Conspiracy April 2023 412 W. 5th Street, Suite C-120
FOOD
Cheese & Charcuterie
Charcuterie (Pick 8)
Choice of any 8 items from our rotating meat and cheese selections
Charcuterie (Pick 6)
Choice of any 6 items from our rotating meat and cheese selections
Charcuterie (Pick 4)
Choice of any 4 items from our rotating meat and cheese selections.
Charcuterie (Pick 2)
Choice of any 2 items from our rotating meat and cheese selections
Small Plates
Cauliflower Lettuce Wraps
Spiced cauliflower served with pesto, roasted garlic aioli, and arugula
Chicken Meatballs
Chicken, green apple, gouda, and focaccia crumble meatballs
Crab Cakes
Two crab cakes served with a fennel and beet slaw and aji amarillo sauce
Duck-opida
Flaky phyllo dough filled with duck confit, roasted apple, and brie, drizzled with chili honey
Fancy Toast
Toasted pumpernickel topped with an avocado smash, radish, and cotija cheese
Focaccia Board
Focaccia bread served with whiskey butter, gin compote, and beer mustard
Roasted Olives
A medley of olives roasted in a sherry wine, orange marinade, and olive oil blend
Short Rib Bite
Slow roasted short ribs served with a cauliflower puree, chimichurri oil, and mushroom demi glaze
Shrimp Scampi
Olive oil poached shrimp served with crostini and a heart of palm gremolata
Spiced Nuts
A medley of candied pecans, spiced marcona almonds, and confit walnuts
Squash
Roasted yellow squash served with a turnip mousse and peach compote
Tuna Crudo
Thinly sliced ahi tuna in an apple kombucha aguachile served with avocado, jicama, radish, and sourdough croutons
Turkey & Waffles
A turkey confit stuffed sweet potato waffle served with a whiskey butter, apple gastrique, and arugula