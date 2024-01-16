Companion Bakeshop Aptos Aptos
Bakery Menu - Aptos
Croissants
Galettes
Cookies
Pies
- Whole 9" Pie - Lemon Buttermilk$32.00
- Whole 9" Pie - Chocolate Chess$32.00
- Whole 9" Pie - Walnut$32.00
- Whole 9" Pie - Pecan$35.00
- Whole 9" Pie - Fruit with Lattice Top$35.00
- Whole 9" Pie - Pumpkin$35.00
- Whole 9" Pie - Fruit with Streusel Top$32.00
- GF Whole 9" Pie - Walnut$38.00
- GF Whole 9" Pie - Pecan$40.00
- GF Whole 9" Pie - Pumpkin$40.00
- Vegan & Gluten Free Apple Crisp$32.00
- Mini Pie$7.00
- Slab Pie Slice$6.00
- 9" Pie Slice$5.00
Teacakes
Grab & Go Sandwiches
Coffee Menu
Barista Drinks
Counter Fulfilled Drinks
Companion Merch
Tees
Mugs
Pantry - Aptos
Companion - Frozen
Companion - Pantry
Retail Coffee
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - After Party, 10oz Bag$15.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - The Answer, 10oz Bag$15.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - The Answer, 5lb Bag$115.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Brazil Fazenda Rainha Pulp Natural, 10oz Bag$16.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Columbia Jose Caez, 10oz Bag$26.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Columbia Valle del Cauca, 10oz Bag$18.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Companion Blend, 10oz Bag$17.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Companion Blend, 5lb Bag$120.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Costa Rica Diego Abarca, 10oz Bag$25.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Ethiopia Kercha Natural, 10oz Bag$17.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Ethiopia Reko, 10oz Bag$22.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Friend Zone - Decaf, 10oz Bag$16.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Guatemala Rosalio Martinez, 10oz Bag$20.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Holiday Blend, 10oz Bag$17.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Honduras Artura Paz, 10oz Bag$26.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Honduras Chavez Brothers, 10oz Bag$24.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Honduras Damien Chavez - Anaerobic, 10oz Bag$18.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Honduras Wilson Morales, 10oz Bag$26.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Kenya Gatomboya, 10oz Bag$25.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Kenya Mtaro Peaberry, 10oz Bag$25.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Mexico Jose Arguello, 10oz Bag$25.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Night Shift, 10oz Bag$15.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Steeped Coffee, Single Bag$3.50
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - Steeped Coffee, 5-Pack Box$16.00
- Cat & Cloud Coffee - The Truth, 10oz Bag$18.00
Jams
- Blueberry and Sage Jam$15.50
- Papaya and Vanilla Jam$15.50
- Peach and Cardamom Jam$15.50
- Persimmon and Chai Spice Jam$15.50
- Plum and Chai Spice$15.50
- Raspberry and Tarragon Jam$15.50
- Strawberry and Lavender Jam$15.50
- Big Sur Marmalade 4oz$11.50
- Blackberry Jam 8oz$18.00
- Meyer Lemon Marmalade 4oz$11.50
- Olallieberry Jam 8oz$16.00
- Strawberry Summer Jam 8oz$15.00
- Organic Quince Paste$10.50
- Guava Marmalade Mini$2.95
- Hibiscus Marmalade Mini$2.95
- Quince Jam Mini$2.95
- Guava Paste$4.00
- Guava Marmalade 10oz$10.95
Nut Butters
- Ground Up PDX Squeeze Pack - Cinnamon Snickerdoodle$2.50
- Ground Up PDX Squeeze Pack - Toasted Macadamia$2.50
- Small Cocoa Hazelnut Crunch$11.00
- Chunky Almond, Cashew + Coconut Butter$16.00
- Small Cinnamon Snickerdoodle Almond Butter$11.00
- Cinnamon Snickerdoodle Almond + Cashew Butter$16.00
- Classic Smooth Almond, Cashew + Coconut Butter$17.50
- Oregon Hazelnut + Almond Butter$16.00
- Toasted Macadamia Nut with Chia + Flax Seeds$18.00
- Halva$13.00
- Organic Tahini$14.00
- Organic Tahini with Roasted Garlic$14.00
- Organic Tahini with Za'atar$14.00
- Spicy Tahini Squeeze$11.00
- Tahini Squeeze$11.00
Companion Bakeshop Aptos Aptos Location and Ordering Hours
(831) 612-6655
Closed