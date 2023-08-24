APPETIZER PLATTERS

12 ea Corn dough squash Empanadas

$55.00

18 Ea Mini Chicken Taquitos Platter

$65.00

Half Tray of Mexican Street corn

$45.00

Full tray of Mexican Street corn

$85.00

32 Mini Quesadilla Platters

$70.00

Half tray of Ceviche

$85.00

Full tray ofr ceviche

$145.00

Half Guacamole tray

$75.00

Full Guacamole tray

$140.00

Chips and salsa

$45.00

BYO TACO BAR 25 people Minimun

Taco bar come with choice of: 2 sides and choice of tortillas included chips and salsa

Build Your Own Taco Bar

$12.99

Simple and delicious tacos made just the way you like them! Customize your taco bar with add-ons like chips & guac, churros, homemade agua frescas. Incuided Rice and beans, cilantro, onions and salsas

FAJITA PARTY ! (Minimum 20 )

Fajitas come with choice of: 2 sides and choice of tortillas included chips and salsa

Choice of Fajitas

$17.99

Everything you need to build a delicious fajita plate! included Rice, beans ,tortillas and salsas

SPECIALTY FROM THE HOUSE ( Minimum 20

Specialty from the house come with choice of: 2 sides and choice of tortillas included chips and salsa

Chicken Mole Oaxaca

$17.99

Carnitas Mexicanas

$17.99

Barbacoa (shredded Beef )

$18.99

Steak with chimichurri

$22.99

Enchiladas

$17.99

Pescado veracruz

$18.99

Pescado Blackened (Mexican species)

$18.99

BURRITOS (MINIMUN 20 )

Burrito come inside with. Rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo lettuce, sour cream, cheese

steak and shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Grilled fish Burrito

$11.00

Roasted chicken Burrito

$10.00

Beef Birria Burrito

$11.00

Shrimp Burrito

$11.00

Carnitas Burrito

$10.00

