Comfort at the Corner 4 North Allentown Road
Use Code ONLINEOCT23 for $5 off online order of $15 or more!
Use Code ONLINEOCT23 for $5 off online order of $15 or more!
Breakfast
Yogurt Bowls & Oatmeal
Early Bird Special
Avocado Toast
Farmhouse Eggs
Griddle & Iron
Between Bread
Skillets
A la Carte
Sausage (3)
$4.50
Scrapple (2)
$5.00
Short Stack Pancakes
$4.50
Waffle
$4.50
Buttermilk Biscuit
$4.00
Cornbread
$4.00
Grits
$5.00
Seasonal Fruit
$4.50
Thick Cut Bacon (3)
$5.50
Sourdough Toast
$2.00
Multigrain Toast
$2.00
Homemade Pastries
$3.50
Rye Toast
$2.00
1 Egg
$2.00
2 Eggs
$4.00
Side Home Fries
$3.50
Pancake (1)
$2.50
Bagel
$4.00
English Muffin
$3.50
Pop Tart
$4.00
Plain French Toast
$5.00
Ham
$4.00
Lunch
Breakfast All Day
Sandwiches & Wraps
A la Carte
Side of Fries
$5.00
Beverages
Costa Rican Blend Coffee
$4.00
Regular Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Coffee
$3.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Ultimate Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Flavored Coffee Shot
$1.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Iced Coffee
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Apple Juice
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Comfort at the Corner 4 North Allentown Road Location and Ordering Hours
(267) 354-1035
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7:30AM