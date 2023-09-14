Skip to Main content
Food
Drinks
Breakfast
Lunch
Desserts
Food
Breakfast
Tostada
$3.00
Eggs & Toast
$4.00
Avocado Toast
$4.00
Lunch
Empanada
$3.00
Samosa & Chutney
$5.00
Aloo Paratha & Raita
$6.00
Burrito
$10.00
Desserts
Ice Cream
$6.00
Banana Nutella Tortilla
$4.00
Drinks
Breakfast
American Coffee
$2.00
American Tea
$2.00
Hot/Cold Latte
$3.00
Colada
$3.00
Juice
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Lunch
American Coffee
$2.00
American Tea
$2.00
Hot/Cold Latte
$3.00
Colada
$3.00
Juice
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
(786) 925-5043
28790 Sw 217th Ave, Homestead, FL 33030
Open now
• Closes at 3:30PM
All hours
