Connect Restaurant & Lounge NB 341 North Main Street
FOOD MENU
Starters
- Meatball Ricotta$9.99
Homemade Italian Meatballs, Served with Melted Mozzarella & Fresh Ricotta Cheese.
- Boneless Wings$9.99
Crispy Boneless Wings Served with Your Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, Sweet Tai-Chili, Buffaque or BBQ. Celery & Carrots
- Bone-in Wings$9.99
Crispy Wings with your Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, Sweet Tai-Chilli, Buffaque or BBQ. Celery & Carrots
- Loaded Cheese Fries$8.99
Crispy French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese & Bacon.
- Classic Popover$3.99
A Classic New England Pastry- Crispy the outside, Soft, Warm & Hallow inside. Service with your choice of Butter or Syrup.
- Chicken Fingers$11.99
Crispy, Lightly Floured Chicken Fingers served with Honey Mustard.
- Fried Burrata$11.99
Fried Burrata Cheese in Italian Breadcrumbs, tomato sauce
- Fried Calamari$11.99
- Chicken Bites$9.99
Lightly breaded and fried chicken tenderloin bites. Tossed in a house made sweet chili sauce
- Onion Rings$9.99
- Irish Eggrolls$10.99Out of stock
Soups & Salads
- Italian Wedding Soup$5.99
The perfect marriage of tiny homemade meatballs & chicken broth with pasta.
- Entree Caesar Salad$10.99
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Croutons, Tossed in our Homemade Caesar dressing.
- Onion Soup$5.99
Contains a Crouton & Melted Swiss Cheese
- Tomato Caprese Salad$9.99
A Classic Italian Salad, made of Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil. Seasoned with Salt, Olive Oil & Reduced Balsamic Vinegar.
- Entree House Salad$9.99
Mix of Fresh Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion & Pepperoncini. Topped with our House Italian Dressing.
- Apple & Goat Cheese Salad$12.99
Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Cranberries, Apple, walnuts, drizzled with balsamic dressing.
- Strawberry & Feta Cheese Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, strawberries, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese drizzled with
- beef minestrone$5.99
Entrees
- Surf N' Turf$22.99
12oz Sirloin topped with Shrimp & Shrimp, Your choice of two sides
- Shrimp Plate$17.99
Fried Shrimp served with coleslaw, lemon, fries & tarter sauce.
- Fish n Chips$15.99
Fried haddock served with fries, coleslaw, lemon & tarter sauce
- Chimichurri Steak$21.99
Sliced Steak Topped with Homemade Chimichurri Sauce- Parsley, Oregano, Garlic, Red Wine Sauce & Olive Oil. Served with your Choice of 2 Sides
- Prime Strip Steak$23.99
12oz Prime Sirloin Topped with Bourbon Sauce served with Your Choice of 2 Sides
- New York Sirloin$21.99
Grilled 12oz Sirloin, served with your Choice of 2 Sides.
- Sirloin Steak Tips$20.99
Marinated Sirloin Tips, served with your Choice of 2 Sides
- Chicken Supreme$15.99
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, topped with supreme gravy, served with your choice of 2 sides.
- Chicken Madeira$18.99
Sauteed Chicken, w mushrooms & madeira sauce, topped w/ melted mozzarella cheese. Served your choice of two sides
- Chicken Milanese$16.99
Pan fried chicken topped with a lemon butter sauce & salad, served with two sides
- Baked Stuffed Haddock$21.99
Baked stuffed haddock, stuffed with crab, topped with Parmesan crumbs, served with your choice of 2 sides
- Fried Scallops$26.99
Fried Scallops served with fries & lemon
- Connect's Fried Under the Sea Platter$23.99
Fried scallops, shrimp, haddock, topped with onion rings served with fries, lemon & coleslaw
- Seafood Combo (Broiled)$25.99
Broiled shrimp, scallops & haddock, topped with crab meat & crumbs, served with lemon & your choice of two sides
Kids
Pasta Dishes
- Bolognese$16.99
Braised Ground Beef, Veal, Pork & Chicken, Slow-Simmered with Fresh vegetables in a Rich Red Wine Tomato Sauce Tossed wit Pasta
- Pasta Primavera$15.99
Sautéed vegetables in a Tomato sauce tossed with pasta
- Shrimp Scampi$17.99
Succulent Shrimp, sautéed with fresh garlic, basil & tossed in a unique lemon white wine sauce, tossed with pasta
- Pasta & Meatballs$14.99
Home made Italian meatballs served with pasta
- Chicken Parmesan$16.99
Hand breaded chicken breast fried, topped with home made marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese served over pasta
- Chicken Pesto Pasta$17.99
Sauteed Chicken, spinach & Tomatoes, in a house made pesto cream sauce, tossed with pasta
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$17.99
Sauteed chicken & broccoli in a house-made alfredo sauce tossed with pasta
- Beef Lasagna$16.99Out of stock
Classic Beef Lasagna, Served with Salad
- Chicken Picatta$16.99
w/ Mushrooms, Capers & lemon white wine sauce
- penne ala vodka$15.99
Basil, Mushrooms, Garlic, Peas & Pasta tossed in a Vodka Sauce- your choice to add chicken or shrimp
Burgers
- Grilled Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus Beef Burger, Topped with American Cheese on White Bread served with Fries & Pickle
- Bacon Cheese Burger$12.99
Angus Beef, Topped with Bacon, your Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun, Served with Fries & Pickle
- Connect's Ultimate Burger$13.99
Angus Beef topped with Bacon, Fried Egg, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato on Brioche Bun. Served with Fries & Pickle
- Fire House Burger$14.99
Our Flame 100% Angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, siracha bbq sauce, jalapeños & fried onion strings served with fries
- Chicken Burger$12.99
House made chicken burger, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese on a brioche bun, served with fries & a pickle
- Veggie Burger$12.99
House made veggie burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche roll, served with fries & a pickle
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Lettuce & Tomato on Brioche Bun. Served with Fries
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Crispy Fried Chicken, Lettuce & Tomato on a Brioche Bun. Served with Fries
- Open Faced Roast Turkey Sandwich$13.99
Sliced Roasted Turkey Breast on toast. Served with whipped potato, homemade gravy & cranberry sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce & Tomato on Brioche Bun. Served with Fries
- Steak & Cheese Sub$12.99
Sliced steak & American cheese on a gourmet sub roll, served with fries
- Steak Bomb$13.99
Sliced Steak, cheese, onions, peppers & mushrooms, served with fries
- Chicken Avocado Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, cheese, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun, served with fries
- Pesto Fried Haddock Sandwich$12.99
Fried haddock, house made pesto sauce, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun. Served with fries
- Meatball Sub$11.99
Meatballs, house made sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with parmesan cheese. Served with fries
- Hot Dog$10.99
Classic Hot Dog, Served with Fries
- Connect's Ultimate Hot Dog$12.99
Onions, bacon, cheese, served with fries
Extra Sides
GF Menu
- GF Steak Tips$20.99
Marinated Sirloin Tips, Served with your Choice of Side.
