 16" Margherita
$18.99
XL 16" Hawaiian
$16.99
XL 16" Half & Half Specialty
$33.99
Party 24" Specialty Pizza
Party 24" Pastrami
$54.99
Party 24" Carne Asada
$48.99
Party 24" Al Pastor
$48.99
Party 24" Combo
$48.99
Party 24" Vegetarian
$48.99
Party 24" All-Meat Combo
$48.99
Party 24" BBQ Chicken
$48.99
Party 24" Chicken Alfredo
$48.99
Party 24" Buffalo Chicken
$48.99
Party 24" Pesto
$48.99
Party 24" Spanish Style
$48.99
Party 24" Chorizo
$48.88
Party 24" Margherita
$45.99
Party 24" Hawaiian
$45.99
Party 24" Half & Half Specialty
Appetizer
Appetizers
Sandwiches 6"
Pastas
Calzones
Mozzarella Sticks
lunch specials
10" small pizza
Sandwich
Big slice
Salad
Salads
Combo's Pizza 757 West Commonwealth Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(714) 336-7267
Closed