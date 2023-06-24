2x points now for loyalty members
Conrad's Seafood Restaurant- Perry Hall 9654 Belair Road
Food Menu
STARTERS
CRAB PRETZEL DIP
Crab dip, pretzels, cheddar cheese
WINGS
Choose Buffalo, Chesapeake, Texas Dry Rub, Thai Chili
CRAB FRIES
Crab meat, cream of crab, pancetta, cheddar cheese, fries
CRAB BALLS
Beer-battered crab balls, Sriracha aioli
MUSSELS
White Wine or Fra Diavolo, crostini
DEVILED EGGS
Chef's choice of fresh toppings
BURRATA
Honey crisp apples, prosciutto, arugula, EVOO,
FRIED GOAT CHEESE CROQUETTES
Panko breaded & fried, pickled onions, arugula, toasted almonds, honey
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
Buttermilk fried tomatoes, jumbo lump crab meat, provolone & Swiss cheese, seafood scampi sauce
FRIED CALAMARI
Italiano or Boom-Boom
SEARED SCALLOPS
Warm roasted corn pico, citrus beurre blanc, bruleed grapefruit
SHRIMP CHILI BREAD BOWL
Gulf shrimp, chorizo, roasted tomatoes, toasted bread bowl
BURNT TIPS MAC & CHEESE
Brisket tips, onion, garlic, horseradish, cheddar, noodles
CHICKEN TINGA NACHOS
Chicken tinga, pico, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro lime cream
BOURBON STREET BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Andouille sausage, shallots, radicchio, garlic, Sambuca seafood cream
CHICKEN BITES
SALADS
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, radicchio, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
CONRAD'S SALAD
Mixed greens, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette
STRAWBERRY SALAD
Crispy bacon, lightly fried goat cheese croquettes, red onion, cucumber, mixed greens, strawberry vinaigrette
GREEN GODDESS WEDGE
Baby iceberg, cucumber, avocado, red onion, bacon, hard boiled egg, radish sprouts, feta, Green Goddess dressing
HEIRLOOM TOMATO
Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, radicchio, arugula, Dijon vinaigrette
SOUP & SALAD COMBO
Half Conrad or Caesar Salad with choice of Soup
SMALL CAESAR SALAD
SMALL CONRADS SALAD
SOUPS
ADD-ONS
SANDWICHES
ADMIRAL
5 oz. jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
BALTIMORE CLIPPER
Fried jumbo lump crab cake, shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, white toast
SHRIMPER
Shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
MAINSAIL
Blackened salmon, slaw, 1000 Island dressing, Swiss cheese, marbled rye
ANCHOR
8 oz. hand-pressed beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
GULF STREAM
Grilled red snapper, apple & fennel slaw, peach BBQ, arugula, toasted ciabatta
DECKHAND
Buttermilk fried chicken, bruleed honey mustard, dill pickles, lettuce, onion, ciabatta
ROUTE 40
Slow roasted Baltimore brisket, red onion, tiger sauce, toasted brioche
SKIPJACK
Buttermilk fried soft shell, mixed greens, avocado, pickled onions, cucumber, radish sprouts, remoulade, flour wrap
GUNNER
Blackened mahi filet, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, toasted baguette, remoulade
SOFT SHELL SANDWICH
MESS HALL (SLOPPY JOE)
TACOS
BIRRIA (SHORT RIB)
Short rib, au jus, queso fresco, onion, cilantro, lime
BIRRIA (CHICKEN)
Chicken Tinga, au jus, queso fresco, onion, cilantro, lime
FISH TACO
Fresh catch, roasted corn pico, shredded lettuce, Cojita, Sriracha aioli, Tajin
SHRIMP TACO
Gulf shrimp, roasted corn pico, shredded lettuce, Cojita, Sriracha aioli, Tajin
MAIN ENTREE
CRAB CAKE SINGLE
5 oz. jumbo lump, fries, slaw
CRAB CAKE DOUBLE
5 oz. jumbo lump, fries, slaw
CRAB FLUFF SINGLE
Beer-battered jumbo lump crab cake, fries, slaw
CRAB FLUFF DOUBLE
Beer-battered jumbo lump crab cake, fries, slaw
SOFT SHELL SINGLE
Buttermilk fried with cornmeal crust, fries, slaw
SOFT SHEL DOUBLE
Buttermilk fried with cornmeal crust, fries, slaw
FRIED HARD CRAB
Large hard crab, 5 oz. crab cake, beer-battered and fried, fries, slaw
STUFFED SHRIMP
Gulf shrimp, crab imperial, asparagus, hasselback potatoes
FISH AND CHIPS
Beer-battered cod, fries, slaw
FRIED SHRIMP
Beer-battered Gulf shrimp, fries, slaw
