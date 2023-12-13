Constatine’s on the Bay 252 Main Street
Food
Starters
- Calamari$16.00
Crispy calamari & cherry peppers with toasted garlic cream, marinara sauce, & lemon wedge
- Mediterranean Calamary$17.00
Crispy calamari, tossed with toasted garlic lemon evoo, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, grape tomato, basil, shaved parmesan, with marinara & lemon wedge
- Mussels$18.00
Toasted garlic, grape tomato, basil, crushed red pepper, white wine butter broth with garlic toast
- Fondue Stack$15.00
Garlic blue cheese ciabatta bread with blue cheese fondue & green onions
- Popcorn Shrimp$17.00
Seasonal ale battered shrimp & cherry peppers, with toasted garlic cream, lemon aioli & lemon wedge
- Bacon Scallops$20.00
Applewood smoked bacon wrapped sea scallops, caramelized onion fig jam, whole grain dijon honey glaze & lemon wedge
- Stuffed Mushrooms$17.00
Seafood stuffed baby bella mushrooms, roasted red pepper couli & lemon wedge
- Hearts of Gold$13.00
Crispy golden artichoke hearts, with whole grain honey mustard aioli
- Flatbread$24.00
Chef's selection of hand tossed flatbread
- Crab Cakes$18.00
Choice of blackened, pan-seared, or fried crab cakes (choose one), roasted red pepper couli, citrus aioli & lemon wedge
- Bruschetta$16.00
Grape tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, capers, basil, balsamic glaze, with garlic toast
- Carpaccio$18.00Out of stock
Shaved filet mignon, arugula, capers, grape tomato, red onion, shaved parmesan, balsamic glaze, basil oil, with garlic toast
Soup & Salads
- Clam Chowder$7.00
- French Onion$8.00
- Chef's Choice$22.00
- House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, roast red bell pepper, croutons with choice of dressing: blue cheese, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, ranch
- Coastline Caesar$12.00
Romaine wedges, classic creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, crispy capers, house croutons
- East Coast Cobb$22.00
Mixed greens, grape tomato, blue cheese, applewood bacon, hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, crispy onion straws, marinated char-grilled chicken, ranch dressing
- Chef Choice Seasonal Salad
Weekly chef selected salad
- The Wedge$14.00
Romaine wedges, blue cheese crumbles, applewood bacon, grape tomato, shaved hard-boiled egg, & blue cheese dressing
Land
- Short Ribs$28.00
Natural demi glace, house mashed potato & mixed vegetables
- Ny Bourbon$28.00
Cracked black pepper ny strip steak, shitake mushroom shallot bourbon demi-glace, crispy drunken onion straws, house mashed potato & mixed vegetables
- Steak Frites$26.00
Char grilled ny strip, parmesan truffle fries, baby spinach, roasted tomato, caramelized onion, toasted garlic cream, scallions, beef demi glace, smoky onion straws
Air
- Chicken Francese$24.00
Egg battered pan seared chicken medallions, simmered in a white wine caper lemon butter broth, house mashed potato & vegetable medley
- Chicken Marsala$24.00
Pan seared chicken medallions, wild mushroom marsala demi-glace, house mashed potato & vegetable medley
- Mediterranean Chicken$26.00
Pan seared chicken breast, artichoke hearts, grape tomato, capers, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, baby spinach, basil, white wine chicken broth, with house mashed potato
Sea
- Fish & Chips$22.00
Seasonal ale battered cod, hand cut fries, coleslaw with remoulade & lemon wedge
- Stuffed Cod$26.00
Seafood stuffed Atlantic cod filet, lobster cream sauce, roasted baby Yukon gold potato & toasted garlic asparagus
- Chef SalmonOut of stock
Weekly chef-selected salmon
- Scallop Casserole$28.00
Pan seared sea scallops, white wine garlic scampi, buttery cracker crumbs, roasted baby Yukon gold potato & vegetable medley
- Stuffed Shrimp$26.00
Seafood stuffed shrimp, citrus lobster cream, baby Yukon gold potato & toasted garlic asparagus
- Lazy Lobster$30.00
Handpicked lobster, sherry better cracker crumbs, choice of starch & vegetable
Sides
Pasta
- Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara$26.00
Pan seared chicken medallions & shrimp, snow peas, crispy prosciutto, arugula, roast red peppers, creamy carbonara sauce, shaved parmesan, with pappardelle pasta
- Braised Beef & Ravioli$26.00
Roasted vegetable hash, wild mushroom raviolis, braised beef short rib, merlot demi glace arugula & shaved parmesan
- Seafood Ravioli$30.00
Pan seared shrimp & scallops, asparagus, grape tomato, lobster raviolis, citrus lobster cream, arugula & shaved parmesan
- Fra Diavolo$32.00
Pan-seared scallops, shrimp, clams, mussels, & cod, spicy tomato broth, shaved parmesan, pappardelle pasta & garlic toast
Featured Cocktails
- American Mule$12.00
- Bay Breeze$10.00
- Black Russian$11.00
- White Russian$11.00
- Car Bomb$10.00
- Classic Daiquiri$10.00
- Cosmo$15.00
- Cucumber Gimlet$12.00
- Dark Stormy$11.00
- Expresso Martini$15.00
- Martini$13.00
- Gibson$12.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- IYKYK$12.00
- Kama Zaky$8.00
- LI Iced Tea$13.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Melon Ball$12.00
- Pumkin Spice Bourbon Smash$14.00
- Mudslide$14.00
- Mule$12.00
- Grand Manière$9.00
- Old Fashion$14.00
- Pineapple Cosmo$14.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Screw Driver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$11.00
- Sex on the Beach$11.00
- Side Car$14.00
- Snake Bite$8.00
- Sombrero$11.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Toasted Almond$12.00
- Tom Collins$11.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Washington Apple$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- Especial Brandy Eggnog$10.00
- Spritzer$11.00
- White Christmas$13.00