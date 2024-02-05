Como en casa 5920 Andrew Pl
Comida
Salsas
Pan
- Pan Yema RG$2.70
- Hojaldra Grande RG$2.45
- Rosquillas grandes RG$2.50
- Salporina de Arroz RG$3.60
- Margarita Lido RG$2.50
- Coco Margarita RG$3.60
- Mini mixta rosquilla RG$2.50
- Pan Salpora de arroz RG$2.90
- Pan Alemana Lido RG$7.00
- Pan Alemana lido RG unidad$1.00
- Pan Margarita Cocada RG$4.20
- Quesadilla Salvador RG$3.60
- Quesadilla Salvador RG unidad$1.00
- Mixta Familiar RG$6.50
- Galletas lenguitas RG$2.70
- Pan de Semita Larga RG$3.90
- Pan Semita Redonda RG$3.90
Chips
- Platanitos Natural RG$1.50
- Platanitos Dulces RG$1.50
- Platanitos Chile y limon RG$1.50
- Chips Natural Tortillas RG$3.20
- Cheetos flamin'Hot SA$1.50
- Cheetos Flamim'Hot limón SA$1.50
- Doritos Flamim'Hot SA$1.50
- Funyuns Flamin'Hot SA$1.50
- Chester's Flamin'Hot SA$1.50
- Cheetos puffs SA$1.50
- Doritos nachos SA$1.50
- Cheetos Crunchy SA$1.50
- Doritos cool ranch SA$1.50
- Tostadas Milagros AG$5.90
Cereal
Bebida en polvo
Granos
Fideos
Bebida en liquido
- Petit de Piña Tri 200 ml RG$2.80
- Petit De Naranja Tri 200 ml RG$2.75
- Petit de Manzana Tri 200 ml RG$2.75
- Petit de Mango Tri 200 ml RG$2.75
- Petit De Pera Tri 200 ml RG$2.75
- Leche de Coco Fresa 290 ml RG$2.30
- Leche de Coco Guana 290 ml RG$2.30
- Leche de Coco Mango 290 ml RG$2.30
- Horchata lata 16.57 Oz RG$2.10
- Petit de Durazno 1L RG$2.50
- Petit de Manzana 1L RG$2.50
- Petit de Piña 1L RG$2.50
- Petit de Mango 1L RG$2.50
- Petit de Mango 330 ml RG$1.00
- Petit de Durazno 330 ml RG$1.00
- Sunny tangy original SA$1.00
- V8 original SA$1.20
- CocaCola original 16.9 Oz. SA$2.90
- Agua Pure Life 16. 9 Oz. SA$1.00
- Agua Mineral AG$1.90
Tortilla
Sodas
- Tropical Banana 12Oz RG$1.90
- Kola Champ. 2L RG$2.00
- Sangría Seño. 11.16 Oz AG$1.90
- Pepsi 1/2 L AG$2.70
- CocaCola 1/2L AG$2.70
- Jarrito Mand. 12.5 Oz AG$1.90
- TopoChico 355ml AG$2.10
- Mundet 12Oz AG$1.90
- Fanta Oran. 500ml AG$2.70
- Jarrito Piña AG$1.90
Salsa de frutas
Sandwich
Galletas
Energizante
Suero
Instantanea
Vegetales
Harinas
Medicina
Gripa
- Viro G. Gel Sobre PM SM$1.25
- Viro G. Gel sobre AM SM$1.25
- Viro G. Té AM SM$1.50
- Viro G. Té PM SM$1.50
- Panadol Sinus Sobre SM$1.25
- Tabcin tos efer. Sobre SM$1.25
- Tabcin niños efer. sobre SM$1.25
- Sudagrip Cap. x2 SM$1.25
- Sudagrip Té SM$1.50
- Tukol Miel Tos y Cong. SM$8.90
- Tukol PM Gripe y Resf. SM$8.90
- Rompe Pecho EX. Miel SM$10.50
- Rompe Pecho Gripa Miel SM$10.50