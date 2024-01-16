Community Kitchen Pittsburgh - Food Truck 107 Flowers Avenue
Food Truck Daily Menu
- CKP Cheesesteak$10.00
House sliced thin steak on a garlic roll, peppers and onion, CKP steak sauce
- Loaded Hot Dog$7.00
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Dijonnaise on a Tomato Tortilla
- Cold Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.00
Our famous Buffalo Chicken Salad, Red Pepper sauce, Lettuce and Tomato wrapped in a Tomato Tortilla
- Chipotle bowl$8.00
Peppers, onions and mushrooms Brown rice Topped with chipotle and lime sauce
- House Fries$5.00
- Load House Fries$6.00
- Side House Salad$5.00
- Sides CKP Mac and Cheese Bag Chips Drinks$5.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Soda Pop$2.00
- Bag of Chips$2.00
- Professional Knife Set for Graduate$100.00
- Shelter Meal$5.00
- Student Supplies$10.00
- Uniform for student$25.00
- Burger$10.00
- CKP Biscuit Sandwich$7.00
Housemade CKP Square Biscuit, Choice of Unified Fields Breakfast Sausage or Bacon, both made in house, Egg, American and Breakfast Sauce
- MTO Eggs$4.00
- Loaded Omelettes$8.00
- Platter$10.00
- Homefries$4.00
- Soda$2.00
- Water$2.00
(412) 246-4736
Closed