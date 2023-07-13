Crabs

Steamed Crabs

SMALL (1/2DZ)

$17.00

MEDIUM (1/2DZ)

$32.00

LARGE (1/2DZ)

$47.00

EX LARGE (1/2DZ)

$70.00

JUMBO (1/2DZ)

$85.00

SMALL (DZ)

$34.00

MEDIUM (DZ)

$64.00

LARGE (DZ)

$94.00

EX LARGE (DZ)

$140.00

JUMBO (DZ)

$170.00

Female SMALL (1/2DZ)

$17.00

Female MEDIUM (1/2DZ)

$27.00

Female LARGE (1/2DZ)

$37.00

NO Seasoning

Light Seasoning

Female SMALL (DZ)

$34.00

Female MEDIUM (DZ)

$54.00

Female LARGE (DZ)

$74.00

Extra Seasoning

Picking Bushel

$99.00

SMALL (Bushel)

Out of stock

MEDIUM (Bushel)

Out of stock

LARGE (Bushel)

Out of stock

Female SMALL (Bushel)

Out of stock

Female MEDIUM (Bushel)

Female LARGE (Bushel)

Out of stock

1/2 Bushel of Picking

$45.00

LIVE Crabs

LIVE SMALL (1/2DZ)

$17.00

LIVE MEDIUM (1/2DZ)

$32.00

LIVE LARGE (1/2DZ)

$47.00

LIVE EX LARGE (1/2DZ)

$70.00

LIVE JUMBO (1/2DZ)

$85.00

LIVE SMALL (DZ)

$34.00

LIVE MEDIUM (DZ)

$64.00

LIVE LARGE (DZ)

$94.00

LIVE EX LARGE (DZ)

$140.00

LIVE Jumbo (DZ)

$170.00

LIVE Female SMALL (1/2DZ)

$17.00

LIVE Female MEDIUM (1/2DZ)

$27.00

LIVE Female LARGE (1/2DZ)

$37.00

LIVE Female SMALL (DZ)

$34.00

LIVE Female MEDIUM (DZ)

$54.00

LIVE Female LARGE (DZ)

$74.00

LIVE SMALL (Bushel)

Out of stock

LIVE MEDIUM (Bushel)

Out of stock

LIVE LARGE (Bushel)

Out of stock

LIVE Female SMALL (Bushel)

Out of stock

LIVE Female MEDIUM (Bushel)

Out of stock

LIVE Female LARGE (Bushel)

Out of stock

Dollar Crabs

$1.50 Cold Crabs

$1.50

$1 Small Males

$1.00

$3 Medium Males

$3.00

$5 Large Males

$5.00

$7 XL Males

$7.00

$1 Small Females

$1.00

$2 Medium Females

$2.00

$4 Large Females

$4.00

Special Crabs

2 DZ Medium Males $120

$120.00

2 DZ Large Males $175

$175.00

Food Menu

Appetizers

Crab Balls

$15.00

5 backfin- broiled or fried

Crab Pretzel

$10.50

soft pretzel topped with crab dip, cheddar cheese

Crab Dip

$13.99

served with french bread

Crab Quesadilla

$14.99

cheddar, pico degallo, chipotle aioli, sour cream

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.99

5 jumbo shrimp, fried, buffalo sauce,celery, blue cheese

Crab Cake Sliders (3)

$14.99

BF crab cake, pickles, remoulade sauce

Blackened Scallops

$11.99

Green tomato succotash, jalapeno creme

Clams Casino

$8.99

Bacon,oinion,provolone

Clam Strips

$9.50

fried to a golden brown

Calamari

$10.99

handbreaded and fried

Crab Dip Egg Rolls

$12.50

2 w/ chipotle aioli

Wings (10)

$12.99

buffalo,chesapeake,honey chesapeake,BBQ

Wings (20)

$23.99

buffalo,chesapeake,honey chesapeake,BBQ

Wings (40)

$44.99

buffalo,chesapeake,honey chesapeake,BBQ

Chesapeake Sticky Sprouts

$9.99

crispy brussel sprouts,bacon,chesapeake honey butter

Cajun Catfish Bites

$8.99

local fried catfish in our cajun blend. served W/ chipotle ailoi

Combo Appetizer

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Soft Crab Bites

$12.99

Soups

MD Crab (1/2pt)

