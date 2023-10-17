Use Code ONLINEOCT23 for $5 off online order of $15 or more!
ONLINEOCT23
Copied!
Use Code ONLINEOCT23 for $5 off online order of $15 or more!
ONLINEOCT23
Copied!

Breakfast

Yogurt Bowls & Oatmeal

Yogurt Bowl

$7.00

Roasted Oatmeal Bowl

$7.00

Early Bird Special

Early Bird Special

$10.00

Late Bird Special

$12.00

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast Side

$3.50

Avocado Toast Meal

$8.75

Farmhouse Eggs

Smokehouse Omelet

$12.00

BYO Omelet

$10.50

Egg Bites

$11.00

Spanish Chorizo & Potato Tortilla

$12.00

Griddle & Iron

Peaches & Cream Waffle

$9.50

Southern Chicken & Waffle or Biscuit

$13.00

Stuffed French Toast & Apples

$11.00

Old Mill Short Stack

$11.00

Short Stack

$4.50

Between Bread

Farmhouse Benny

$12.75

Cowboy Burrito Breakfast

$12.50

Build your Own Sammy

$10.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Skillets

Smokehouse Skillet Breakfast

$13.00

Harvest Skillet Breakfast

$12.00

High on the Hog Skillet Breakfast

$12.50

Ranchero Skillet Breakfast

$13.00

Kids Breakfast

Hungry Kids

$7.50

Kids Piggy Pancake

$7.50

Kids Cheesy Omelet

$7.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

A la Carte

Sausage (3)

$4.50

Scrapple (2)

$5.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$4.50

Waffle

$4.50

Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Grits

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$4.50

Thick Cut Bacon (3)

$5.50

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Multigrain Toast

$2.00

Homemade Pastries

$3.50

Rye Toast

$2.00

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Home Fries

$3.50

Pancake (1)

$2.50

Bagel

$4.00

English Muffin

$3.50

Pop Tart

$4.00

Plain French Toast

$5.00

Ham

$4.00

Lunch

Soup

Cauliflower Bisque

$7.00

Lauren's Choice Soup

$7.00

Salad

Bacon Caesar Salad

$9.00

Asian Chop Salad

$10.00

Comfort Cobb Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Breakfast All Day

Smokehouse Skillet Lunch

$13.00

Harvest Skillet Lunch

$12.00

Egg Bites Lunch

$11.00

BYO Omelet Lunch

$10.50

BYO Sammy Lunch

$10.00

Cowboy Breakfast Burrito Lunch

$12.50

Late Bird Special

$12.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Dante Chicken Salad

$10.00

Rabo Tacos

$12.00

Smash Burger

$11.00

Hangover Smash Burger

$13.00

Blackened Smash Burger

$13.00

Salmon Cakes Burger

$12.00

Pulled Brisket or Pork Sammy

$11.00

A.B.L.T.

$11.00

Spicy or Grilled Chicken

$13.50

Lunch Quesadilla

$13.00

Carolyn Tri Blend Mac & Cheese

$12.00

B.L.T.E.

$11.00

A la Carte

Side of Fries

$5.00

Sausage (3)

$4.50

Scrapple (2)

$5.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$4.50

Waffle

$4.50

Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Grits

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$4.50

Thick Cut Bacon (3)

$5.50

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Multigrain Toast

$2.00

Homemade Pastries

$3.50

Rye Toast

$2.00

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Home Fries

$3.50

Pancake (1)

$2.50

Bagel

$4.00

English Muffin

$3.50

Pop Tart

$4.00

Plain French Toast

$5.00

Ham

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Beverages

Costa Rican Blend Coffee

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ultimate Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Flavored Coffee Shot

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Specials

Special Skillet

$13.00

Special Waffle/Pancake

$11.00

Special Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Special Sandwich Lunch

$13.50

Special French Toast

$10.00

Special Benny

$13.00

Loaded Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Special Bayou Skillet

$13.50

Special Omelet

$12.00