- GF New York Sirloin$21.99
Grilled 12oz Sirloin, with your Choice of Side.
- GF Chimichurri Steak$21.99
Sliced Steak, Topped with Homemade Chimichurri Sauce- Parsley, Oregano, Garlic, Red Wine Sauce & Olive Oil. Served with your Choice of Side.
- GF Prime Strip Steak$21.99
12oz Sirloin Topped with Bourbon Sauce with Your Choice of Side
- GF Shrimp Scampi$17.99
Succulent Shrimp, sautéed with fresh garlic, basil & tossed in a unique lemon white wine sauce, tossed with GF pasta.
- GF Pasta Primavera$14.99
Sautéed vegetables in a house made tomato sauce tossed in GF pasta.
Specials
- Baked Stuffed Lobster$31.99
Stuffed with Shrimp & Scallops, Served with Potatoes, veg & Lemon
- Boiled Lobster$28.99
Served with whipped, veg, lemon
- Baked Chicken Leg Quarter$16.98
Served with two sides
- Fried Chicken Leg Quarter$16.98
Choose two sides
- Pulled Chicken Dinner$19.98
Choose two sides
- Pulled Pork Dinner$19.89
Choose two sides
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.98
Served with fries
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.98
Served with fries
- Cashew Chicken over rice$17.99
Sautéed chicken, with carrots, green beans & cashews in an Asian ginger sauce, serve red with jasmine rice
- Prime Rib$25.99Out of stock
Served with A baked potato and a popover
- Eggplant stacked lasagna$18.99Out of stock
Served with a side salad
- Surf n Turf w/ shrimp & scallops$32.99Out of stock
Steak topped with shrimp & scallops served with whipped and veg of day
$9.99 Specials
- Mon- Chicken parmesan$9.99Out of stock
- Tues- chicken broccoli alfredo$9.99Out of stock
- Wed- chicken supreme$9.99Out of stock
- Thursday- Bolognese$9.99Out of stock
- Sunday- Fish N Chips$9.99Out of stock
Desserts
- Creme Brulee$8.99Out of stock
- Molten Lava Cake$8.99Out of stock
- Brownie Sundae$8.99
- Ice Cream Pop Over Puff$8.99
- Ice Cream Sundae$5.99
- Kids ice Cream sundae$3.50
- Apple Crisp$9.00Out of stock
Warm, homemade apple crisp with drizzled caramel and a scoop of ice cream.
- strawberry creme brulee$9.00Out of stock
- cheesecake$9.00
- chocolate cheesecake$9.00
All Day Breakfast
Breakfast ALL DAY!
- Two eggs any style$11.99
Two fresh eggs, bacon, homefries and your choice of bread
- Three eggs any style$12.99
Three fresh eggs, bacon, homefries and your choice of bread
- Las Vegas Scrambled$12.99
Three fresh eggs, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, diced peppers, onions and swiss cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes
- SIRLOIN STEAK & EGGS$17.99
Grilled new York sirloin, 2 fresh eggs and breakfast potatoes
- STEAK TIPS & EGGS$16.99
Grilled marinated steak, 2 eggs and breakfast potatoes
- Loco Moco$14.99
Angus beef hamburger, 2 eggs and breakfast potatoes
- Western omelette$12.99
Hardwood smoked ham, sauteed peppers, onions and cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes and your choice of bread
- Steak omelette$13.99
Steak, onions, mushrooms and cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes and your choice of bread
- Cheese omelette$7.99
Choice of cheese, breakfast potatoes and your choice of bread
- Lorraine omelette$12.99
Bacon, onion & cheese
- Strawberry cinnamon French toast$13.99
Two large slices of challah bread, dipped in creme brulee batter, topped with powdered sugar, strawberry sauce and fresh whipped cream, breakfast potatoes and bacon
- Chicken and waffle$15.99
Southern fried chicken tenders and waffle, topped with powered sugar and fresh whipped cream
- Pure Maple Syrup$2.00
- Side Of Bacon$4.00
- Side Of Sausage$4.00
- FRUIT CUP$3.50
- Side Of Breakfast Potatoes$3.00