$4.99

Cream of Crab (1/2pt)

$6.99

Half & Half (1/2pt)

$5.99

MD Crab (Gallon)

$62.00

Cream of Crab (Gallon)

$89.00

MD Crab (Pint)

$8.99

Cream of Crab (Pint)

$11.99

Half & Half (Pint)

$9.99

Half & Half (Gallon)

$75.00

EXTRA CRAB MEAT

$3.50

MD Crab (QT)

$16.99

Cream of Crab (QT)

$22.99

Half & Half (QT)

$19.99

Salads

Conrad Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Crab-N-Shrimp Cobb

$19.99

avocado,egg,crumbled bacon,bleu cheese crumbles topped with grilled shrimp and MD crabmeat

Conrad Salad w/chix

$14.99

Garden Salad w/chix

$11.99

Greek Salad w/chix

$14.99

Caesar Salad w/chix

$11.99

Apple Cider Salmon Salad

$18.99

grilled salmon,dried cranberries,mandarin oranges, red onion, candiedpecans-maples vinaigrette dressing

Conrad Salad w/shrimp

$16.99

Garden Salad w/shrimp

$13.99

Greek Salad w/shrimp

$16.99

Caesar Salad w/shrimp

$13.99

Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.99

seared medium tuna,mixed greens, cucumber,tomato, red onion,crispy tortillas, ginger soy vinaigrette

Conrad Salad w/salmon

$17.99

Garden Salad w/salmon

$14.99

Greek Salad w/salmon

$17.99

Caesar Salad w/salmon

$14.99

Caesar Salad w/crabmeat

$22.99

Conrad Salad w/crabmeat

$25.99

Garden Salad w/crabmeat

$22.99

Greek Salad w/crabmeat

$25.99

Sandwiches

Conrad Club

$24.99

fried MD crabcake, shrimp salad,lettuce,tomato, toasted white

Chicken Chesapeake

$15.50

BLT

$5.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$11.50

Fried Oyster Po Boy

$13.99

Brioche sub roll, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce, served W/ chips

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$13.99

Brioche sub roll, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce, served W/ chips

Backfin Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Fried or broil

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Fried or broil

Captain's Catch

$5.00

your choice of any fish-broiled,fried, or grilled

Orange Roughy Sandwich

$13.50

broiled or fried- american cheese,lettuce,tomato, and tartar sauce

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$11.50

homemade and overflowing

Grilled Shrimp BLT

$11.50

5 XL shrimp,bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Maryland Melt

$15.99

grilled american cheese, tomato, bacon, crab meat

Soft Crab Sandwich

$13.50

1 fried or sauteed whale crab

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$12.99

four hand breaded oysters

Salmon Ruben

$12.99

rye bread, fresh salmon, coleslaw,swiss cheese, russian dressing

Caribbean Salmon Wrap

$12.50

fresh grilled salmon, caribben spices, lettuce, tomato,onion, honey mustard galze

Crab Dip Burger

$11.50

8 oz angus burger topped with crab dip

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon,provolone

Gourmet Burger

$9.50

Entrees

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (Single)

$23.00

Broiled or fried

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (Double)

$38.00

Broiled or fried

Backfin Crab Cake (Single)

$19.00

Broiled or fried

Backfin Crab Cake (Double)

$31.50

Broiled or fried

Stuffed Shrimp Entree

$26.99

4 Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab imperial

Butterflied Shrimp Entree

$19.99

5 jumbo, handbreaded,fried

Grilled Shrimp Entree

$16.99

half pound XL shrimp

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

6 Xl shrimp, scampi sauce, served with penne pasta &tasted bread (no additonal sides)

Chicken Chesapeake (Entree)

