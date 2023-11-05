Connors Steak and Seafood Sarasota
Lunch Favorites
- Lunch Fish and Chips$15.00
Hand breaded cold water cod, dill caper sauce, cole slaw garnish
- Grilled Rainbow Trout$15.00
4 oz mesquite grilled filet topped with pineapple chipotle salsa
- Lunch Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand breaded fresh tenders, voodoo and honey mustard sauces
- Lunch Large Baby Spinach and Strawberry Salad$15.00
Walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, sweet red wine vinaigrette
- Lunch Voodoo Shrimp$15.00
Hand breaded popcorn shrimp tossed in spicy remoulade sauce, green onions
- Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
Chilled & sliced chicken, kalamata olive, wontons, onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette
- Lunch Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Chilled & sliced chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan, homemade Caesar
- Lunch Chicken Linguini$16.00
Basil cream sauce, Boursin cheese, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic tossed with linguini noodles and topped with Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs
- Angus Chopped Steak$16.00
Half pound of mesquite grilled Angus beef topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms
- Lunch Chicken Parmesan$17.00
Hand breaded chicken, fried and topped with marinara, provolone and parmesan, on a bed of linguini noodles
- Lunch Grilled Chicken$17.00
Mesquite grilled chicken breast topped with goat cheese & fennel peperonata topping and a sweet red wine reduction
- Lunch Boursin Burger$16.00
Half pound mesquite grilled burger on a Brioche bun, topped with sautéed mushrooms, homemade Boursin cheese, and crispy tobacco onions
- Lunch Reuben$16.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and 1000 island dressing on toasted marble Rye
- Lunch Philly Style Cheesesteak$16.00
Shaved beef on a hoagie bun, topped with sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone
- Lunch Grilled Chicken Club$15.00
Mesquite grilled chicken with ham, bacon, cheddar, jack, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo on a toasted bun
- Lunch Grilled Shrimp$17.00
Four jumbo grilled shrimp in a cilantro lime marinade served with aioli
- Lunch Blue Lump Crab Cake$17.00
4oz blue lump crab cake, aioli
- Lunch Shrimp Linguini$17.00
Basil cream sauce, Boursin cheese, sautéed mushroom, green onion, tomato, and garlic tossed with linguini noodles
- Spicy Fish Tacos$17.00
Grilled mahi mahi topped with pineapple chipotle salsa, voodoo sauce and cilantro
- Lunch Chicken Piccata$17.00
Pan sautéed chicken topped with our lemon wine sauce and sun dried tomato
- 7 ounce Sirloin$18.00
Mesquite grilled top sirloin
- Lunch Grilled Salmon$17.00
5 ounce fillet, mesquite grilled and topped with peperonata topping
- Prime Rib Sandwich$18.00
Hand carved slow roasted prime rib on a hoagie bun; served with au jus
- Lunch Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, sautéed peppers, sautéed onions in a rich andouille cream sauce over cheese grits
- Lunch Steak Caesar$17.00
Thinly sliced, mesquite grilled top sirloin, served with diced tomato, onions, crumbled blue cheese, romaine lettuce and homemade Caesar dressing
- Lunch Fire Roasted Pork Tenderloin$16.00
5 ounce mesquite grilled pork tenderloin, sliced, topped with a cherry demi glace, and served with an apple chutney garnish
- Chipotle Smoked Salmon House Salad$18.00
Chilled & flaked smoked salmon atop romaine and iceberg lettuces, tomatoes, eggs, bacon, almonds, carrot and choice of dressing
- Chipotle Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad$18.00
Chilled & flaked smoked salmon atop romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, onions, parmesan and homemade Caesar dressing
- Lunch Ahi Tuna Stack$18.00
Diced ahi tuna, pineapple chipotle salsa, fire roasted corn, avocado, sriracha aioli, sesame wontons
Appetizers
- Ahi Tuna Stack$19.00
Diced ahi tuna, avocado, pineapple chipotle salsa, fire roasted corn, sriracha aioli, sesame wontons
- Batter Fried Mushrooms$12.00
Hand-battered button mushrooms deep fried and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with creole mustard dipping sauce
- Crispy Calamari$17.00
Hand battered calamari, deep fried, topped with parmesan cheese and served with cocktail sauce
- Fried Green Tomatoes$14.00
Sliced green tomatoes, cornmeal breaded and fried. Served with cheese grits, andouille cream sauce and parmesan cheese
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
Five jumbo shrimp, chilled and served with a zesty homemade cocktail sauce
- Lobster Dip$17.00
Warm and creamy dip, crispy seafood crackers
- Truffle Deviled Eggs$15.00
Six deviled eggs with Italian truffle oil, fresh cilantro and brown sugar bacon
- Voodoo Shrimp$14.00
Hand breaded popcorn shrimp in spicy remoulade sauce topped with green onion
Salads / Soup
- Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Chilled & sliced grilled chicken atop romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan and homemade Caesar dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$17.00
Chilled and sliced grilled chicken breast atop romaine and iceberg lettuces with kalamata olive, onion, red pepper, feta, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad$18.00
