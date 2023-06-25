Conspiracy April 2023 412 W. 5th Street, Suite C-120

FOOD

Cheese & Charcuterie

Charcuterie (Pick 8)

$45.00

Choice of any 8 items from our rotating meat and cheese selections

Charcuterie (Pick 6)

$35.00

Choice of any 6 items from our rotating meat and cheese selections

Charcuterie (Pick 4)

$25.00

Choice of any 4 items from our rotating meat and cheese selections.

Charcuterie (Pick 2)

$15.00

Choice of any 2 items from our rotating meat and cheese selections

Small Plates

Cauliflower Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Spiced cauliflower served with pesto, roasted garlic aioli, and arugula

Chicken Meatballs

$16.00

Chicken, green apple, gouda, and focaccia crumble meatballs

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Two crab cakes served with a fennel and beet slaw and aji amarillo sauce

Duck-opida

$16.00

Flaky phyllo dough filled with duck confit, roasted apple, and brie, drizzled with chili honey

Fancy Toast

$10.00

Toasted pumpernickel topped with an avocado smash, radish, and cotija cheese

Focaccia Board

$12.00

Focaccia bread served with whiskey butter, gin compote, and beer mustard

Roasted Olives

$10.00

A medley of olives roasted in a sherry wine, orange marinade, and olive oil blend

Short Rib Bite

$20.00

Slow roasted short ribs served with a cauliflower puree, chimichurri oil, and mushroom demi glaze

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Olive oil poached shrimp served with crostini and a heart of palm gremolata

Spiced Nuts

$8.00

A medley of candied pecans, spiced marcona almonds, and confit walnuts

Squash

$12.00

Roasted yellow squash served with a turnip mousse and peach compote

Tuna Crudo

$16.00

Thinly sliced ahi tuna in an apple kombucha aguachile served with avocado, jicama, radish, and sourdough croutons

Turkey & Waffles

$16.00

A turkey confit stuffed sweet potato waffle served with a whiskey butter, apple gastrique, and arugula

Flatbreads

Apple & Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

A lavosh flatbread topped with honey crisp apples, brie and mozzarella cheeses, drizzled with apricot honey

Duck & Fig

$14.00

A lavosh flatbread topped with duck confit, blanched figs, almonds, basil, and balsamic glaze

Sliders

Ahi Tuna Melt Slider

$16.00

Ahi tuna, kewpie mayo, kumato tomatoes and aged goat cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Cuban Sliders

$16.00

Marinated pork shoulder, country ham, beer mustard, cornichons, and gruyere cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Dips

Minute Hummus

$12.00

Goat Cheese & Pesto Dip

$14.00

A creamy goat cheese dip blended with pesto topped with almond and honey, served with fresh crudité and baguette

Raclettes

Bravas Raclette

$14.00

Forager Raclette

$14.00

DRINKS

Draft Beer

Mountain Candy IPA

$8.00

OMB Copper

$7.00

Rotating/Seasonal Draft

$7.00

Bottles & Cans

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Miller Lite

$5.00

BTL Yuengling

$5.00

BTL Stella Artois

$6.00

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL Guinness

$6.00

Wicked Weed Prenicious IPA

$8.00

Noda Coco Loco

$8.00

Summitt Seltzer

$8.00

Triple C Golden Boy

$8.00

Wine

Herdsman Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

J. Vineyards Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Hahn GSM Blend

$12.00+

Simi Chardonnay

$10.00+

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

La Marca Prosecco

$11.00+

La Jole Fleur Rose

$10.00+

Risata Moscato

$9.00

Rose

$9.00+

Champagne

$7.00+

Liquor

Sobieski (Well)

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Chopin

$9.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Reyka

$8.00

Salamander Vodka

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$14.00

DBL Absolut

DBL Belvedere

DBL Chopin

DBL Ciroc

DBL Firefly

DBL Grey Goose

DBL Grey Goose Citron

DBL Jeremiah Weed

DBL Ketel One

DBL Tito's

DBL Salamander

Bombay (Well)

$7.00

1000 Piers

$9.00

Cardinal

$9.00

Empress

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Sutler's

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray Orange

$8.00

The Botanist

$9.00

DBL Well Gin

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Saphire

DBL Gordons

DBL Hendricks

DBL Tanqueray

Bacardi (Well)

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling's

$8.00

Leblon

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Muddy River Basil

$8.00

Myer's

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$8.00

Zacapa 23 YR

$10.00

Zaya

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

DBL Admiral Nelson

DBL Bacardi

DBL Bacardi Limon

DBL Captain Morgan

DBL Gosling'S

DBL Meyers

DBL Meyers Silver

DBL Mount Gay

DBL Malibu

Lunazul (Well)

$7.00

Cuervo Gold (Well)

$7.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Don 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Ilegal Joven

$8.00

Los Vecinos

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Montelobos

$9.00

Murto Made

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Sombra Mezcal

$8.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.00

Teremana Repo

$9.00

Vago Mexcal

$10.00

DBL Well Tequila

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

DBL Casa Noble

DBL Corazon Reposado

DBL Cuervo Silver

DBL Don Julio Anejo

DBL Patron Anejo

DBL Patron Café

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

DBL Patron Reposado

DBL Patron Silver

DBL Patron Xo Café

DBL Lunazul

DBL Casamigos Repo

DBL Casamigos Blanco

DBL Casamigos Anejo

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

Virgin (Well)

$7.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden Dark

$12.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Defiant Rye

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Elijah Rye

$8.00

Four Roses

$9.00

George Dickel

$7.00

George Dickel Rye

$7.00

Hatozaki

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jefferson's Small Batch

$9.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$18.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Larceny

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Old Overholt

$7.00

Quinns

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Suntory

$10.00

Uncle Nearest

$10.00

Woodford

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Angels Envy

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Bulliet Rye

DBL Diabolique

DBL Jack Daniels

DBL Jim Beam

DBL Knob Creek

DBL Makers 46

DBL Makers Mark

DBL Wild Turkey

DBL Woodford Reserve

Copper Dog (Well)

$8.00

Glenmorangie

$10.00

Laphroaig 10 YR

$15.00

Macallan Sherry 12 YR

$18.00

Johnnie Black

$12.00

Johnnie Blue

$50.00

RUA

$12.00

Macallan 15 YR

$25.00

Macallan 18 YR

$75.00

Dalmore Cigar

$40.00

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Chivas Regal

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

DBL Dewars

DBL Dewars 12Yr

DBL J & B

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

DBL Maccallan 10 Year

DBL Maccallan 15 Year

DBL Balvanie

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chartreuse, Green

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Irish Mist

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Licor 43

DBL Mathilde Cassis

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

Craft Cocktails

Chupaloma

$14.00

Pearhart

$14.00

Nevermore

$15.00

Vanishing Act

$13.00

Lunar Leap

$13.00

Lost In Triangulation

$13.00

Off The Edge

$14.00

The Great Unknown

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

NA Beverages

Sample Soda

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Tonic Water

$1.99

Club Soda

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee Regular

$1.50

Coffee Decaf

$1.50

Water