FRESH CATCH
Choice of fish, preparation, and 2 sides
HONEY ALMOND SALMON
Asparagus, hasselback potatoes, citrus beurre blanc
CAPTAIN'S PLATTER
5 oz. crab cake, scallops, Gulf shrimp, fries, asparagus, seafood cream
SEAFOOD BOLOGNESE
Gulf shrimp, PEI mussels, scallops, roasted tomato seafood ragu, shells
CAJUN SHRIMP BOWL
Blackened Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, crawfish, roasted corn pico, rice
GULF SNAPPER
Pan crispy red snapper, Bourbon street Brussels sprouts, Sambuca cream sauce
GRILLED BRONZINO
Whole, head-on fish, roasted asparagus, hasselback potatoes, chipotle lime butter
SIRLOIN FILET
8 oz. sirloin filet, hasselback potatoes, asparagus demi-glaze
CRAB AND SPINACH SURF AND TURF
8 oz. roasted sirloin filet, creamy jumbo lump spinach, crispy potato bird's nest, demi-glaze
BOURBON STREET LINGUINE
Andouille sausage, blackened chicken, Gulf shrimp, roasted tomatoes, garlic, shallots, vodka sauce
TEXAS BBQ BRISKET
Texas dry-rubbed, slow-cooked brisket, Southwestern black beans, French fries
CHICKEN AL PASTOR
Seared chicken breast, smoked chipotle & pineapple marinade, Southwestern black beans, rice, Cojita, corn tortillas
SIDES
CRABS
SMALLS 1/2 DZ
MEDIUMS 1/2 DZ
LARGE 1/2 DZ
X-LARGE 1/2 DZ
JUMBOS 1/2 DZ
C/O SMALLS 1/2 DZ
C/O MEDIUMS 1/2 DZ
C/O LARGE 1/2 DZ
C/O X-LARGE 1/2 DZ
C/O JUMBOS 1/2 DZ
SMALL FEMALES 1/2 DZ
MEDIUM FEMALES 1/2 DZ
LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ
X-LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ
C/O SMALL FEMALES 1/2 DZ
C/O MEDIUM FEMALES 1/2 DZ
C/O LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ
C/O X-LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ
EAR OF CORN
EARS OF CORN 1/2 DZ
DZ EARS OF CORN
BUTTER UPCHARGE
PAPER
START CRABS
RAW BAR
CHESAPEAKE STEAMER
Gulf shrimp, PEI mussels, blue crab cluster, potatoes, carrots, onions, corn
CRAWFISH STEAMER
1 lb. crawfish, andouille sausage, potatoes, onions, corn
SNOW CRAB CLUSTERS 1 LB.
STEAMED SHRIMP (1/2 LB.)
STEAMED SHRIMP (1 LB.)
STEAMED LITTLENECK CLAMS
STEAMED MUSSELS
KIDS
PARTY PLATTERS
CRAB BALL PLATTER
Choose them broiled or fried - served with homemade cocktail and tarter sauce & lemon Jumbo Lump (1.25oz ea.) - 25
2 LB. SHRIMP COCKTAIL
XL Shrimp, peeled and deveined - served with homemade cocktail sauce & lemon 2lb Platter (42-50 shrimp)
4 LB. SHRIMP COCKTAIL
XL Shrimp, peeled and deveined - served with homemade cocktail sauce & lemon 4lb Platter - (84-100 shrimp)
CRAB DEVILED EGG PLATTER
30 deviled eggs topped with MD jumbo lump crabmeat
PLAIN DEVILED EGG PLATTER
30 deviled eggs
VEGGIE PLATTER
Assortment of fresh vegetables served with ranch dressing
CRAB DIP PLATTER
3lbs of our delicious crab dip served with french bread, carrots & celery
24 WINGS
Jumbo party wings, choose Buffalo, Chesapeake, or Seasonal Option, served with celery and bleu cheese
48 WING
Jumbo party wings, choose Buffalo, Chesapeake, or Seasonal Option, served with celery and bleu cheese
3 LB. MAC & CHEESE
Homemade Mac & Cheese, comfort food at it's finest! 1/2 pan
3 LB. CRAB MAC & CHEESE
Homemade Mac & Cheese, comfort food at it's finest! 1/2 pan with MD crab meat
CHARCUTERIS
Prosciutto, salami, mortadella, goat cheese, mozzarella, bacon jam, grain mustard, olives, fruit, baguette
60 BONELESS BITES
60 homemade boneless chicken bites served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce
15 CRAB CAKE SLIDERS
Brioche slider buns, pickles, remoulade sauce 15 sliders per platter
PICK THREE
Pick any THREE of the following to customize your platter 24 Wings (Buffalo or Chesapeake) 2 lbs. Ex-Large Steamed Shrimp 2 lbs. Crab Dip (served with french bread) 24 Deviled Eggs topped with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat 24 Chicken Quesadilla Slices 64 oz. Maryland Crab Soup 3 lbs. Macaroni & Cheese
SHRIMP SALAD SLIDERS
Brioche slider buns, lettuce, tomato (24 sliders)
BURGER SLIDER
Brioche slider buns, lettuce, tomato (24 sliders)
CHICKEN SALAD SLIDERS
Brioche slider buns, lettuce, tomato (24 sliders)