Conscious Intake - Hell's Kitchen
Smoothies/ Shakes
Cold Press Juices
Main Squeeze
Fresh pressed orange juice made with love, for you, our 'Main Squeeze'. +Promotes Healthy Immune Function +Rich in Vitamin C Did you know? One 140-gram orange covers 92% of your daily vitamin C needs
Dragonfruit Digest
Stay hydrated with our dragon fruit digest! Ingredients: Watermelon, strawberry, guava, dragon fruit, lime, coconut water, chia seeds + Immune boosting + Hydrating nutrients found in water melon, lime and coconut water. + Rich in fiber
Beetberry
This restoration drink is jam packed with nutrients to bring your back to life! Ingredients: Beets, blueberries, blackberry, ginger, plum, lemon, pineapple, orange +Lowers blood pressure +Good for heart health +Rich in antioxidants
Ginger Carrot
Drink me! I am made of all natural ingredients, cleaned with consciousness and ready to deliver a double shot of preventative care. Ingredients: Orange, peaches, ginger, carrots, apples, bananas +Rich in fiber +Preventative care against cancer +Remedy for heartburn
Popeye Punch
The only green drink you'll need to get those guns activated! Ingredients: Celery, cucumber, mango, pineapple, guava, spinach, kale, dandelion, orange +DNA Shield +Support eye health & immune system +Strengthens the heart muscle +Stimulates appetite