Welcome to Conrad's Mexican Cuisine More
CONRAD'S MEXICAN CUISINE
APPETIZER PLATTERS
12 ea Corn dough squash Empanadas
$55.00
18 Ea Mini Chicken Taquitos Platter
$65.00
Half Tray of Mexican Street corn
$45.00
Full tray of Mexican Street corn
$85.00
32 Mini Quesadilla Platters
$70.00
Half tray of Ceviche
$85.00
Full tray ofr ceviche
$145.00
Half Guacamole tray
$75.00
Full Guacamole tray
$140.00
Chips and salsa
$45.00
BYO TACO BAR 25 people Minimun
Taco bar come with choice of: 2 sides and choice of tortillas included chips and salsa
FAJITA PARTY ! (Minimum 20 )
Fajitas come with choice of: 2 sides and choice of tortillas included chips and salsa
SPECIALTY FROM THE HOUSE ( Minimum 20
Specialty from the house come with choice of: 2 sides and choice of tortillas included chips and salsa
BURRITOS (MINIMUN 20 )
Burrito come inside with. Rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo lettuce, sour cream, cheese
steak and shrimp Burrito
$13.00
Grilled fish Burrito
$11.00
Roasted chicken Burrito
$10.00
Beef Birria Burrito
$11.00
Shrimp Burrito
$11.00
Carnitas Burrito
$10.00
CONRAD'S MEXICAN CUISINE Location and Ordering Hours
(424) 467-5701
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 4PM