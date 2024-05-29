Connected Kitchens (NEW) 5488 Cleveland Ave
Breakfast
- OUT OF STOCKTacos
Your choice of BlueCreek Farm Country Mild Chicken sausage or Morning Star crumble. Scrambled eggs, Green Chile white queso sauce, Pico de Galo, on a homemade flour tortilla.OUT OF STOCK$13.95
- OUT OF STOCKBrioche Fried Chicken Sand
Toasted brioche bread, crispy fried chicken thigh, or Morning Star crumble. fresh pickled purple onion, arugula, seasoned scrambled egg, drizzled with green Chile white cheese sauce.OUT OF STOCK$14.95
- OUT OF STOCKButtermilk Biscuit Fried Chicken
Fresh buttermilk biscuit, crispy fried chicken thigh, sliced smoked gouda cheese, and topped with charred pepper jam.OUT OF STOCK$14.95
- OUT OF STOCKBreakfast Bowl
Crispy Roasted potatoes, egg scramble, Bluecreek Farm country mild chicken sausage, or morning star crumble, drizzled with our green Chile white cheese sauce, and topped with fresh Pico de Galo.OUT OF STOCK$14.95
Lunch
- OUT OF STOCKTuna Sandwich
Toasted rosemary garlic focaccia bread, tuna mousse, fresh sliced tomato and avocado. Quick pickled jalapeno, with a scratch Sundried tomato pesto.OUT OF STOCK$14.95
- OUT OF STOCKMeaty Panini
Your choice of tangy citrus and spiced chicken, garlic and herb ribeye steak, or morning star crumble. Sliced smoked gouda, thinly sliced purple onion, and a from scratch sundried tomato pesto.OUT OF STOCK$16.95
- OUT OF STOCKMeaty Wrap
Your choice of tangy citrus and spiced chicken, garlic and herb ribeye steak, or morning star crumble. Topped with sautéed spinach, thinly sliced purple onion, sliced tomatoes and avocados.OUT OF STOCK$16.95
- OUT OF STOCKLunch Bowl
Seasoned white rice, your choice of tangy citrus and spice chicken, garlic and herb ribeye steak, or morning star crumble, black beans, fresh Pico de Galo, topped feathered mixed cheese.OUT OF STOCK$15.95