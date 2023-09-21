Taco Salad

$5.99

A Taco Salad with Sliced Roast Beef and Chicken as topping options is a hearty and customizable feast. It typically starts with a base of fresh lettuce or mixed greens, topped with a medley of vibrant ingredients like tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese. The star of the show is the tender and flavorful roast beef and chicken slices, which you can choose to crown your salad with. To complete the Mexican-inspired experience, the salad is garnished with crispy tortilla strips or chips for added crunch. The dressing is a zesty blend of salsa or a creamy ranch dressing with a hint of taco seasoning. This salad offers a delightful combination of textures and tastes, with the savory meat options, fresh veggies, and crunchy tortilla strips coming together to create a satisfying and delicious meal. It's a favorite for those who appreciate the bold and vibrant flavors of a taco in salad form.