ConMaye Mexican Bar & Grill
DINNER
Shareables
Nachos Locos
Carne asada, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, Conmaye's signature queso blanco, shredded cheese, pico, and chips. (Note: To go order will come deconstructed for packing purposes)
Carne Asada Fries
Carne Asada (Steak), Homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico, Conmaye's signature queso blanco, and shredded cheese on a bed of french fries.
Tostadas de Ceviche
Fish, tomato, onion, cucumber, serrano chiles, mango, avocado, red cabbage, cilantro, and lime served on 2 corn tostadas. (Note: To go order will come deconstructed for packing purposes)
Guacamole con Queso Fresco
Chips and Queso
Conmaye's Signature Queso Blanco, served with fresh tortillas chips and topped with our homemade salsa and a jalapeno.
TWO HANDED FARES
Fried Pollo Sandwich (Chicken)
Fried Chicken Breast with colby jack cheese, sweet and spicy salsa, pickle, and chipotle aioli served with a side fries
Cali-Burrito
Fried Chicken Breast with colby jack cheese, sweet and spicy salsa, sweet pickle, and chipotle aioli served with fries
Torta Mexicana
Telera roll, black beans, mozzarella cheese, avocado, lettuce, pico, jalapeños and choice of Chicken, Carne asada (Steak), Carnitas or Al Pastor served with fries
Quesadilla
Your choice of meat, grilled in a 12" flour tortilla, stuffed with cheese, grilled to perfection, cut in 4 pieces and served with sour cream and salsa (Note: To go order will come deconstructed for packing purposes)
Quesabirria
Slow cooked birria meat (pork and beef) toasted in a 12" flour tortilla with cheese, a side of consume, and pico . Salsa (Note: To go order will come deconstructed for packing purposes)
SALADS
Mexi- Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken or Asada (+$1) Beans, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream, choice of meat in flour tortilla shell
Crispy Chicken and Basil Salad
Fried chicken on a bed of greens, bacon, green beans, tomato, cucumber, carrots, Peruvian drop peppers, feta cheese, and house basil vinaigrette dressing
TACOS
Birria Taco Plate with Consume
Order of 3-crispy corn tortillas, slow cooked birria (pork and beef) and cheese filled tacos with a side of consume, topped with pico, and salsa
Carne Asada Taco Plate
Al Pastor Taco Plate
Grilled chicken taco plate
Fried Avocado Taco Plate
Fried avocado served with queso cotija, chipotle aioli, pico and cilantro on flour or corn tortilla
Carnitas Taco Plate
ENTREES
Costillas en Salsa
Bacon wrapped pork ribs in salsa ranchera with rice and beans
Maye y Mar
Grilled saltwater catfish in a blackened tarragon cream. topped with crawfish, served with white rice and the veggie of the day
Albacar Pollo (Basil Cream Chicken Breast)
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, olives, cherry tomato and basil crema, olives, parmesan cheese served with rice and veggie of the day
Mole de mi Madre
Acapulco, Guerrero Inspired Bone-in Chicken Red Mole served with mashed plantain and charred green beans
Fajitas Conmaye
Perfectly grilled and seasoned inside beef skirt, chicken breast served with bell peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pinto or black beans, rice, and tortillas (+Shrimp $8)