Chilled and flaked smoked salmon atop romaine lettuce with diced tomato, onion, and homemade Caesar dressing
- Steak Caesar Salad$20.00
Thinly sliced mesquite grilled top sirloin atop romaine lettuce with diced tomato, onion, crumbled blue cheese and homemade Caesar dressing
- Large Baby Spinach & Strawberry Salad$15.00
Baby spinach leaves with walnuts, crumbled blue cheese and sweet red wine vinaigrette
- House Salad$7.00
Iceburg and romaine lettuce, almond, egg, bacon, tomato, carrot
- Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, crouton, parmesan, eggless Caesar dressing served on the side
- Wedge Salad$8.00
Baby iceburg, crumbled blue cheese, diced tomato, bacon, sweet red wine reduction, blue cheese dressing on the side
- Lobster Bisque$6.00+
Signature lobster and crab bisque
Signature Cuts
- Ribeye$42.00
14 oz, well marbled, heavily aged
- Espresso Ribeye$45.00
14 oz, homemade espresso rub, red eye demi glaze
- Filet Mignon$37.00+
Center cut tenderloin, 6 oz $38.00 / 9 oz $44.00
- Blue Cheese Filet$41.00+
Blue cheese butter, red wine reduction, 6 oz $41.00 / 9 oz $47.00
- Boursin Filet$40.00+
Homemade boursin, crispy tobacco onions, 6 oz $40.00 / 9 oz $46.00
- Sirloin$33.00
10 oz, rich, flavorful, center cut
- New York Strip$42.00
14 oz, "king of beef"
- Connors Prime Rib$38.00
Slow cooked in our special ovens, aus jus
- Fire Roasted Pork Tenderloin$30.00
10 oz, sliced, cherry demi glace, apply chutney garnish
- Austrailian Lamb Chops$47.00
Four 3 oz chops, rosemary mint demi glaze
Seafood Specialties
- Parmesan Encrusted Alaskan Halibut$37.00
Baked, lemon wine sauce on the side
- Chilean Sea Bass Oscar$44.00
Mesquite grilled, blue lump crab, asparagus, hollandaise
- Atlantic Salmon$27.00
Mesquite grilled, fennel peperonata topping
- Cajun Red Grouper$35.00
Mesquite grilled, topped with chipotle tomato butter
- Blue Lump Crab Cakes$33.00
Two 4 oz cakes, aioli
- Cilantro Lime Grilled Shrimp$28.00
Mesquite grilled, 8 jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce
- Shrimp Linguini$25.00
Sauteed shrimp, basil cream, homemade boursin, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic
- Shrimp and Grits$25.00
Shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers, onion over cheese grits
- Fish & Chips$19.00
Hand breaded cold water cod, coleslaw garnish, dill caper sauce (suggested side french fries)
- Cold Water Lobster Tail$51.00
10-12oz single tail, drawn butter
- Cold Water Twin Lobster Tails$98.00
10-12oz each, drawn butter
- Add a 4oz Blue Lump Crab Cake$15.00
Add one 4 oz cake
- Add a Tail $$47.00
10-12 oz tail, drawn butter
- Ahi Tuna Stack$19.00
Diced ahi tuna, avocado, pineapple chipotle salsa, fire roasted corn, sriracha aioli, sesame wontons
Chicken Entrees
- Chicken Parmesan$23.00
Hand breaded, marinara, provolone and parmesan, on a bed of linguini, broccoli
- Chicken Linguini$22.00
Grilled chicken, basil cream, homemade boursin, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic
- Grilled Chicken$22.00
Goat cheese and grilled peperonata topping, broccoli, fire roasted cream corn
- Chicken Tenders$20.00
Hand breaded fresh tenders, voodoo and honey mustard sauces, fries
- Chicken Piccata$23.00
Sauteed, lemon wine sauce, served over mashed potatoes, asiago creamed spinach
Sandwiches / Burgers
- Philly Style Cheesesteak$19.00
Hoagie bun, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone
- Swiss Burger$18.00Out of stock
Brioche bun, Swiss, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
- Boursin Burger$19.00
Brioche bun, sautéed mushrooms, homemade boursin, crispy tobacco onions, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles
- Grilled Chicken Club$19.00
Wheat bun, ham, bacon, cheddar and jack, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo
- Reuben$18.00
Marble rye, lean corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island
- Steakhouse Burger$18.00
Sides
- Grilled Asparagus$7.00
- Baked Potato$5.00
toppings on the side
- Steamed Broccoli$5.00
- Brussels Sprouts$5.00
- Cheese Grits$5.00
- Coleslaw$5.00
- Pearl Cous Cous$5.00
- Fire Roasted Cream Corn$5.00
- Asiago Creamed Spinach$5.00
- French Fries$5.00
- White Cheddar Mac 'n' Cheese$5.00
- Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Truffled Deviled Eggs (3)$8.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Desserts
- Strawberry Shortcake$11.00
Warm pound cake, ice cream, fresh strawberry topping, whipped cream
- German Chocolate Upside Down Cake$10.00
Warm chocolate cake with coconut filling, ice cream
- New York Style Cheesecake$11.00
Topped with bourbon caramel sauce and Luxardo cherries
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$11.00
White and dark chocolate mousse between rich chocolate cake topped with chocolate ganache
- 1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$6.00
Single large scoop
Kids
- Kids Popcorn Shrimp$7.00
Fried popcorn shrimp
- Kids Fried Chicken Tenders$7.00
Three fried tenders, honey mustard
- Kids Four Cheese Pizza$6.00
Four cheese pizza
- Kid Grilled Chicken Tenders$7.00
Three grilled tenders, honey mustard
- Kids Crispy Fish$7.00
Two pieces of fried cod, ketchup
- Kids Cheese Burger$7.00
Mesquite grilled burger with American cheese
- Kids Mac 'n' Cheese$6.00
kids portion of our white cheddar mac 'n' cheese