$19.99

Chicken breast topped with crab imperial

Crab Imperial Entree

$23.50

6 oz.portion served in scallop shell

Soft Crabs Entree

$19.50

2 jumbo soft crabs fried or sauteed

Clam Boat

$17.99

fried to a golden brown

Crab Fluff

$23.00

beer battered BFCC, deep fried

Fried Oyster Entree

$17.99

6 hand breaded oysters, fried

Seafood Combo

$34.00

fried or broiled 2 scallops, 2 jumbo shrimp, and a piece of fish

Sea Scallops Entree

$23.50

half pound- broiled or fried

Fried Hard Crab

$21.00

beer battered stuffed crab, deep fried

Fresh Catch

$7.00

broiled, fried or grilled

Fish-N-Chips

$9.99

broiled or fried with french fries

Shrimp Taco Entree

$9.50

mild or spicy- lettuce, cheddar cheese,chipotle aioli, served with fries

A La Carte

Crab Fluff ONLY

$20.00

beer battered BFCC, deep fried

Fried Hard Crab ONLY

$18.00

beer battered stuffed crab, deep fried

Codfish Cakes

$5.50

homemade salted coddies, deep fried

JLCC (A LA CARTE)

$19.00

fried or broiled

BFCC (A LA CARTE)

$15.00

fried or broiled

Breaded Oyster (EA)

$2.75

hand breaded oysters, fried

Butterflied Shrimp (EA)

$2.99

handbreaded,fried

Stuffed Shrimp (EA)

$5.50

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab imperial

Crab Imperial (A LA CARTE)

$18.50

3 oz.portion served in scallop shell

Fish Taco (EA)

$3.99

mind or spricy- lettuce, cheddar cheese,chipotle aioli,

Shrimp Taco (EA)

$3.99

mind or spricy- lettuce, cheddar cheese,chipotle aioli,

Rockfish Taco (EA)

$4.99

Cold Sides

Cole Slaw (1/2pt)

$2.75

Potato Salad (1/2pt)

$2.75

Greek Pasta Salad (1/2pt)

$3.25

Tomato Cucumber Salad (1/2pt)

$3.25

Mac Salad (1/2pt)

$2.75

Cole Slaw (Pint)

$4.99

Potato Salad (Pint)

$4.99

Greek Pasta Salad (Pint)

$5.99

Tomato Cucumber Salad (Pint)

$5.99

Mac Salad (Pint)

$4.99

Cole Slaw (QT)

$8.99

Potato Salad (QT)

$8.99

Greek Pasta Salad (Quart)

$11.50

Tomato Cucumber Salad (QT)

$11.50

Mac Salad (QT)

$8.99

Beets (1/2pt)

$2.75

Beets (Pint)

$4.99

Beets (QT)

$8.99

Deviled Eggs

$1.25

Deviled Eggs (w/crab)

$3.50

Small Garden Salad

$3.25

Side

Small Fries

$2.75

Large Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$4.99

Chesapeake Chips (SM)

$1.50

Cheasapeake Chips (LG)

$3.75

Hush Puppies

$4.99

Red Bliss Potatoes

$2.75

Veggie Medley

$2.75

Steamers

Conrad's Steamer

$29.99

gulf shrimp,clams,mussles.a snowcrab cluster, carrots, onions, and potato

Cajun Steamer

$18.99

gulf shrimp, crawfish and mixed spicy veggies

Garlic Mussels (1lb)

$8.99

P.E.I. Mussels steamed in garlic butter and white wine- served with french bread

Garlic Mussels (2lb)

$15.99

P.E.I. Mussels steamed in garlic butter and white wine- served with french bread

Kid's Menu

Fish Bites w/fries

$6.50

Chicken Tenders w/fries

$5.99

Fried Shrimp w/fries

$8.99

Chix Quesadilla

$4.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Shrimp

Shrimp (Large)

steamed- with or without onions

Shrimp (X-Large)

steamed- with or without onions

Shrimp (Jumbo)

steamed- with or without onions

P & D Tail ON

P & D Tail OFF

Large Shrimp - Price

$14.49

X-Large Shrimp - Price

$17.49

Jumbo Shrimp - Price

$21.49

Cooked

Cooked Fish

broiled,fried,grilled,blackened,steamed

Cooked Steamed

Cooked Shellfish

$2.00

steamed or broiled

Cooked Soft Crab

$2.00

fried or sauteed

Monthly Specials

Crabby Sammie Melt

$16.00

Crab dip, jumbo lump crab, jalapeno, white cheddar

Summer Salad

$11.99

Baby spinach, goat cheese, strawberries, pecans, grape tomato, cucumber, white balsamic vinaigrette

