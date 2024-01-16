Concourse - Osthoff Resort - Elkhart Lake
Drink Menu
- Camp Viejo$7.00
- Santa Christina$8.00
- Terra D' Oro$8.00
- The Beach$9.00
- Charles Smith$9.00
- White Haven$9.00
- Conundrum$9.00
- Fly By$9.00
- The Show$9.00
- Chateau La Grange Clinet$10.00
- Erath Resplendent$10.00
- Cakebread Chardonnay
Chardonnay, Napa Valley, California$72.00
- Plungerhead
Red Zinfandel, California$40.00
- Cosmic Egg
Cabernet Sauvignon, California$56.00
- Duckhorn Merlot
Merlot, Napa Valley, California$82.00
- Duckhorn Cabernet$85.00
- Caymus
Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley California$110.00
- Caymus Special Select
- Le Reve Tattinger$65.00
- Veuve Clicqout$125.00
- Moet & Chandon$180.00
- Piper Heidsieck$140.00
- Draft Fresh Coast$6.00
- Draft Bud Light$6.00
- Draft Summer Shandy$6.00
- Draft Miller High Life$4.00
- 3 Sheeps Chaos Pattern Can$6.00
- Bud Light Bottle$4.00
- Budweiser Bottle$4.00
- Busch Light Bottle$4.00
- Coors Light Bottle$4.00
- Down East Blackberry Cider$6.00
- Founders All Day IPA Bottle$6.00
- Guiness Draught Bottle$6.00
- Heineken Bottle$4.00
- Kentucky Bourbon Ale Bottle$6.00
- Lagunitas IPA Bottle$6.00
- Michelob Ultra Can$4.00
- Miller High Life Bottle$4.00
- Miller Lite Bottle$4.00
- Modelo Bottle$6.00
- N/A Atheltic Upside Dawn Golden Ale Can$6.00
- New Glarus Spotted Cow Can$6.00
- Pabst Can$4.00
- Schlitz Bottle$4.00
- Stella Bottle$6.00
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Starry$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Kiddie Cocktail$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Mtn. Dew$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- San Pellegrino$3.00
- Sour$3.00
- Starry$3.00
- Tea$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Black Cherry$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Black Raspberry$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Cranberry$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Lemon Lime$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Passion Fruit$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Peach$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Pineapple$6.00
- Canned Cocktail Carbliss Strawberry Margarita$6.00
Feature Cocktails
- Classic Old Fashioned$13.00
- Wisconsin Old Fashioned$13.00
- Manhattan$13.00
- Sazerac$13.00
- Lynchburg Mule$13.00
- Blood & Sand$13.00
- Honey Ginger Snap$13.00
- Boulevardier$13.00
- Whiskey Sour$13.00
- Bourbon Peach Lemonade$13.00
- Mint Raspberry Smash$13.00
- Whiskey Collins$13.00
- Espresso Martini$13.00
- Chocolate Martini$13.00
Bar Food Menu
- Tuna Poke Nachos$20.00
- Grilled Bacon Wrapped Cajun Shrimp$18.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$9.00
- Oysters on the Half Shell$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Creamed Spinach$9.00
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
- Sautéed Mushrooms$9.00
- Potato Pancake$9.00
- Whipped Garlic Mashed Potatoes$9.00
- Mac & Cheese$7.00
- Steak Fries$9.00
Appetizers
- Crab Cakes$22.00
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$12.00
- French Onion Soup$8.00
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, red onions and house-made bleu cheese dressing$9.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and house-made Caesar dressing$9.00
Sandwiches
Steaks, Chops, & Chicken
- Hot Honey Crispy Chicken$20.00