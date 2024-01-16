Commuter Comforts Ferry Terminal on Bainbridge Island
DRINKS (OO)
Hot Coffee & Espresso Drinks
- Coffee$3.00+
Fresh brewed Bainbridge Blend from Mukilteo Coffee Roasters
- Latte$4.25+
Double shot of Espresso with velvety steamed milk
- Cappuccino$3.75+
Double Shot of Espresso with equal parts steamed whole milk and velvety foam
- Americano$3.50+
Double shot of espresso poured over hot water to make an American style coffee with perfect crema
- Espresso$3.00+
Our signature Monorail Espresso blend - dark, chocolatey and spicy with perfect crema.
- Macchiato$3.50+
Espresso with a dollop or two of velvety micro foam.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00+
Espresso with vanilla and caramel sauce, steamed milk, whip and caramel drizzle.
- Mocha$4.75+
Espresso with our house-made chocolate syrup, steamed milk and whipped cream.
- Cortado$3.75
- Flat White$4.25+
Creamy textured milk, steamed and poured over a double shot of espresso
- Breve$5.25+
Hot Chocolate & Steamers
Iced Coffee Drinks
- Cold Brew$4.50+
Coffee slow steeped in cold water that is very smooth and low in acidity
- Iced Coffee$3.50+
Our fresh brewed Bainbridge Blend coffee served over ice
- Iced Latte$4.25+
Double shot of our rich espresso with milk served over ice
- Iced Mocha$4.75+
Espresso with our house made chocolate syrup and milk, topped with whip and chocolate drizzle.
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.00+
Double shot of espresso and milk with vanilla syrup and caramel sauce over ice topped with whipped cream
- Iced Americano$3.50+
2 shots of our signature Monorail Espresso blend - dark, chocolatey and spicy - with cold water poured over ice
Teas & Chai
- Chai Latte$4.50+
Oregan Chai - blend of black tea, honey and spices with equal parts chai and steamed milk.
- London Fog$4.50+
Earl Grey Tea, vanilla or almond syrup and steamed milk.
- Hot Tea$3.00+
Choose from a variety of black, green and herbal flavors.
- House-Brewed Iced Tea$3.50+
House brewed Paradise Tea - unsweetened black tea with hints of tropical fruit.
- Iced Chai$4.50+
Oregan Chai - blend of black tea, honey and spices with equal parts chai and cold milk over ice.
Cold Drinks
- Bottled Water$3.50
- San Pellegrino$3.25
- Italian Soda$5.50+
A refreshing fizzy flavored drink, topped with cream and/or whip.
- Red Bull Spritzer$6.50
Red bull with a shot of flavor served over ice.
- Red Bull$5.50
Energy Drink
- Izze$2.50
All natural carbonated fruit drink - choose Blackberry or Clementine.
- Juice$2.50
100% juice - Apple or Orange
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
Superfood Lattes
- Golden Orange Turmeric Latte$6.00+
Power of turmeric, coconut milk, orange peel, cardamom & orange oil. Slightly sweetened with organic brown sugar. Specify for unsweetened.
- Vanilla Maple Jade Matcha$6.00+
Nutrient dense matcha, vanilla maple syrup & coconut milk. Mildly caffeinated and slightly sweetened with organic brown sugar. Specify for unsweetened.
- Ruby Cocoa Beetroot Latte$6.00+
Velvety latte blend with beetroot, cacoa, cardamom & cinnamon. Slightly sweetened with organic brown sugar. Specify for unsweetened.
All Day (OO)
Breakfast
- Bacon Bagel$8.00
Everything bagel, crispy bacon, American cheese, fresh baked egg
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$4.25
Fresh bagel with cream cheese served piping hot. (V)
- Deb's Sausage Sandwich$5.95
Old School sausage, egg and cheese sandwich.
- Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.50
- Hard Boiled Eggs$2.70
Two eggs for high protein on the go. (GF)
- Oatmeal$4.10
Straw Propeller natural, gluten-free oatmeal. (GF)
- Steak Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with seared flank steak, roasted potatoes, onion, bell pepper, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs and avocado crema
- VEGAN Deb's Sausage Sandwich$6.85
Delicious plant-based sandwich! Morning Star Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg scrambled egg substitute, dairy-free cheddar cheese with a drizzle of olive oil on a Franz Vegan English Muffin.
- Veggie Burrito$7.40
Chessy scrambled eggs loaded with sauteed potatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms. (V)
- Veggie Egg Bake$8.00
Roasted potato and veggie medley and cheddar cheese
- Yogurt Parfait$7.00
Vanilla Greek yogurt, granola and blueberries
Lunch
- Caesar Salad$9.00
- Caprese Baguette$9.00
Marinated tomato, whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil and balsamic vinaigrette
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.00
- Ham & Brie Baguette$9.00
Black forest ham, french brie cheese, salted butter
- Ham Sandwich$9.00
Fresh sliced ham, gruyere cheese, house-made garlic aioli on whole wheat bread
- House Salad$9.00Out of stock
- Italian Chopped Salad$14.00Out of stock
- Turkey Sandwich$9.00
Roasted turkey, hararti, house-made garlic aioli on whole wheat bread
Snacks
Baked Goods
- Pesto Croissant$7.00
House baked croissant filled with pesto and mozzarella
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.00
House baked croissant filled with black forest ham, gruyere cheese and dijon
- Blueberry Muffin$4.00
- Coffee Cake Bread$4.00
- Croissant$6.00
- Chocolate Croissant$6.50
- Gluten Free Brownie$6.00
- Everything Twist$3.00
- Parmesan Twist$3.00