Buffalo Snakehead Bites

$11.00

Fried Green Maters

$15.00

Seafood Bruschetta Flatbread

$15.00

Blackened Snakehead

$16.00

Raw Seafood Prices

Ahi Tuna

$21.99

Black Sea Bass

$11.99

3030

Bronzini

$13.99

3022

Catfish Fillet

$7.99

3026

Chilean Sea Bass

$30.99

3015

Cod Fillet

$13.99

3006

Cooked $2/lb

$2.00

3040

Crappie

$4.99

3038

Crawfish

$7.99

3507

Croaker

$6.99

3023

Eel

$2.99

3021

Flounder Fillet

$22.99

3007

Frog Legs

$13.99

1934

Grouper

$29.99

3004

King Crab

$42.99

3206

Lake Trout

$6.99

3032

Live Lobster (1-2lb)

$22.99

3503

Live Lobster (2lb+)

$24.99

3508

Lobster Tail

$48.99

1904

Mahi Fillet

$14.99

3016

Misc Fillet

3037

Misc Frozen

1936

Misc Whole Fish

3039

Mussels

$4.99

3203

Octopus

$10.99

1935

Orange Roughy

$16.99

3014

Porgies

$5.99

3028

Red Snapper

$14.99

3013

Rockfish Fillet

$14.99

3005

Salmon Fillet

$16.99

3024

Sea Scallops

$29.99

3209

Seafood Salad

$17.99

723

Shrimp (Large)

$13.99

3504

Shrimp (Ex Large)

$16.99

3505

Shrimp (Jumbo)

$20.99

3506

Shrimp Salad

$17.99

720

Snow Crab

$19.99

3205

Spot

$6.99

3208

Squid

$8.99

3207

Steakfish

$12.99

3017

White Perch

$5.99

3034

Whole Rockfish

$7.99

3029

Whole Salmon

$11.99

3003

Whole Shad

$3.99

3011

Yellow Perch

$6.99

3033

Raw Item

Raw Fish Type

Crab Meat

Crab CLAW MD

$23.99

Crab JUMBO MD

$46.99

Crab BACKFIN MD

$29.99

Crab Claws (Quart)

$2.75

Soft Crab

Soft Crab MED EA

$3.00

Soft Crab MED DZ

$33.00

Soft Crab HOTEL EA

$4.00

Soft Crab HOTEL DZ

$44.00

Soft Crab PRIME EA

$6.00

Soft Crab PRIME DZ

$66.00

Soft Crab JUMBO EA

$8.00

Soft Crab JUMBO DZ

$88.00

Soft Crab WHALE EA

$10.00

Soft Crab WHALE DZ

$110.00

Soft Crab SLAB EA

$12.00

Soft Crab SLAB DZ

$132.00

Shellfish

Clams Littleneck EA

$0.80

Clams Topneck EA

$0.90

Clams Chowder EA

$1.00

Oysters Malpeque (1/2dz)

$9.50

Oysters Damariscotta (1/2dz)

$12.00

Clams Littleneck DZ

$7.99

shucked or whole

Clams Topneck DZ

$8.99

shucked or whole

Clams Chowder DZ

$9.99

shucked or whole

Oysters Malpeque (DZ)

$17.99

shucked or whole

Oysters Damariscotta (DZ)

$22.99

shucked or whole

Oyster Selects (1/2 Pint)

$11.99Out of stock

Oyster Selects (Pint)

$23.99Out of stock

Oyster Selects (Quart)

$47.99Out of stock

Oysters Malpeque (BOX)

$135.00

Oysters Damariscotta (BOX)

$85.00

Shucking FEE ($2/dz)

$2.00

Crab Extra

Corn (Steamed)

$1.50

Corn Dozen (Steamed)

$12.00

Corn (Raw)

$1.00

Corn Dozen (Raw)

$9.00

JO Crab Knife

$6.95

Plastic Crab Knives (4 pack)

$1.50

Crab Mallet

$1.50

Crab Seasoning

$5.00

Crab Paper

$2.00

Butter (8oz)

$4.00

Shelf Items

Assorted Mix

$3.99

Bee Hoss

$9.99

Bread (2 Slices)

