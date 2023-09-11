Free Queso with Purchase of Fajitas
FREEQUESO
Copied!
Free Queso with Purchase of Fajitas
FREEQUESO
Copied!

DINNER

Shareables

Nachos Locos

Nachos Locos

$12.99

Carne asada, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, Conmaye's signature queso blanco, shredded cheese, pico, and chips. (Note: To go order will come deconstructed for packing purposes)

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Carne Asada (Steak), Homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico, Conmaye's signature queso blanco, and shredded cheese on a bed of french fries.

Tostadas de Ceviche

Tostadas de Ceviche

$12.99

Fish, tomato, onion, cucumber, serrano chiles, mango, avocado, red cabbage, cilantro, and lime served on 2 corn tostadas. (Note: To go order will come deconstructed for packing purposes)

Guacamole con Queso Fresco

$8.99
Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$6.99+

Conmaye's Signature Queso Blanco, served with fresh tortillas chips and topped with our homemade salsa and a jalapeno.

TWO HANDED FARES

Fried Pollo Sandwich (Chicken)

$14.49

Fried Chicken Breast with colby jack cheese, sweet and spicy salsa, pickle, and chipotle aioli served with a side fries

Cali-Burrito

$13.49

Fried Chicken Breast with colby jack cheese, sweet and spicy salsa, sweet pickle, and chipotle aioli served with fries

Torta Mexicana

Torta Mexicana

$13.99

Telera roll, black beans, mozzarella cheese, avocado, lettuce, pico, jalapeños and choice of Chicken, Carne asada (Steak), Carnitas or Al Pastor served with fries

Quesadilla

$12.99

Your choice of meat, grilled in a 12" flour tortilla, stuffed with cheese, grilled to perfection, cut in 4 pieces and served with sour cream and salsa (Note: To go order will come deconstructed for packing purposes)

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$13.99

Slow cooked birria meat (pork and beef) toasted in a 12" flour tortilla with cheese, a side of consume, and pico . Salsa (Note: To go order will come deconstructed for packing purposes)

SALADS

Mexi- Taco Salad

Mexi- Taco Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken or Asada (+$1) Beans, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream, choice of meat in flour tortilla shell

Crispy Chicken and Basil Salad

Crispy Chicken and Basil Salad

$14.99

Fried chicken on a bed of greens, bacon, green beans, tomato, cucumber, carrots, Peruvian drop peppers, feta cheese, and house basil vinaigrette dressing

TACOS

Birria Taco Plate with Consume

Birria Taco Plate with Consume

$14.99

Order of 3-crispy corn tortillas, slow cooked birria (pork and beef) and cheese filled tacos with a side of consume, topped with pico, and salsa

Carne Asada Taco Plate

$13.49

Al Pastor Taco Plate

$13.49

Grilled chicken taco plate

$13.99

Fried Avocado Taco Plate

$12.99

Fried avocado served with queso cotija, chipotle aioli, pico and cilantro on flour or corn tortilla

Carnitas Taco Plate

$13.49

ENTREES

Costillas en Salsa

Costillas en Salsa

$17.99

Bacon wrapped pork ribs in salsa ranchera with rice and beans

Maye y Mar

$18.99

Grilled saltwater catfish in a blackened tarragon cream. topped with crawfish, served with white rice and the veggie of the day

Albacar Pollo (Basil Cream Chicken Breast)

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, spinach, olives, cherry tomato and basil crema, olives, parmesan cheese served with rice and veggie of the day

Mole de mi Madre

Mole de mi Madre

$14.99

Acapulco, Guerrero Inspired Bone-in Chicken Red Mole served with mashed plantain and charred green beans

Fajitas Conmaye

Fajitas Conmaye

$28.99+

Perfectly grilled and seasoned inside beef skirt, chicken breast served with bell peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pinto or black beans, rice, and tortillas (+Shrimp $8)

SIDES

White Rice

$2.99

Frijoles Negro

$2.99

Frijoles Pinto

$2.99

Tostones w/ Garlic Butter

$6.99

Yuca

$6.99

Veggie of the Day

$3.99

Side of Fries

$3.99

DESSERTS

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.99
Churro Flight

Churro Flight

$9.99

Churros served with vanilla ice cream, caramel and chocolate dipping sauces (Note: To-go items will be deconstructed for packing purposes)

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.99

KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.99

KIDS SMALL BEAN AND CHEESE NACHOS

$7.99

CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES

$7.99

KIDS BEAN AND CHEESE TACO

$7.99

DRINKS

NA BEVS

Mocktail

$6.99

Agua Frescas

$4.99

Main Root Soda

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Doppelganger

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Diet Cola

$2.99

Lemon Up

$2.99

Mexi Cola

$2.99

Soda water

$1.99

Topo Chico (Bottle)

$3.99

Fresa

$4.99

Guava

$4.99

Sandia

$4.99

Mango

$4.99

Grana

$4.99

Prickly pear

$4.99

Jamica

$4.99

Regular Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Americano

$3.99

Cold Brew

$4.99

NitroBrew

$5.99

Nitro Mochanilla

$7.99

Expresso

$2.99

Affogato

$7.99

NitroAffogato

$8.99

Regular Cup of Coffee

$2.99

MERCH

Shirts

Gildan women's and unisex T-shirts.

La Vida Es ConMaye Shirt - Women's Medium

$24.00

La Vida Es ConMaye Shirt - Women's Large

$24.00
La Vida Es ConMaye Shirt - Unisex XSmall

La Vida Es ConMaye Shirt - Unisex XSmall

$24.00
La Vida Es ConMaye Shirt - Unisex Small

La Vida Es ConMaye Shirt - Unisex Small

$24.00
La Vida Es ConMaye Shirt - Unisex Medium

La Vida Es ConMaye Shirt - Unisex Medium

$24.00
La Vida Es ConMaye Shirt - Unisex Large

La Vida Es ConMaye Shirt - Unisex Large

$24.00
La Vida Es ConMaye Shirt - Unisex XLarge

La Vida Es ConMaye Shirt - Unisex XLarge

$24.00