$0.50

Bushel Box

$5.00

Crab Cake Classic

$2.99

JO Blackening (4.5oz)

$4.99

Lobster Cracker

$5.99

Logo Tumbler

$20.00

Logo Wine (12oz)

$18.00

Mix (Cream of Crab)

$5.25

Mix (MD Crab)

$4.50

Oyster Knife

$8.00

Platter

$5.00

Scaler

$4.99

Seafood Seasoning (4.5oz)

$5.50

Seafood Seasoning (12oz)

$9.99

Shrimper

$4.99

Vinegar Cider (16oz)

$2.50

Vinegar Malt (16oz)

$3.99

Short Sleeve

$15.00

Long Sleeve

$18.00

EMP Short Sleeve

$10.00

EMP Long Sleeve

$13.00

Lemon

$1.00

Cocktail (3oz)

$0.50

Cocktail (1/2pt)

$2.99

Tartar (1/2pt)

$2.99

Tarter (3oz)

$0.50

Ice Pack (ea)

$1.50

Shipping Box

$12.00

Silipint

$11.99

Drinks Menu

N/A Beverages

Soda (20oz)

$3.00

Soda (2 Liter)

$4.00

Soda (Employee)

$1.50

Water

$2.00

Water (Employee)

$1.50

Beer/Wine

18oz Bud Light

$1.75Out of stock

18oz Budweiser

$1.75

18oz Coors Light

$1.75

24oz Bud Ice

$3.00

24oz Bud Light

$3.00

24oz Bud Light Lime

$3.00

24oz Budweiser

$3.00

24oz Natty Daddy

$2.50

24oz Seagrams

$3.00

24oz Twisted Tea

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$9.99

Bud Light Platinum

$9.99

Bud Light Platinum

$11.99

Budweiser

$9.99

Cayman Jack

$10.99

Coors Light

$9.99

Corona

$12.99

Jazzberry

$11.99

Kona Big Wave

$12.99

Lacrimes

$13.99

Landshark

$10.99

Michelob Ultra

$9.99

Mike's Hard

$10.99

Miller Light

$9.99

Modelo

$12.99

Natty Boh

$9.99

NUTRL

$14.99

Orange Smash

$13.99

Raging Bitch

$14.99

Regular Beer

$12.99

Seagrams

$8.99

Stella Artois

$11.99

Sweetland

$11.99

Twisted Tea

$9.99

White Claw

$11.99

Yuengling

$9.99

Catering

Catering Platters

Crab Ball Platter (BF)

$129.99

fried or broiled

Crab Ball Platter (JL)

$159.99

fried or broiled

Crab Dip Platter

$44.99

Deviled Egg Platter (Crab)

$49.99

Deviled Egg Platter (Reg)

$18.99

Half Pan Side

$25.00

Full Pan SIde

$49.00

Pick 3 Platter

$119.99

Shrimp Cocktail (2lb)

$49.99

Shrimp Cocktail (4lb)

$89.99

Smoked Salmon Platter

$59.99

Veggie Tray

$29.99

Taco Bar

$74.99

Cookie Platter

$29.99

Sushi Platter

$82.99

Crab Cake Slider Platter

$79.99

fried or broiled

Boneless Bites

$48.99

Super Steamer

$89.99

Mac and Cheese (Reg)

$31.99

Mac and Cheese (Crab)

$56.99

Stuffed Mushroom Platter

$59.99

Chicken Tender Platter (Catering)

$44.99

Frozen

Calamari (2.5lb)

$25.99

Crawfish Tails

$17.99

Escargot (12)

$16.99

Gator Meat

$19.99

Lobster Meat (2lb)

$109.99

Mussels (Green)

$17.99

Saku

$11.99

Salted Cod Bag

$10.99

Smelts

$10.99

Smoked Salmon (4oz)

$11.99

Shirmp (31/35- 5lb) ( Special )

$29.99

Shrimp (21/25- 5lb)

$65.99

Shrimp (10/15- 5lb)

$84.99

Shrimp (Pieces- 5lb)

$39.99

Lobby Treats

Lobby Treat

Berger Cookie (2pk)

$3.50

Berger Cookie (LG)

$8.99

Assorted Dessert

$5.25